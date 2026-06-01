Open house: How prepared is Amritsar for tourists and residents amid a rising and prolonged heatwave

Ensure regular sanitisation of water supply reservoirs

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Extending relief measures with helping hands has always been an integral part of Punjabi culture. It is all the more visible in 'Guru Ki Nagri' and 'Sifti Da Ghar' called Amritsar. Regular and recurrent 'chabeels' at public places, roads and holy shrines add glory to the humility practised by Punjabis. Billboard installations of Bhai Ghaniya's legendary and non-discriminatory thirst-quenching of wounded soldiers will inspire everyone to serve with verve. We need to identify strategic places for addressing the hygienic water requirements of the tourists and residents in Amritsar. All reservoirs of public water supply need regular sanitisation. We can contribute in cash and kind such as earthen pitchers, installation of ROs, free distribution of tumblers and even head covers. Affluent families, reputed companies and social pillars can be involved to assist the medical and administrative authorities. Liberal use of instant energy pouches coupled with heat stroke medicines under responsible supervision will help in a big way. Mobile response centres for emergent needs must stand ready for quick help. The entire operationalisation of addressing heatwave issues should be celebratory rather than pontificatory.

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Abhyam sharma

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Need a long-term response plan

Amritsar welcomes lakhs of tourists every year, but the ongoing heatwave has exposed serious gaps in public preparedness. Safe drinking water points are scarce in busy tourist areas, markets and transport hubs. Many visitors, especially the elderly and children, struggle to find shade during peak afternoon hours. The administration should install temporary water kiosks, cooling shelters and misting stations at key locations such as the Golden Temple surroundings, railway station and bus stands. Public awareness campaigns on heatstroke prevention are equally important. A city known for its hospitality must ensure that both tourists and residents have access to basic facilities during extreme weather conditions. Heatwaves are no longer occasional events and require a long-term response plan.

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Sandeep Singh

Identify zones vulnerable to heat

The rising temperatures have made daily life difficult for residents and uncomfortable for tourists visiting Amritsar. While the city boasts world-class heritage attractions, it lacks adequate public infrastructure to tackle prolonged heatwaves. Drinking water facilities in public spaces are limited and often poorly maintained. Authorities should identify heat-vulnerable zones and establish cooling centres with clean water and first-aid support. sapling plantation drives and shaded pedestrian corridors around major tourist spots can provide long-term relief. Emergency helplines and clear advisories should also be displayed at prominent locations. Preparing for extreme heat is now as important as managing traffic, sanitation and public safety.

Dr Meenakshi

Admn should work with ngos, biz houses

Amritsar's tourism sector is one of its biggest strengths, but visitors arriving during the current heatwave may face considerable discomfort. Public water dispensers are inadequate, and shaded resting areas are difficult to find in many crowded localities. The city administration should work with local businesses, NGOs and religious institutions to provide free drinking water and temporary shelters. Digital displays and announcements warning people about heat-related illnesses can help prevent emergencies. Ensuring public health during extreme weather is essential not only for residents but also for maintaining Amritsar's reputation as a welcoming destination. Better planning today can save lives tomorrow.

Pankaj Sharma

Medical teams should remain alert

The heatwave has highlighted the need for a dedicated urban heat action plan in Amritsar. Residents and tourists often spend long hours outdoors, making access to safe drinking water a necessity rather than a convenience. Water booths should be installed at markets, transport hubs and tourist sites, while public parks and open spaces must be equipped with shaded seating. Medical teams should remain on alert to respond to heatstroke cases. Schools, hotels and commercial establishments can also contribute by offering water refill stations. A coordinated effort between government agencies and citizens is required to make the city more resilient to extreme temperatures.

Pritpaul Singh

Increase green cover, adopt better planning

Amritsar's preparedness for the ongoing heatwave appears inadequate, particularly when it comes to public drinking water and heat-relief measures. Thousands of tourists visit the city daily, yet there are limited facilities to help people cope with soaring temperatures. Authorities should immediately install water coolers, mobile hydration units and shaded rest areas in crowded zones. Public transport stops must also provide shelter from direct sunlight. In the long run, increasing green cover and adopting climate-resilient urban planning will help reduce the impact of extreme heat. Protecting people from heat-related illnesses should be treated as a public priority during the summer months.

