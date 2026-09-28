Open House: Track down drug supply source, mere seizures won’t do

Strengthen surveillance tech

In my opinion, the police and other security agencies are taking important measures to curb smuggling across the India-Pakistan border. The deployment of anti-drone systems, increased surveillance and coordination between Punjab Police and the BSF show their efforts to improve border security. However, repeated smuggling incidents indicate that more needs to be done. The government should strengthen modern surveillance technology, improve intelligence sharing and ensure quick action on suspicious activities. Regular training of security personnel and better coordination among agencies can also help. Local residents should be encouraged to report suspicious activities. Along with strict action against smugglers, awareness programmes and rehabilitation facilities are necessary to reduce drug addiction. Therefore, existing measures are useful, but continuous improvement, stronger cooperation and public participation are essential to make border security more effective.

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Chandpreet Kaur

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Make existing laws more stringent

This is really a disturbing fact that a huge amount of narcotics and weapons are being smuggled across our borders form a hostile neighbour. Although Punjab Police, BSF and other agencies are trying their best to fight this menace the practice continues woefully. I don’t think this is confined only to the Punjab border with Pakistan, similar activities are being undertaken on the border of Gujarat, J&K and Rajasthan. Some sea ports are also porous and leave space for these clandestine activities. There must be connivance on part of some of our own people. Despite stringent measures being adopted by the police and other agencies the nefarious activities across the border continue unabated. I think we need stringent laws on illegal weapons and more forceful use of the NDPS Act to curb this menace. If we have a law stopping licensing for possession of weapons and firearms by civilians and cancel all the pre-existing licences in the country and impose death penalty on anybody held with such weapons or crime committed by use of any illegal weapon, it will minimise or eradicate this onslaught by a hostile neighbour.

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Bholla Singh Sidhu

Forensic analysis of seized drones needed

The increasing use of drones to smuggle narcotics, weapons and explosives from Pakistan has emerged as a major security challenge along Punjab’s international border. In response, the Punjab Police, working closely with the BSF and other security agencies, has significantly strengthened its counter-drone and intelligence capabilities. The state’s response is increasingly based on a multi-layered security model. Punjab Police has deployed anti-drone systems at strategic locations, while additional surveillance drones are being positioned at vulnerable border hotspots to monitor aerial activity and track people suspected of collecting drone-dropped consignments. Ground-level security has also been strengthened through drone-response teams, second-line nakas, CCTV surveillance and village defence committees. The effectiveness of this coordinated approach is reflected in several successful operations. Technical investigation of the recovered equipment helped investigators develop further leads and identify the wider network. Another important development is the growing emphasis on technology-driven investigation. Police are examining SIM cards, device IDs, CCTV footage and technical data to identify local facilitators as well as links to overseas handlers. Punjab Police deserves appreciation for adapting its strategy to a rapidly changing threat. However, continued drone activity shows that the challenge remains. The way forward should include wider anti-drone coverage, faster information-sharing between agencies, stronger forensic analysis of recovered drones, enhanced night surveillance and sustained action against the financial and logistical networks supporting smuggling. The experience so far demonstrates that technology, intelligence, community participation and close coordination between Punjab Police and sister agencies can create a stronger and more responsive border-security system.

Ronak Bhargav

Locals, forces should work in tandem

Supply of drugs and weapons from Pakistan to India has seen an exponential rise. Drug and arms syndicates have become increasingly tech-savvy, leveraging sophisticated drones, encrypted messaging platforms, and cryptocurrencies to operationalise their clandestine activities. Given its geographic vulnerabilities, Punjab remains the worst affected. Although India has deployed anti-drone surveillance apparatuses, foreign-operated advanced technology frequently evades detection and obfuscates sender-receiver identities. While the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), alongside the Border Security Force (BSF), utilises advanced anti-drone systems, CCTVs, and night-vision devices, challenges persist. Massive drug and weapon seizures along the Pakistan border demonstrate operational successes, yet they represent only partial wins against deeply entrenched supply chains. Significant loopholes remain, compounded by public perceptions of an unholy nexus between drug cartels and local political figures owning border-adjacent land. Disruption requires law enforcement agencies and border forces to formulate unified, intelligence-led strategies. Furthermore, civil society and security agencies must be integrated into localised detection and rehabilitation efforts. A concerted, multi-dimensional national policy framework addressing border security, technological integration, political accountability, and demand-reduction, is the need of the hour.

Savita Mehta

Rope in Air Force to tackle threat

Even though large seizures of heroin, arms and ammunition smuggled across the Pakistan border by Indian security agencies, including Punjab Police, are laudable, they are also a pointer to the fact that drone-dropping incidents have increased many-fold despite anti-drone mechanisms being in place. In spite of large seizures, consignments are still getting through via drone dropping. As ground smuggling across the Pak border has come down considerably due to wire fencing and night patrolling, sky intrusions using advanced versions of drones by Pakistan military establishments as a low-cost war strategy to push arms and narcotics are posing a real challenge to Punjab Police and the BSF, manning the 600-km Pakistan border. To curb drone dropping, there is a need to deploy state-of-the-art, high-tech mechanisms from the Indian Air Force, including ‘Iron Dome’, to meet the growing challenge posed by the enemy, as Punjab Police and the BSF are neither trained enough nor possess the required paraphernalia to meet the growing drone-intrusion menace.

