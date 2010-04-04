Open House: Isn't it time to collectively build pressure on the govt to find sustainable energy solutions?

Incentivise use of solar energy

Energy consumption in our region certainly increases during summer. More and more fans and ACs need more power to run them. Frequent and unscheduled outages have been the defining feature of Punjab even in face of the fact that it produces more electricity than it consumes. We have to be prepared beforehand. However, the question of sustainable energy is highly relevant. Whether it is petrol / diesel or precious electricity or water, ways and means of more efficient use are always there. This aspect of energy use concerns individuals as well as the government. Revised timings of schools, colleges, universities, offices etc and shopping hours during summer will certainly make a difference in energy consumption. The same amount of energy can serve us longer. Our attitude to energy use should also be guided by this factor. Tens of fans and ACs running in vast halls where nobody is present do not present a pleasant spectacle. Similarly, idling diesel engines, whether at bus stands or elsewhere, add to the carbon load on the atmosphere. This however is not to suggest that we should not invest more and more on solar energy plants. In fact, solar panels must be installed atop every building thus making a virtue of necessity. Punjab has almost 300 sunny days in a year. Institutions like Khalsa College, Guru Nanak Dev University, and the SGPC etc already produce much of their clean electricity. They should be emulated wherever possible. Perhaps tube wells can also use solar power. Punjab also qualifies for using wind energy by installing windmills atop hillocks or sufficiently strong structures or on agricultural farms. The idea is not only to produce more energy without adding carbon overload on the environment, but also to take steps in its efficient use. Wastage of energy must be avoided at all costs. The new generation should be encouraged to come out with innovations in this field.

PROF MOHAN SINGH

Time limit for usage of ACs should be fixed

Certainly it’s time to collectively build pressure on the government to find sustainable energy solutions. Environment harm is not good for present and future of the country. The excessive carbon emissions need to be controlled at the earliest. In summers the use of AC’s, vehicles and generators increase manifold times resulting in environmental hazards. The people should be instructed not to continuously use AC’s at a stretch for large no of hours. Time limit for usage of AC should be fixed. Owners of vehicles emitting carbon should be challaned and pollution certificates of travellers should be checked. Moreover, pollution certificates should be issued by issuers only when it is ensured that vehicle is not emitting carbon. Use of generators result in noise pollution and environment pollution, efforts must be made to reduce power cuts to least possible time.

SANJAY CHAWLA

Govt should adopt latest technologies

List of our environmental challenges is quite a long one, but at the top of it is the climate crises caused by carbon emissions which impacts our everyday life. During the summer carbon emissions are very high as more and more power consumption for use of ACs is unavoidable and in the frequent power outages, diesel-run generators and vehicular traffic are another source adding to carbon emissions. There are sustainable energy resources like renewable energy which can be obtained from the wind, solar, biomass, biofuels and also from waste. Then there are other resources like geothermal and smaller hydros as well as technologies that decrease the amount of energy used per unit of economic output. Many significant technological advances in renewable energy and energy storage as well as in energy management can help in exploiting the full optimisation potential that is becoming available now. This can allow industries, commercial areas, buildings and houses to reduce their energy consumption, produce their own energy requirements. Industries, commercial areas, buildings are facing three main challenges: cost, security of supply and Carbon emission reduction. The solution is to utilise an optimised mix of distributed energy resources such as renewable energy, storage systems, supported by sophisticated energy management. The government must announce incentives for undertaking all sustainability measures; timely advice of experts on the issue of carbon emission mitigation is availed of.

PLSingh

Cut dependence on crude oil, coal

Reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment

ACs, vehicles and generators are the major contributors that harm the environment by producing considerable amounts of nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matter. It is time to collectively exert pressure on the government to find sustainable energy solutions and to reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment from getting harmed and damaged irretrievably. A large measure of responsibility rests with the government to commit to identifying competitive alternatives to fossil fuels. Of course a complete transition from fossil fuels to renewable clean energy will not happen overnight but the problem is in urgent need of reform. However, sustainable energy solutions include renewable energy obtained from nuclear, solar, ethanol and wind power along with from biofuels, biomass, waste , geothermal and small hydro as well as technologies and approaches that decrease the amount of energy used per unit of economic output. Also a combination of less reliable renewable energy sources with full back up capacity for bio-char should be used. Trillion trees should be planted so as to be used as biofuels and generate electricity to make everything electric driven. Renewable energy sources can effectively replace fossil fuels creating crucial environmental, social and economic benefits. Dependence on oil, natural gas and coal should be cut down considerably. The government should adopt a holistic approach towards economic development without destroying the life support system that sustains human life.