Manoj Kumar

Insufficient clean drinking water

Amidst rising and prolonged heatwave, Amritsar is not the best choice for tourists. The weather of Amritsar is bad throughout the year. In summers, it is extremely hot and dry while in winters it is extremely cold. Despite the unfavourable climate, tourists and residents throng the Golden Temple. Due to large number of vehicles on roads, often there are long traffic jams. Unlike Chandigarh, there is no traffic police in this city to control traffic snarls. As a result, tourists are often stuck. Moreover, there is not only insufficiency of clean drinking water but also of public toilets in major areas of the city. There is complete inadequacy in all matters for tourists and residents who wish it to be a smart city.

Sanjay Chawla

Maintain purity standards of water

As Amritsar endures an extended and brutal heatwave with temperatures consistently soaring between 40°C and 45°C, the city's capacity to protect residents and tourists faces intense scrutiny. Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues prompt color-coded alerts and authorities deploy localised Heat Action Plans (HAPs), a vast divide persists between administrative policy and actual street-level infrastructure. The most glaring flaw is the severe shortage of immediate outdoor relief. Commuters, labourers and tourists exploring historic heritage sites are left exposed to unshaded concrete walkways that intensify the urban heat island effect. This crisis is worsened by a distinct lack of safe, free outdoor drinking water, forcing people to purchase expensive plastic bottles or trust unverified roadside stalls. To transform public infrastructure into a protective shield, local authorities must enforce strict safety mandates for municipal hydration centers. Purity standards must be maintained. Every station must use multi-stage RO or UV filtration adhering strictly to guidelines to eliminate waterborne diseases. Storage tanks must use passive or solar-powered insulation to keep water below 25°C, restricting bacterial growth and providing genuine physical relief. Hubs should transition to hands-free, sensor-driven taps and undergo mandatory daily sanitisation audits to prevent cross-contamination. Funding these cooling centres is an absolute public health emergency.

Ronak Bhargav

Avoid going out during peak hot hours

Outside of these religious epicentres, there is distinct lack of widespread municipal relief, creating an urgent challenge for tourists navigating the city and residents outdoors. There are some measures to follow: Avoid going out between 12pm to 3pm. Consume safe, hydrating items like lassi, nimbu pani, and clean bottled water, while actively avoiding alcohol. Avoid street food. In case of sever heat exhaustion, dial official emergency numbers such as 108 or 102 for immediate medical assistance.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Install more water ATMs in city

Due to its heritage and religious significance, Amritsar is among the most visited places in the world. During the summer holidays, the tourist rush reaches its peak. Ironically, amid scorching heatwaves, the local administration has failed to address the scarcity of safe drinking water and shaded shelters for visitors. Except for a few water ATMs along Heritage Street, tourists are often forced to pay hefty prices for unsafe and unhygienic bottled water sold by roadside vendors to quench their thirst in the extreme heat. Residents also feel the pinch due to the low and erratic supply of drinking water during the summer season. Although the government boasts of bringing potable water to the city through canal water supply under a World Bank-supported project, water woes continue to plague city residents and tourists alike. The Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, should install more water ATMs, particularly at bus stops, malls, railway stations, and important chowks. The Punjab government should also open more daytime shelter homes with comfortable infrastructure for tourists visiting the holy city and appoint caretakers for their upkeep and maintenance. To conserve water, the MC should consider banning commercial and private car washing during the summer months and regulating water consumption during peak morning hours. The Punjab government should expedite work on the treatment of canal water for the supply of clean and potable water to city residents, thereby ending the persistent water crisis.