Anil Vinayak

Community support is necessary

It is a tragic irony that Punjab, the sacred land of rishis, gurus and saints, is today being dragged deep into the mire of narcotics and illegal weapons. Drugs and arms are reportedly being smuggled across the border, at times with the help of drones under the cover of darkness. The narcotics so brought into the state find their way into the hands of vulnerable young people, many of whom gradually become trapped in addiction and, in some cases, are drawn into the network of the drug mafia. What begins as an individual tragedy soon develops into a wider social crisis. Families are shattered, young lives are destroyed, crime increases, and the very fabric of society begins to weaken. The problem spreads like a malignant disease, affecting communities far beyond those directly involved in drug abuse. It is true that the police and other state agencies are making efforts to check this menace. However, the persistence and scale of the problem suggest that these efforts have not yet matched the magnitude of the challenge. Repeated campaigns and announcements, by themselves, cannot eliminate a deeply entrenched criminal network. A sustained, coordinated and uncompromising strategy is required at every level of governance and law enforcement. The need of the hour is an all-out campaign against drug traffickers, illegal arms dealers and their networks. Those found guilty must face swift and proportionate punishment through due process of law. Specialised courts, adequate investigative resources and timely prosecution can help ensure that cases involving organised drug and arms trafficking do not remain pending for years. At the same time, enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. Prevention, rehabilitation, education, employment opportunities and strong community support must form an equally important part of the strategy. Punjab has a proud heritage of courage, spirituality, hard work and service to humanity. The criminal drug lords have no place in our noble land.

Dr Akashdeep Singh

Spread more awareness

The recovery of drugs along with sophisticated weapons through drones is a serious challenge for Punjab and the entire country. Recent operations show that security agencies are actively strengthening surveillance and anti-drone capabilities along the border. At the same time, we must also look at the social and cultural impact on our youth. Films such as Dhurandhar, with their strong portrayal of violence, weapons and criminal characters, have sparked debate about the influence of such content on young minds. We need stronger intelligence sharing between state and Central agencies, latest anti-drone technology, community vigilance at village level, strict action against local networks, and greater awareness among youth. The agencies are doing their best and their efforts deserve appreciation, but the changing nature of the threat means we must continuously upgrade our systems and remain one step ahead of smugglers.

Kanwar Bikram Bolaria

Cross-border syndicates insulated

Frequent recoveries of narcotics and illegal weapons supplied from Pakistan reflect commendable vigilance and growing operational synergy between the Punjab Police and the BSF, supported by anti-drone hardware and village defence panels. However, the current measures remain largely reactive. Low-flying, GPS-guided drones continue to exploit radar blind spots, meaning intercepted consignments represent only a fraction of total aerial sorties penetrating the mainland. Crucially, the cross-border syndicates orchestrating the transit of narcotics and illegal weapons supplied from Pakistan remain largely insulated. Key kingpins operating within India and from safe havens abroad rarely face arrest. This vulnerability is further compounded by deficits in actionable intelligence and limited digital literacy among police personnel to counter high-tech, cyber-enabled trafficking. Achieving a lasting deterrent requires looking beyond isolated border seizures to prioritise electronic warfare grids, digital training and the systematic dismantling of top-tier cartel networks.

Amardeep Singh Bains

Tech upgrade not permanent solution

The Punjab Police and Border Security Force, along with other sister security agencies, have been continuously stepping up efforts to check smuggling along the India-Pakistan border. Nevertheless, frequent seizures of heroin, weapons and drones, along with the arrests of suspected smugglers, indicate that intelligence-based operations and surveillance efforts continue to make headlines in the media. The deployment of anti-drone systems is another important step. However, the continuing recovery of drugs and weapons delivered through drones shows that the threat is evolving rapidly. Technology alone cannot provide a permanent solution. Apart from better coordination among the various agencies, stronger intelligence networks in border villages are also essential. The focus must also remain on identifying and dismantling the local networks that receive and distribute consignments after they cross the border.

Tarsem Singh

Monitor local suspects closely

The deployment of anti-drone systems is a welcome measure, but it should not be seen as the complete answer to cross-border smuggling. The smugglers on both sides of the international border were also upgrading themselves. The recent seizures of narcotics and weapons suggest that security agencies are receiving better intelligence and acting quickly in several cases. At the same time, the persistence of such attempts indicates that gaps remain. A stronger multi-layered strategy is needed, combining anti-drone technology with enhanced surveillance 24X7, intelligence gathering, forensic investigation and close monitoring of suspected local networks. Greater coordination between various forces including BSF, Punjab Police and central agencies can help ensure that those operating the supply chain are identified and prosecuted.

Shashi Sanan

Focus on breaking supply chain

The agencies are certainly making efforts, and the number of seizures and arrests indicate intensified action against cross-border smuggling. However, the real measure of success should not be only the quantity of drugs or weapons recovered. The larger question is whether the networks behind these consignments are being dismantled. A drone may deliver a consignment across the border, but someone on the Indian side has to locate, collect and move it further. The police needed to follow the money, communication channels and local logistics supporting these operations. Preventing recruitment of vulnerable youth into such networks is equally important for breaking the supply chain.

Ratan Singh

Prevention better than cure

The recent seizures show that the security agencies are taking the drone-smuggling threat seriously. Anti-drone systems, intensified patrolling and intelligence-led operations have increased the chances of intercepting consignments. Yet the challenge remains considerable because smugglers can exploit darkness, difficult terrain and local networks close to the border. The response, therefore, needs to go beyond technology upgrades. Local intelligence is equally important. Police must maintain close contact with residents in border villages and identify individuals repeatedly involved in suspicious activities without harassing innocent residents. The objective should be to prevent consignments from reaching the hinterland, rather than merely recovering them afterwards.

Amit Arora