Tarsem S Bumrah

Reduce number of vehicles on the road

ACs, vehicles and generators are collectively held responsible for carbon emissions especially in summers. Out of these three villains, the best solution to reduce number of vehicles on the road is to provide good public transport. Here in our city, a cheap, best and most comfortable solution to this problem was found in form of BRTS. The project is not serving the way it was conceived and notified. According to the ground plan displayed at the respective BRTS stops, the passengers get the connecting city bus service for onward journey. For example, from SSSS Chowk, connecting city bus service would be available for onward journey to Majitha Road bypass. Similarly from Amandeep Hospital stop of BRTS, connecting city bus service would be available for Sri Guru Ram Dass Airport but such service was not started even after lapse of more than three years. Moreover, after the inauguration of BRTS three years ago, its one side stop at Civil Hospital is yet to start working. To generate income for the project, eight display advertisement spaces were provided on each stop on GT Road, but none was auctioned till now. So instead of making it sustainable, here is a plan to make it dysfunctional. Let our administration become more sensitive to the issue and make efforts to bring in sustainable energy solution.

Naresh Johar

Switch to renewable sources of energy

Summer is coming and we are so used to our comforts that we need Ac on for 24 hours which is found to have damaging effects on environment by making it hotter and damaging ozone layer. India’s new commitment to fight climate changes and pledged to achieve net zero carbon emission which is possible only when govt. seriously think about some alternate source of energy like solar, bio energy. Popular among all is our conventional source hydro energy but water level is depleting every year so govt should encourage solar energy. They should give subsidy to install solar panels. All govt offices, hospitals should be equipped with solar panels. Free units of electricity should be discontinued, because of free units electricity nobody cares about to switch off the fans and bulbs, thus wastage of electricity. Alternate energy has a long environmental impact that is derived from oil, coal, natural gas, our traditional source. If we will not be careful, that means no more oil, natural gas. So we must give a thought to the sustainable, alternate energy solution.

Shashi Kiran

Govt should spread public awareness

The rapidly deteriorating level of air quality index (AQI) in the country, including Punjab, is a matter of serious concern. This air pollution which is far beyond the WHO standards has a severe debilitating impact on human health, environment and the climate, and its economic cost is estimated to exceed $150 billion. Main sources of pollution include road dust, vehicular traffic, coal-powered thermal plants, industrial waste, construction activities, indiscriminate bursting of crackers on festivals and social and religious functions, and episodic events like stubble burning, uncontrolled deforestation, disposal of garbage in the open, biomass burning for cooking, etc. Moreover, there are increasing carbon emissions in the summer season due to excessive energy consumption and use of ACs and generators. Improving the air should be a mass movement. It is about time the public wakes up to the problem and collectively builds pressure on the government. With the change of guard in the state, the current AAP-led dispensation should display strong political will to make the state carbon neutral. It should explore new sources of clean renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydro power on priority basis. Electricity not only provides social amenities but also stimulates economic development and growth.

D S Kang

Make full use of solar energy

Every governing unit must clearly understand the importance of curtailing emissions of carbon dioxide gases to check air pollution and climate warming especially during summer when the consumption of traditional sources of energy is very high. This is unfortunate that public outcry against government’s complacency towards developing sustainable sources of renewable energy as a major tool to save environment and maintenance of ecological balances is not as vigorous as seen in developed nations. Environmental issues are never serious issues during election campaigns and thus no concrete and revolutionary steps are initiated by ensuing governing bodies. Developing and maintaining alternative sources of energy need to be a thrust area of any government. This should be major criteria for the purpose of evaluating performance of any government. In a country like India, where Sun is very generous, not developing the avenues of solar energy is like committing crimes against nature and humanity. Every government building, public lighting, cluster housing societies, institutional infrastructures etc. should be mandatorily designed to be exclusively solar energy based only. Public support to switch over to solar energy at homes and work places to achieve targeted energy levels.

Jagdish Chander

