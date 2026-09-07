Open house: Rapid urbanisation disturbing balance of ecosystem

Global warming wreaking havoc

Changing weather patterns, as a result of global warming, are already wreaking havoc across the world. Glaciers are melting at an unprecedented rate, while natural calamities such as snowstorms, cyclones, cloudbursts, floods, landslides and forest fires are becoming increasingly frequent and devastating, causing immense destruction and loss of human life. Irresponsible industrialisation and unchecked urbanisation have severely disturbed the delicate balance of our ecosystem. Rivers and oceans, once regarded as the lifelines of civilisation, are increasingly becoming polluted and are losing their capacity to sustain life. At the same time, our flora and fauna are disappearing at an alarming rate, with many species becoming endangered or extinct.

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Akashdeep Singh

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Progress becoming threat to survival

In many ways, climate change is the heavy price humanity is paying for the unrestrained pursuit of material progress and technological advancement. Science and technology have undoubtedly transformed human life, but when development takes place at the cost of nature, progress itself becomes a threat to our survival. The growing environmental crisis can be seen as nature’s stern response to the imbalance we have created on mother Earth. We are also aware of the powerful influence of phenomena such as El Niño on global and regional weather patterns. A strong El Niño can have significant consequences for India’s monsoon, agriculture and water resources. Changes in rainfall patterns, prolonged dry spells, extreme rainfall events and rising temperatures may increasingly challenge our agricultural and economic systems. It seems that hotter and more humid summers, erratic monsoons and increasingly unpredictable weather may become a part of our future. We might have to face tougher and more frequent vagaries of climate change unless we act decisively.

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BD Sharma

Rising temp prevents quick cooling

Earlier, September brought pleasant weather after the monsoon. Now, even after rain, we face intense heat and humidity. This is because warmer seas hold more moisture, and rising temperatures prevent quick cooling. The withdrawal of monsoon is also getting delayed and more erratic due to climate change. This uncomfortable heat has directly increased AC usage, putting huge pressure on power demand and leading to more outages, especially in Punjab. More power demand is stretching the limited power generation of the power utility department, leading to more outages. It has become a vicious cycle—more cooling means more emissions, which means more warming. We need long-term steps like increasing green cover, promoting energy-efficient buildings, conserving water bodies, and reducing emissions, along with short-term measures like public awareness on judicious power use.

Jasmit Kaur

Pollution under garb of ‘vikas’

Floods in Nepal, where thousands of people died and many are missing, is an example of the cruelty of global warming. Unabated construction on the pretext of ‘vikas’ at the cost of thousands of tree being felled adds to this. Our life has become so soft we need our homes, vehicles, offices, showrooms, malls, classrooms and seminar halls air conditioned, adding to the woes of environment pollution. High cost of living and unemployment is forcing people to continue using cheap and old conveyance like scooters, three-wheeler and cars that have already outlived their usefulness. Unless the government’s policies for checks and balances enforced ruthlessly, with support from the public, we shall have to keep suffering from the effects of global warming.

CoI Gurmukh Singh

Need to improve urban planning

Yes, I believe changing weather patterns and global warming are making monsoons increasingly hotter, more erratic and humid. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, making the combination of high temperature and humidity particularly uncomfortable. This year, Punjab has also experienced a significant rainfall deficit along with continued hot and humid conditions. Many countries in the world are experiencing the same situation. The rising use of air-conditioners further increases electricity demand. We need better urban planning, more green cover, water conservation and energy-efficient cooling solutions to adapt to this changing climate.

Kanwar Bikram Chabhal

Changing rain patterns lead to dry spells

Climate change and global warming are contributing to hotter and more humid monsoon conditions. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which can increase humidity and make the “heat index” feel much higher. Changing monsoon patterns can also lead to longer dry spells followed by intense rainfall, making the weather increasingly uncomfortable.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma

Anthropogenic activities to blame

Carbon dioxide is produced while burning and it is one of the main gases causing global warming. Before industries started using power, the level of Carbon dioxide was 280 ppm but it has now reached 425-30 ppm. More surface of the earth is being paved and more heat is being trapped by Carbon dioxide, thus raising the Earth’s temperature. Methane is 20-22 times more potent than Carbon dioxide, thus it can absorb more heat and cause rapid warming. Water vapours, which also cause global warming, are natural but all other global warming gases are emitted majorly from human activities. The main reason for these gases is fossil fuels, coal, crude oil and natural gas consumption. Methane is also emitted from animal’s farting, paddy and degradation of organic matters. Deforestation is another major cause of warming. Trees and evaporation regulate the Earth’s temperature. Evaporation takes away a lot of heat with it, thus cooling the globe. Trees consume Carbon dioxide to make food and through evapotranspiration from leaves the earth also cooled. Despite this, global warming is affecting environment and melting of glaciers and pole ice is at large.

PS Bhatty

Warmer air holds more moisture

Climate change and global warming are likely making monsoon conditions feel hotter and, in many situations, more humid and uncomfortable—but the relationship is more complex than simply “global warming equals hotter monsoon.” Why do monsoons feel hotter and more humid? The answer lies in warmer air holds more moisture. For every 1°C rise in temperature, the atmosphere can hold roughly 7 per cent more water vapour which cause an increase in humidity. Changing monsoon patterns can produce longer breaks between rainfall, followed by intense rainfall. During a retreating/break period, high humidity combined with strong sunshine can make conditions particularly uncomfortable. For India, this also has an important power-sector implication: if hot and humid spells increasingly extend into the post-monsoon period, cooling demand—and therefore peak electricity demand—can remain elevated for longer than traditionally expected.

