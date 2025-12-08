Open house: Should ‘holy city’ status also lead to better civic amenities?

Bid to promote religious tourism

The Punjab Government passed a resolution in the special Vidhan Sabha session held to mark the 350th martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji and declared Amritsar a holy city, along with Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo. The sale and use of alcohol, meat and tobacco are banned in the walled city of Amritsar. The state government makes dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security and promotion of religious tourism in this holy city. For this purpose, the state government will allocate the necessary budget, as security will be needed more, roads will be widened and the sewerage system should be strong. To stop the sale of alcohol, meat and tobacco in the holy city and to maintain holiness, one should have guidelines to follow.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

A respectful gesture by the authorities

The declaration of Amritsar’s walled city as “holy city” is undoubtedly a respectful gesture, especially as it has been announced on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. However, such a significant honour must go beyond a symbolic ban on liquor, meat and tobacco. Residents rightly expect meaningful improvements in civic amenities—better sanitation, upgraded drainage, regulated traffic, clean public spaces, restored heritage structures and robust policing to manage the daily rush of pilgrims. On such a sacred occasion, the government should announce concrete steps such as 24×7 cleanliness drives, improved water supply, better signage for tourists, disability-friendly pathways around the Golden Temple, multilevel parking and enhanced public transport. Declaring a “holy city” should bring about real, lasting impact to the lives of citizens—and not just remain a feel-good label. The residents of Amritsar deserve visible, measurable development worthy of the city’s spiritual stature.

Sameer Jain

Make Amritsar aesthetically holy

Punjab Government’s decision to transform the walled city in Amritsar is praiseworthy. But the implementation of this desirable decision taken on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, Bhai Mati Daas Ji, Bhai Sati Daas Ji and Bhai Dyala ji, must be based on the maxim, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”. Arrangements must be made by the Local Bodies Department to ensure perfect cleanliness in each nook and corner of the city, especially within the walled city area. Besides, it must be ensured that noise pollution is got rid of. Along with the ban on meat, liquor and tobacco, most important is to make the city, established by Shri Guru Ram Dass Ji, aesthetically holy. As per media reports, in small hotels situated within the walled city, the heinous act of flesh trade is prevalent. This crime is more hateful, particularly in a city established by the Guru. This practice must be eradicated from the walled city of Amritsar by the authorities responsible.

Kulwant Singh, former principal

Don't limit it to symbolism

Declaring Amritsar's walled city a holy city is a meaningful step that honours its spiritual heritage, but true respect for sacred places goes beyond symbolic prohibitions. A city that attracts pilgrims from across the world must reflect dignity in every street, every drain, and every public facility. When the government bans liquor, meat and tobacco to reinforce sanctity, it must also commit itself equally to cleaner roads, better waste management, safe drinking water and well-regulated traffic. Spiritual reverence cannot thrive amid overflowing garbage or broken roads. If the holy city status is to have real impact, it must translate into everyday comfort for residents who live the heritage, not just visitors who experience it briefly. Enhancing civic amenities is not just a responsibility-it is the natural extension of protecting the city's cultural identity.

Malkeet Singh

Civic amenities should match reverence

A holy city is not defined merely by restrictions but by the quality of life it offers to those who inhabit its narrow lanes and historic quarters. Amritsar's walled city carries centuries of faith, sacrifice, tradition and its residents deserve amenities that match this profound legacy. When the state labels it a sacred zone, it is making a promise-a promise to uphold purity not just in rituals but in the environment as well. Improved sanitation, reliable water supply, organised parking and cleaner public spaces are essential to sustain both tourism and local well-being. A holy city that lacks basic civic care sends a contradictory message. Therefore, the holy city designation should inspire an era of thoughtful urban development where heritage is preserved, people are respected and modern infrastructure quietly supports the spiritual atmosphere that millions come to experience.