Anil Vinayak

City not prepared to deal with emergencies

The El Niño phenomenon is a major climatic event that pumps additional heat into the atmosphere, often resulting in higher-than-average global temperatures and triggering extreme climatic conditions. Amritsar, too, has been witnessing increasingly severe summers, marked by prolonged heatwaves and rising temperatures year after year. This trend is a matter of growing concern for both residents and visitors. Home to world-renowned attractions such as the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, Durgiana Temple, and Ram Tirath Temple, Amritsar enjoys the status of a globally recognized tourist destination. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims and tourists visit the holy city from different parts of India and abroad. However, the city does not appear to be adequately prepared to deal with emergencies arising from prolonged heatwaves or other adverse weather events. Its disaster-management infrastructure remains limited and largely reactive. Relief measures initiated by government agencies often have to pass through multiple administrative channels, resulting in delays that can aggravate an already difficult situation. The greatest sufferers of such systemic shortcomings may well be the visiting tourists. Exposure to extreme heat, coupled with inadequate public facilities, can adversely affect their experience. Over time, such experiences may influence travel decisions, prompting many visitors to alter their schedules or choose destinations perceived to be better equipped to handle climatic challenges. The residents of Amritsar, on the other hand, have learned to endure difficult conditions with remarkable patience. Among the most pressing concerns during the summer months is the availability of safe and potable drinking water. Many citizens remain skeptical about the quality of bottled water sold in the market, suspecting that some of it may be processed under unhygienic conditions. The risks associated with prolonged heatwaves extend far beyond discomfort. Heat-related illnesses, dehydration, heatstroke, and other medical emergencies can quickly escalate into a public health crisis, particularly among children, senior citizens, outdoor workers, and tourists unfamiliar with local conditions. The need of the hour is a comprehensive and professional response. Authorities must strengthen disaster preparedness, establish heat-action plans, ensure the availability of safe drinking water, create cooling shelters in public places, improve emergency medical services, and launch awareness campaigns on heatwave safety. Coordination among civic bodies, health departments, and disaster-management agencies is essential.

Dr Akashdeep Singh

Step up preparedness

Amritsar has an admirable tradition of "chabeels," which provide water and sweetened sherbets to the thirsty. However, the mechanised dispensing of drinking water is an ideal solution. The model, however, should be based on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) or NGO framework to ensure proper upkeep and hygiene. An added benefit would be the reduced use of single-use plastic mineral water bottles. The Holy City plays host to millions of tourists and pilgrims throughout the year and remains woefully ill-equipped on many fronts. We believe that the city's stakeholders, including corporate entities and civil society organisations, should be given a leading role in such endeavours. Let us not forget that, apart from the spiritual connection, every business and service provider-especially those in the hospitality sector-benefits from visitors in one way or another. The fact that summers are a lean tourist season suggests that better visitor experiences and out-of-the-box solutions could improve footfalls, benefiting all stakeholders and helping to spread pilgrim traffic more evenly across seasons. Jal and Amrit are sacrosanct in our religious traditions. The city must, therefore, step up its preparedness for rising summer temperatures induced by climate change.

Gunbir Singh

Install shaded shelters or canopies

This time, due to a particular geographical phenomenon, the heatwave is expected to be prolonged and accompanied by higher temperatures. Coping with the scorching heat is perhaps the toughest challenge for both residents and visitors to the city. Many people can afford to remain indoors, but daily wagers, vendors, construction workers and office-goers are compelled to stay outdoors for several hours. While individuals can take certain precautions, addressing this challenge at the city level is no easy task. Looking at the city's preparedness for such adverse circumstances, there are few visible signs of readiness to deal with untoward incidents affecting residents as well as tourists. Most of the water coolers installed at various locations are either donated or sponsored. However, once installed, responsibility for their upkeep often ends. Their regular cleaning and maintenance are essential. While travelling on the roads of Amritsar, one rarely comes across a municipal drinking-water tank or water ATM. Water-bottle vendors, however, continue to flourish as consumers are left with little choice. There is an urgent need to install shaded shelters or canopies so that commuters, especially gig workers, can take a breather from the heat. Fully equipped emergency mobile vans should be deployed at vulnerable locations across the city. There is no dearth of NGOs in Amritsar who are always ready to help those in need. Instead of only distributing sweetened water, plain drinking water, jal-jeera and small sachets of ORS could also be provided. Amritsaris are innovative when they make up their minds. However, the ultimate responsibility lies with the municipal corporation, supported by the state government.

Madhu Bhaskar

City lacks basic infrastructure

The holy city's preparedness for a prolonged heatwave remains a matter of concern. While the city continues to attract thousands of tourists daily and residents are adapting to soaring temperatures, immediate relief measures on the ground appear limited. One of the most pressing issues is the inadequate availability of safe drinking water in public spaces, particularly around busy markets, transport hubs and tourist areas where footfall remains high. With temperatures frequently crossing uncomfortable levels, the risk of dehydration and heat related illnesses increases significantly. There is the need for additional water kiosks, shaded rest areas, cooling shelters and awareness campaigns. Strengthening these facilities would not only safeguard residents but also ensure that visitors experience the city comfortably during the harsh summer months.

Baldev Singh