Open House: Should food safety inspections be conducted regularly or only during festive season ?

CHECKS NEEDED BEYOND FESTIVE SEASON

Serving adulterated food has become routine for years, while proper inspections are carried out mainly during festivals. For the rest of the year, the entire city seems to have turned into a black market, with little check on food quality. Who allows these stalls to mushroom on footpaths? Kulcha shops have tandoors on roads or footpaths, while sweet shops operate furnaces on roads, apparently without any checks. From the Walled City to the outskirts, the trend remains the same.

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KP Singh

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PUBLIC HEALTH NEEDS DAILY ATTENTION

Food safety cannot be a seasonal responsibility. Inspections should be conducted throughout the year with the same zeal, dedication and honesty, rather than merely when festivals are approaching. The Food Safety Department has an extremely important responsibility because it directly protects public health. If the department performs its duty effectively and continuously, food adulteration can be prevented and the risk of serious food-borne diseases significantly reduced. Festivals may warrant increased inspections, but food safety should never take a festive holiday for the rest of the year.

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Sanjeev Kumar Sharma

YEAR-ROUND VIGILANCE IS ESSENTIAL

Food safety should not become a seasonal exercise. While inspections often increase before festivals, regular and surprise checks should continue throughout the year to protect public health and maintain food-quality standards. Roadside vendors, small eateries, sweet shops and food stalls should be inspected as seriously as high-end restaurants, hotels and established food chains. Hygiene, food storage, water quality, cleanliness, adulteration, expired products and safe handling practices must be checked uniformly, irrespective of the size or status of an establishment. Authorities should follow a transparent, risk-based inspection schedule, with more frequent checks for places handling high-risk foods. Vendors and restaurant owners should also be educated about food-safety regulations rather than being targeted only during festive season. Surprise inspections, proper documentation, penalties for repeated violations and follow-up visits can improve compliance. A year-round food-safety system will ensure that citizens receive safe and hygienic food every day, not only during festivals.

Astha

CONSUMER WELL-BEING CANNOT BE OVERLOOKED

In Amritsar, as in any city or town in India, the practice of intensifying food-quality inspections exclusively during the festive season is a hollow exercise that leaves our public-health framework inadequate. I recently witnessed the severe consequences of such laxity firsthand. My father unwittingly consumed foul paneer, which caused dangerous lumps to develop in his small intestine. We had to rush him to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where a major health crisis was narrowly averted through prompt medical intervention. When regulatory vigilance slumbers for most of the year, unscrupulous vendors can peddle adulterated goods with impunity, leaving citizens vulnerable to serious health hazards. Authorities must institutionalise rigorous, unannounced inspections throughout the year. Public well-being demands proactive, 365-day protection. We must move from reactive, festival-focused raids to continuous enforcement so that no other family has to endure such a preventable ordeal.

Amardeep Singh Bains

INSPECTIONS SHOULD NOT BE TEMPORARY

Food inspections should be conducted throughout the year, not only before festivals. The approach of well-known IAS officers such as Tukaram Mundhe, who became known for strict and regular enforcement of civic rules, shows that administration works best when inspections are consistent rather than seasonal. Food safety is a year-round responsibility. Adulteration, unhygienic preparation, expired products and unsafe storage can affect citizens’ health at any time. Festival-season inspections are also important because demand and consumption increase, but focusing only on festivals gives offenders an opportunity to operate freely during the rest of the year. Authorities should therefore conduct regular, surprise and risk-based inspections throughout the year, with stronger checks before major festivals. This would make enforcement more effective, protect public health and ensure that food businesses follow safety standards every day, not just when inspections are expected.

Kanwar Bikram Bolaria

KEEP SWEETS MAKERS UNDER THE LENS

We Indians have a special love for mithai. Almost every social function, celebration and family occasion becomes more special with the exchange of beautifully packed boxes of sweets. During festivals, the demand for traditional favourites such as laddus, barfi, patissa and other delicacies rises dramatically. To meet this seasonal demand, sweet makers procure much larger quantities of raw materials than they normally use. Unfortunately, this is also the time when unscrupulous traders and manufacturers may resort to malpractices. Some dishonest mithai makers use spurious or substandard khoya, adulterated desi ghee, synthetic ingredients and other inferior raw materials in the preparation of sweets. Such practices are not merely a matter of cheating consumers; they pose a serious threat to public health and can lead to food-borne diseases. Food Safety Department has an important responsibility in dealing with this problem. They are expected to undertake routine inspections, marketplace surveillance and local enforcement. Officials conduct surprise checks, inspect manufacturing facilities and collect food samples for laboratory testing. Whenever adulterated or spurious samples are detected, the matter often makes news and creates temporary public awareness. But why should such action be limited to festival seasons or occasional drives? Food adulteration is a serious and continuing public-health issue. It cannot be effectively controlled through short-term campaigns alone. Food Safety Departments must remain vigilant throughout the year, with regular inspections and systematic sampling of mithai shops, dairies, food manufacturers and other eating establishments. Strict action should be taken against those who deliberately compromise food quality for profit. Consumers, too, need to remain alert. Our festivals and celebrations should remain occasions of happiness, togetherness and goodwill, not sources of illness. The sweetness of our mithai should never come at the cost of our health.