Pankaj Sharma

Make holy city status meaningful

The decision to designate Amritsar's walled city as a holy city reinforces its spiritual importance, but such a step must be accompanied by substantial improvements in civic amenities. Sanctity cannot co-exist with infrastructural neglect. For the countless families who live in these historic lanes, daily struggles with overcrowding, waste disposal, polluted drains and unreliable utilities diminish the quality of life. A holy city should be a model of harmony between tradition and modern governance. If visitors are expected to follow rules that uphold spiritual discipline, the administration must also uphold its side of the commitment by ensuring clean surroundings, safe pathways, robust emergency services, and efficient public transportation. Elevating civic standards is essential to make the holy city status meaningful, sustainable and beneficial for both residents and pilgrims who walk through its sacred geography.

Ashwani Arora

People should feel impact

Declaring the walled city of Amritsar as a holy city is a powerful cultural milestone, yet its true impact will be seen only if it improves the everyday experience of its people. A ban on liquor, meat and tobacco may strengthen the spiritual ambience, but it does little to address the structural challenges that residents face. A real tribute to the city's sacred heritage would be investment in clean streets, proper drainage, well-lit alleys, accessible public toilets and better regulation of traffic chaos. Heritage conservation must go hand in hand with urban reform. The holy city status should not become an ornamental decision meant only for headlines; it should evolve into a practical mandate that ensures dignity, cleanliness and comfort for those who call this timeless city their home.

Pritpaul Singh

Daily life too should be dignified

Holy city status for Amritsar's walled city brings with it a moral responsibility to uplift living standards and preserve the historic environment. The ban on intoxicants signals a desire for purity and discipline, but moral codes cannot substitute for public infrastructure. A sacred city must reflect order, cleanliness and care in every corner. When people visit a spiritual destination, they should feel serenity not just inside shrines but also in the streets outside. For residents too, improved sewage systems, dependable water supply, greener public spaces and cleaner air should be treated as fundamental rights. A holy city must embody holistic well-being-spiritual, social and environmental. If the authorities truly want to honour the heritage they seek to protect, they must channel resources and planning into making everyday life as dignified as the history that surrounds it.

Sukhwinder Singh

Urban ecosystem vs cultural vision

The declaration of Amritsar's walled city as a holy city should be the beginning of a broader transformation, not an end in itself. Spiritual importance must be matched with civic responsibility. Residents cannot be expected to uphold the sanctity of the area if their surroundings remain plagued by poor sanitation, unmanaged waste, haphazard electricity lines and congested roads. A holy city demands an urban ecosystem that reflects respect for community, heritage and environment. Infrastructure upgrades-like improved drainage, pedestrian-friendly pathways, green zones and efficient public services. These are essential to support the cultural vision behind the designation. When governance strengthens everyday amenities, it reinforces the values that the holy city status seeks to promote. Only then can the walled city truly shine as a symbol of devotion, dignity and modern civic pride.

Hardeep Nagra

Indicate specifics of holy city

Residents have welcomed the announcement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Gurpurab of the ninth Guru, Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji, Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji and Bhai Diala Ji. According to this announcement, Amritsar city will be granted the status of a holy city. However, during the special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly held at Sri Anandpur Sahib during the Shaheedi Samagam, the decision lacked clarity regarding which specific parts of the city would be included within the designated holy city boundaries. The NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch urged the Punjab government to include the entire inner walled city within the category of the holy city. The city of Amritsar, founded by the fourth Sikh Guru, Sri Ramdas Ji, was later fortified by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the sovereign of Sarkar-e-Khalsa, who built strong gates and walls around it. The British administration subsequently increased the number of gates and reconstructed them. It is essential that the legal document defining the conditions for the holy city explicitly include perfect cleanliness in the entire walled city of Amritsar as “cleanliness is next to godliness “. Besides perfect cleanliness in each neck and corner of the “Sifti Daa Ghar”, strict measures must be taken to keep the noise within the permissible audible limits. Strict prohibitions on meat, alcohol, tobacco and all other intoxicants within its boundaries should be applied. Additionally, immoral activities such as prostitution or related unethical businesses operating in commercial buildings within this area must be completely banned by law. The legal framework for holy city must also ensure the strict enforcement of municipal building bylaws designed to preserve the sanctity and aura surrounding Sri Harmandir Sahib. According to these bylaws, the height of any under-construction multi-storey building must not exceed 38.5 feet. This regulation must be made mandatory and strictly implemented even for buildings constructed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Kar Sewa Babas.

Surinderjeet Singh