Sumit Aggarwal

Shun dependence on fossil fuels

The rise and worldwide acceptance of corporate economic culture seems to be the main reason for the rise in universal temperature. The main objective of this corporate system is only and only monetary profit. This economic developmental trend has evolved manifold and increased the production of greenhouse gases, mainly carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, enthane etc. The molecules of these gases absorb sunrays resulting in the accumulation of heat in the atmosphere resulting in rise of atmospheric temperature. This overall rise in universal atmospheric temperature causes the melting of glaciers causing havoc to human civilisation. The world leaders must determine universally to ensure a major cut in the evolution of greenhouse gases for the welfare of the human race. For this, all the major countries must shift to solar power energy and shun the dependence on fossil fuels. The frequent and universal use of air conditioners is also causing serious harm to the atmosphere. The indiscriminate and reckless destruction of forests and trees is also causing serious concerns about the rise in the atmospheric temperature. Government and social organisations must plant trees in large numbers and also ensure their survival.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi

Authorities should promote clean energy

Yes, changing weather patterns and global warming are likely making monsoons hotter and more humid. Rising temperatures increase the amount of moisture that the atmosphere can hold, resulting in higher humidity and uncomfortable weather during the retreating monsoon. Warmer conditions also increase the use of air conditioners, putting additional pressure on electricity demand. This rising energy consumption can further contribute to greenhouse-gas emissions when electricity is generated from fossil fuels. There is, therefore, a need to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and promote clean energy. Rooftop solar power should be encouraged in homes, offices, institutions and other buildings. Solar energy can help meet the daytime electricity demand for cooling and reduce pressure on the power grid. Energy-efficient air conditioners and improved building insulation should also be adopted to reduce electricity consumption. Increased tree cover and rainwater harvesting can further help communities cope with rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns. A combination of renewable energy, energy conservation and climate-resilient practices is essential for managing the impacts of a hotter and more humid monsoon.

Dr Astha

Govt should spread awareness

Just a decade ago, September meant pleasant weather in Punjab, but now we face intense heat and humidity because of changing weather patterns and global warming. El Niño is making the retreating monsoon hold more moisture and oppressive heat from warmer sea air over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. This leads to higher AC usage due to uncomfortable weather conditions for the human body being faced right now in Amritsar. More AC use means more heat, further warming cities and causing health problems for the elderly and outdoor workers. Excessive deforestation and carbon fuel emissions from large factories are the man-made added crises of the present hotter climate conditions. The government needs to push urgently for mass plantation, solar power to meet growing AC demand, and public awareness of energy-efficient appliances. If we still ignore this, the coming monsoon will be shorter, hotter and more extreme.

Anil Vinayak

Local factors also to blame

The weather pattern certainly seems to be changing. Earlier, once the monsoon started withdrawing, we expected relatively pleasant conditions. Now, there are days when the combination of heat and humidity becomes quite uncomfortable. We have also become heavily dependent on air conditioners and coolers, which naturally increases power consumption. I believe global warming is definitely playing a role, as temperatures have been rising over the years. At the same time, we cannot attribute every unusual weather condition to climate change. Local factors such as concrete construction, fewer trees and changing rainfall patterns also contribute to the problem.

Rakesh Sharma

Uncomfortable conditions common

The weather has become unpredictable, and this is something an ordinary person can easily notice. Summers seem longer and more intense, while humidity often remains high even when temperatures are not exceptionally high. Global warming must be contributing to this because the overall temperature of the planet is rising. But I would not say that every hot or humid day is proof of global warming. The weather has always fluctuated. What is concerning is that these uncomfortable conditions seem to be occurring more frequently. The increased use of air conditioners is another consequence. People need cooling because of the heat, but that also means higher electricity demand.

Arshdeep Singh

Humidity becoming difficult to cope with

For ordinary people, the biggest change is that cooling is no longer a luxury during prolonged periods of heat and humidity. Even after the monsoon, the weather can remain uncomfortable, forcing people to use air conditioners for longer hours. That obviously increases electricity consumption. It is believed that global warming is one reason behind the broader change in weather, but there are several other factors. Rapid urbanisation, fewer green spaces, pollution and changing rainfall patterns may be making the situation worse locally. We need to look at the issue scientifically rather than simply blaming climate change. But the fact remains that our summers and humid periods are becoming increasingly difficult to cope with.

Pawan Chaudhry

Adaptation as vital as tracking emissions

Changing weather patterns and global warming are making the retreating monsoon more oppressive in many regions. Observations and models show higher specific humidity, longer humid-heat extremes, and greater heat-stress exposure during monsoon breaks and withdrawal. This compounds the discomfort and drives higher electricity use for cooling. Yet the monsoon system remains complex: circulation changes, El Niño influences, and regional differences mean some areas may see different outcomes. While the thermodynamic link between warming and humidity is robust, adaptation—better urban design, efficient cooling, and early-warning systems—matters as much as emission reductions in the near term.

Dr Sanjay Chauhan