Prof BD Sharma

WHY LIMIT INSPECTIONS TO FESTIVALS?

State Food Safety Departments have an important responsibility in dealing with food adulteration. They undertake routine inspections, marketplace surveillance and local enforcement, including surprise checks, inspections of manufacturing facilities and collection of food samples for laboratory testing. Whenever adulterated or spurious samples are detected, the matter often makes news and creates temporary public awareness. But why should such action be limited to festival seasons or occasional drives? Food adulteration is a serious and continuing public-health issue. Food Safety Departments must remain vigilant throughout the year, with regular inspections and systematic sampling of sweet shops, dairies, food manufacturers and other eating establishments. Strict action should be taken against those who deliberately compromise food quality for profit. At the same time, consumers also need to remain alert. Food safety cannot be treated as a seasonal responsibility.

Dr Akashdeep Singh

VIGILANCE NEEDs A BALANCED APPROACH

Inspections by food authorities are a regular process. However, inspections increase during the festive season as consumer demand rises manifold and some food business operators (FBOs) may resort to unlawful methods to meet the demand. There are also several factors that can limit inspections, including government duties during VIP visits and a shortage of manpower in relation to the area that needs to be covered. At the same time, being excessively strict may not be good for businesses. The authorities therefore need to adopt a balanced approach that protects consumers while supporting FBOs in complying with food-safety standards. Warnings and improvement notices are issued in many cases, while samples are also collected for testing. There is now a fear of inspection among some food business operators. However, inspections are meant to support FBOs in doing the right thing in the right manner. This approach needs to change.

Dr Siddhant Banura

ADULTERATION DEMANDS DAILY INSPECTIONS

The Food and Supply Department conducts inspections around the festive season, with a few challans and notices issued to shopkeepers. However, adulteration is not seasonal. The same shops and well-known establishments can sell adulterated or substandard milk products and sweets throughout the year. Regular inspections and prompt legal action, including sealing of shops and imprisonment where warranted, should be the standard practice of the Food Department. A state-of-the-art food-testing laboratory should also be set up in Amritsar to curb adulteration. The city reportedly tops the list for the sale of adulterated and synthetic paneer, with 55 per cent of samples failing in all-India surveys conducted by a national agency. More staff should be recruited and deployed for inspection-related work, as regular inspections are essential to curb adulteration and protect public health.

Anil Vinayak

MAKE ACCOUNTABILITY A DAILY PRACTICE

Food inspections must be a year-round exercise, not a festive ritual. Adulteration does not wait for Diwali. Milk, paneer, edible oils and spices can be adulterated throughout the year, endangering public health. The current pattern of raids just before festivals is more optics than effective regulation. Shopkeepers may be alerted, stocks hidden and, after the season, it can be business as usual. Such selective drives can also breed corruption. What is needed is a calendar of surprise checks, adequate staffing of Food Safety Officers and monthly publication of inspection reports. Food safety is a right, not a seasonal gift. Regular inspections will create a culture of compliance and genuinely protect consumers.

Shaltiel Singh

TECHNOLOGY CAN STRENGTHEN OVERSIGHT

The spurt in food inspections during festivals exposes a flawed approach to public health. The festive season sees higher demand, so checks increase, but the logic is backward — regular surveillance would prevent the accumulation and sale of unsafe food in the first place. Year-round inspections are essential, but they must be transparent and technology-driven. Random sampling, mobile testing vans and a toll-free number for complaints could be more effective than last-minute raids. Moreover, small vendors should be educated, not merely penalised. If inspections are continuous, fair and visible, consumers will have greater confidence in the market and honest sellers will not suffer because of a few bad actors. Safety should never be seasonal.

Shaheen P Parshad

ADULTERATION IS NOT A FESTIVE PHENOMENON

Every year, a few days before Diwali, newspapers carry reports about the Health Department seizing adulterated khoya and sweets. However, adulterated sweets and food products are openly sold throughout the year. The phenomenon is not confined to Diwali. Allegations of collusion and inaction by officials allow such products to continue to be sold, leaving consumers exposed to serious health risks. Traders and shopkeepers may prepare large quantities of adulterated sweets well before Diwali and store them in warehouses. During the festival, these sweets are openly sold in markets, sometimes uncovered and exposed to the open air. Consumers who eat such products may suffer serious illnesses and other health problems. Profit-driven traders and shopkeepers can escape punishment amid allegations of collusion involving political leaders, laboratories and senior officials. This is why reports of strict punishment for adulterators or shopkeepers are rarely seen. The public should be made aware of the dangers of adulteration, while Health Department officials must be held accountable for failing to take effective action against those involved in the practice.

