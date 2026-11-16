Open house: Impatience, rule-flouting fuel road rage, say residents

Decline in civic sense

In my opinion, intolerance and impatience are becoming increasingly visible in our society. Road rage is no longer just a traffic-related problem; it reflects a wider decline in patience, mutual respect and civic responsibility. There are several reasons behind this growing behaviour. People have become increasingly impatient and expect everything to happen immediately. Wrong-side driving, unnecessary honking, jumping signals and improper parking create daily frustration. Even a minor disagreement is sometimes taken as a personal insult, resulting in verbal or physical confrontations. However, the solution is not merely imposing fines or increasing police presence. We need stronger enforcement of traffic laws, public awareness, road-safety education and, most importantly, a change in people’s attitudes.

Sunil Kapoor

Stress behind the wheel

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People seem to be losing patience while driving on busy roads. Even minor traffic disagreements often lead to heated arguments. Lack of discipline and respect for others is a major reason. Many commuters ignore traffic rules and road safety. Increasing stress and frustration also contribute to aggressive behaviour. People must understand that roads are shared public spaces. Strict enforcement of traffic rules is necessary. Awareness campaigns should promote patience and responsible driving. A little tolerance can make our roads safer and more peaceful.

Akshita Sharma

Hurry fuels road rage

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People today seem to be in a constant hurry. They become angry even over small traffic-related issues. Instead of resolving matters peacefully, they get into arguments. This behaviour creates unnecessary tension on the roads. Respecting other commuters is everyone’s responsibility. Drivers should learn to control their anger and emotions. Traffic awareness and proper education can bring positive changes. Patience and mutual understanding are essential for safe driving. We must remember that reaching safely is more important than reaching early.

Himani Kalra

Disregard for rules

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Many people fail to understand their responsibilities as commuters. Traffic rules must be followed by everyone without exception. The police authorities should ensure strict implementation of these rules. CCTV cameras and regular monitoring can help improve discipline. Public awareness is equally important to bring change. Responsible driving is essential for maintaining peace and safety on roads.

Anuradha

Lack of tolerance

A lack of tolerance makes everyday commuting stressful. Roads belong to everyone and everyone has equal responsibilities. Drivers should avoid unnecessary arguments and aggressive behaviour. Giving way to others and following traffic rules show good manners. Parents and educational institutions should teach civic responsibility. The authorities must also take strict action against traffic violations. Society needs more patience, discipline and mutual respect. Good civic sense can help create a peaceful traffic environment.

Jagdeep Singh

No right to intimidate

The rising number of road rage incidents is a matter of concern. Maintaining peace on the roads is the responsibility of every citizen. Drivers should remain calm even during traffic congestion. Nobody has the right to threaten or intimidate another commuter. Following traffic rules is essential for everyone’s safety. The authorities should improve traffic management and enforce regulations. Public awareness programmes should be organised regularly. People must learn to respect other road users. Patience, discipline and tolerance can prevent unnecessary conflicts. A safer and more peaceful city can be built through collective efforts.

Sahil Mahajan

Humility lost on roads

Amritsar is not merely a city; it is a symbol of spirituality, humanity, humility and brotherhood. Yet, the increasing incidents of road rage, public altercations and violence on our roads are deeply disturbing. A minor traffic disagreement should never turn into an act of aggression or violence. The teachings of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji and the eternal wisdom of Sri Guru Granth Sahib remind us that sweetness and humility are the essence of all virtues. These words remind us that true strength lies in patience and self-control, not anger or ego.

Krishan Kumar Sharma

Laxity on rules to blame

Strict enforcement of traffic laws, public awareness and responsible behaviour are essential. However, real change must begin within ourselves. Let us remember: reaching our destination a few minutes late is far better than losing our humanity in a moment of anger. Amritsar must lead by example. Our roads should reflect the values of our Gurus, where respect, compassion and humanity always come first.

Malkiat Singh

No fear of consequence

Reports of road rage in Amritsar are becoming a new normal. But the problem is that people have not become suddenly intolerant but the patience has become difficult and traffic rules become optional. The bigger reason is our non-seriousness for traffic rules. Wrong side driving, red line jumping, wrong illegal parking of vehicles has become normal. Most cases end with compromise so there is no fear of consequences. We need strict enforcement of traffic rules like cancellation of driving licences, impounding of vehicles and FIRs and no compromise. It is high time traffic police organise town hall meetings to sensitise public about strict traffic follow-ups and patience quotient by engaging psychiatrists and social activists to curb growing road rage incidents in the holy city.

Anil Vinayak

Gaps in enforcement

Rising urban road rage reflects two connected problems, increasing daily stress and weak road accountability. Modern pressures leave motorists mentally exhausted and intolerant, while inconsistent enforcement allows reckless driving to go unpunished, breeding impunity and aggressive behaviour. Addressing this menace requires cultivating patience, mindfulness and civic responsibility among drivers, alongside strict traffic laws, meaningful penalties, and a visible police presence. Ultimately, road safety is not merely about obeying rules rather it is about respecting the rights, safety and dignity of fellow citizens.

Kawaljit Singh Bhatia

Lack of moral values

Road rage turning violent is becoming dangerous trend among the younger generation. Most of the road rage acts are committed by young people who have no or little knowledge of traffic rules. So it is the duty of parents, heads of schools to educate younger people not to commit violations of rules and not to drive without valid driving licences. The traffic police should undertake awareness drives and parents must be sensitised on legal, punitive actions of violations of traffic rules by their wards. So, to curb growing road rage in younger generation, educating the parents is important.

Shashi Vinayak

Check illegal weapons

Youth are reported to be more intolerant and indulge in violence. The possible reason behind this may be their ignored upbringing and even the education system lacking moral values and religious teachings. The prevailing corporate social system has taken away the young people from the moral values causing their intolerant mentality which must be dealt with by the responsible parents, counsellors and teachers. The government must regulate and control the availability of illegal weapons. The government and private educational managements must introduce moral education as a compulsory subject. The traffic police must also be very vigilant in implementing and maintaining the traffic rules along with the owners of the parking lots.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi

Policing lapses

Road rage incidents reflect the growing impatience and intolerance among people. Even a minor disagreement over overtaking, parking or giving way can quickly turn into an ugly confrontation. People seem to have lost the ability to control their anger, particularly while driving. The increasing number of vehicles, traffic congestion and lack of civic sense further aggravate the situation. However, no traffic violation or argument justifies physical violence. Commuters must understand that roads are shared public spaces and everyone has equal rights. Strict enforcement of traffic rules, coupled with awareness campaigns, is needed to promote responsible driving and discourage aggressive behaviour.

Rakesh Sharma

Prestige over patience

The problem is not merely road rage but a larger failure of civic sense and respect for the law. Many commuters routinely jump red lights, drive on the wrong side, park indiscriminately and refuse to give way. When someone objects, the disagreement often escalates into verbal abuse or physical assault. The fear of legal consequences also appears to be missing among offenders. The police need to ensure visible enforcement, prompt action and exemplary punishment in cases involving violence. At the same time, citizens must learn patience and restraint. A minor traffic dispute should never become a question of ego, prestige or personal revenge.

Vijay Bhatti

Self-discipline first

The rising incidents of road rage reflect a disturbing decline in patience, tolerance and civic sense. Minor disagreements over overtaking, parking or giving way should never escalate into verbal or physical violence. Better traffic management, strict law enforcement and public awareness are essential, but road safety must begin with self-discipline. A road is a shared public space, not an arena to display power or impatience. Reaching a destination five minutes late is far better than risking a life. Ultimately, the change we expect from others must begin with ourselves.

Sanjeev K Sharma