Sumeet Singh

INSPECTIONS RAISE SERIOUS QUESTIONS

The lack of regular food inspections is a serious administrative failure. Authorities appear to become active only when festivals approach, despite food adulteration and unhygienic practices being year-round concerns. Such seasonal enforcement raises questions about whether the administration is genuinely monitoring food safety or merely responding to increased public scrutiny during festivals. Regular surprise inspections should be a basic responsibility of the concerned departments. Waiting for festivals to launch inspection drives leaves consumers vulnerable for the rest of the year. The administration must move from temporary campaigns to continuous monitoring, with strict action against violators and accountability for officials who fail to perform their duties.

Pawan Arora

CANNOT FOLLOW A FESTIVAL CALENDAR

It is a critical failure of the administration that food safety inspections appear to gain momentum only before festivals. Adulteration does not follow a festival calendar, therefore, enforcement cannot either. If officials are capable of conducting extensive inspections during festive periods, there is little justification for allowing the same level of vigilance to disappear afterwards. Regular and surprise checks should be carried out throughout the year, particularly at vulnerable food establishments. The present approach appears more reactive than preventive. Authorities must ensure continuous surveillance, proper sampling and laboratory testing, along with visible action against offenders. Consumer safety cannot be reduced to a seasonal administrative exercise.

Davinder Singh

PUBLIC HEALTH IS A MAJOR RESPONSIBILITY

The practice of intensifying food inspections only before festivals exposes a major gap in administrative functioning. It suggests that enforcement is driven more by the festive season than by a sustained commitment to public health. Food adulteration, poor hygiene and unsafe storage can occur in any month, yet inspections often become visible only when festivals create greater demand and media attention. This is not enough. The administration should maintain a year-round inspection mechanism supported by random checks, regular sampling and strict follow-up. Officials must also be held accountable for prolonged inaction. Food safety is a public-health responsibility, not a seasonal campaign.

Surinder Kaur

Curb unsafe practices ahead of festivals

Food safety inspections should not be limited to festivals when concerns over adulteration and hygiene exist throughout the year. Regular surprise inspections are essential to ensure compliance, identify unsafe practices at an early stage and protect consumers. Festival-time inspection drives are useful, but they should complement—not replace—a consistent, year-round food safety monitoring system.

Sargun Sharma

MUST GO BEYOND FESTIVAL SEASON

Festival periods often bring increased inspections because food consumption and public attention rise, but food safety cannot be seasonal. Authorities need a sustained inspection mechanism throughout the year, particularly for high-risk establishments. Regular checks, proper sampling and strict enforcement would make the system more preventive rather than merely reactive during festivals.

Manish Dhiman

TIMELY ACTION MUST BE ENSURED BY AGENCIES

Food safety inspections should be a year-round exercise rather than something intensified only ahead of festivals. The current pattern often gives the impression of being an eye-wash, with inspections becoming more visible during the festive season while the same urgency is missing for the rest of the year. More importantly, inspections mean little if there is no timely follow-up. Sample reports often arrive months after samples are collected, by which time the matter has virtually gone into cold storage. The purpose of testing is defeated when action is delayed to such an extent.

Jupinder Singh Aulakh

SEASONAL DRIVES CAN’T REPLACE ENFORCEMENT

Over the past few years, several food samples have reportedly failed, but there has been little visible action against the concerned sweet shops or restaurants. At the same time, videos showing unhygienic food, contamination and filthy kitchen conditions frequently surface. Yet, there appears to be no sustained enforcement against establishments repeatedly found flouting basic food safety norms. The department needs to move beyond seasonal drives and adopt regular inspections, quicker testing and strict follow-up action. Otherwise, these exercises risk remaining largely a token show of enforcement rather than an effective system to protect consumers.

Simran Saini

What’s the Issue

Food safety inspections are conducted more seriously during festivals, while routine checks remain inadequate throughout the year. Food safety enforcement needs to be a regular affair rather than a seasonal exercise limited to the festival period. Consistent inspections and strict action against violations are essential to ensure hygiene standards and protect public health.

Question for next week

Residents in city travel by local transport facilities everyday. With the termination of BRTS bus services, the city has lost an affordable public transport facility. What is your view on the government’s decision to discontinue the BRTS services?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (Sept 17)