Open house: What measures can ease parking issues in city?

City requires multilevel parking

The problem of parking of vehicles in Amritsar has intensified as the number of vehicles has seen a rapid and tremendous rise over the last 20 years, while parking space has not expanded proportionately. This has naturally added to chaos on the roads, streets, around religious places, and across commercial and tourist spots. The basic and major reason is faulty planning. There are no strict laws and no enforcement, unlike developed countries, and people at large do not own civic responsibility. If there had been strict laws mandating adequate parking while granting permission to build hospitals, schools, and commercial establishments, the scenario would have been different. In states where the Clinical Establishment Bill has been passed and implemented, it is mandatory to have parking space for cars equal to the number of sanctioned beds. Since the parking space is limited and there is no limit on the number of vehicles in the city or entering the city, the problem is going to worsen in the absence of strict measures. One can imagine the situation when the length × breadth of vehicles on the roads exceeds the length × breadth of the roads and available parking areas. To improve the situation, the city needs a mix of smart planning and practical reforms. It requires multilevel parking at key congestion points like the Golden Temple, Hall Bazaar and similar areas, along with smart digital parking supported by mobile apps and electronic boards to display real-time availability. People should be able to pay a reasonable parking fee by scanning a QR code to enter and use the facility. There should be park-and-ride facilities at the outskirts of the city, with electric shuttle buses connecting visitors to the walled city and major attraction venues. Roadside parking must be strictly regulated through dedicated parking slots, towing zones and measures discouraging haphazard parking. One-way loops in old-city markets would improve movement, while dedicated two-wheeler and bus parking areas would streamline traffic around tourist hubs. Market associations should be encouraged to develop shared parking spaces and adopt valet systems during peak seasons. Rooftop parking on existing government buildings, hospitals, schools and the bus stand should be explored through modern modular steel-structure parking decks. Flyovers over busy roads like Hall Bazaar and Lawrence Road can also be designed for parking. Parking in lanes of residential areas should be paid, with monthly or yearly packages.

Dr Bholla Singh Sidhu

Raise public parking awareness

The number of vehicles in Amritsar is increasing rapidly, but there is far less space for parking, especially in business hubs and areas frequently visited by tourists. When suitable parking spaces are not found, drivers end up parking vehicles anywhere and in improper spots, and this wrong-place parking can cause major traffic disruption. Traffic jams are a hindrance for common people. There is a great need to build parking facilities outside crowded city areas, and such parks should be free of cost. Big vehicles should not be allowed to enter busy zones. The city often experiences severe traffic jams, especially near Harmander Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Putlighar and Hall Bazaar, as visitors to Sri Harmander Sahib and Jallianwala Bagh park their vehicles wherever they can when they fail to find proper parking. This causes major traffic blockages, and people have had to wait for hours to reach their destinations. This can be a serious problem for sick people, women in labour, job-holders, and school and college students. Providing sufficient parking everywhere is not possible, so multi-level parking can at least reduce the problem to some extent. Secondly, the administration should run campaigns to make the public aware that they should avoid taking vehicles into crowded areas and instead park outside. They should travel on foot or use small vehicles that can easily pass through narrow areas. Public transport should be used whenever possible. Thirdly, the administration should exercise control over shopkeepers who occupy the space in front of their shops. Many fix bamboos to extend their shopfront areas and park their vehicles in the space marked for visitors. They cover the white-marking areas meant for public parking. As a result, visitors are forced to park improperly, causing traffic jams. If the parking problem is to be reduced, the city must build multilevel parking, spread awareness and keep shopkeepers in check.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Stop vote bank politics

All Amritsar politicians cater only to vote-bank politics in the name of development and indulge in leg-pulling of whichever party is currently in power. The harsh fact is that, since Independence, major development activities by city administrators have focused only on the Golden Temple area, as it has been the key zone for gathering votes across Punjab, with both national and international tourists of all religions flocking there every day for prayers, eateries and sightseeing. In my opinion, the only remedy for developing Amritsar at a swift pace is for the city’s AAP leaders to copy the methodology used by the Chandigarh administration in making it the “City Beautiful.” As the city witnesses numerous parking hazards daily due to the large number of travellers on roads, the administration should allocate parking management contracts to private business owners to charge vehicles parked in designated spaces. The city’s Traffic Police also needs to be far stricter with travellers parking in No-Parking zones or beyond yellow lines, as such areas are often exploited by petty criminals. Lastly, government architects and engineers should draft an intelligent plan to swiftly clear the numerous and increasing travellers on city roads every day.

Sanjay Chawla

Civic responsibility matters

Parking issues are certainly common across Amritsar, but we should not fully blame the administration. Many people park wherever they like, with little regard for the inconvenience caused to others. Often, parked vehicles encroach onto the road, troubling pedestrians and creating traffic chaos. Several residential areas that have gradually transformed into commercial zones are suffering from this same issue. Secondly, the habit of walking to neighbourhood markets has taken a back seat due to sedentary lifestyles, and this also contributes to parking congestion. If the Traffic Police increases active monitoring and issues high penalties, it will greatly help. Checks should not be limited to main roads but should cover neighbourhood markets as well. If several other countries can maintain organised parking systems despite rising populations, there is no reason Amritsar cannot. Fear of regular checks and fines plays a significant role in enforcing discipline.

Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

Adopt smart parking solutions

The absence of adequate parking facilities in Amritsar’s busiest commercial and tourist zones has gradually turned a mobility issue into a daily civic crisis. To ease this burden, the city must adopt smart, multilevel parking solutions backed by real-time digital guidance systems. Establishing park-and-ride hubs on the outskirts can significantly reduce traffic entering the city core. Strict enforcement against illegal parking, along with improved pedestrian pathways and designated vendor zones, will help restore road discipline. With a coordinated strategy involving municipal bodies, businesses and citizens, Amritsar can reclaim its roads and ensure a smoother, safer and more dignified travel experience.

Rajiv Pal

Organised parking planning required

Amritsar’s parking woes stem not only from a shortage of space but also from a lack of organised planning. The city should focus on converting underutilised government land into well-managed parking plazas. Introducing differential parking fees—higher during peak hours and lower for long-duration parking—can effectively regulate demand. Tourist-heavy locations such as the Golden Temple and Hall Bazaar require shuttle-based mobility corridors to reduce congestion. Public awareness campaigns must also encourage responsible parking behaviour. A city that welcomes millions of visitors each year deserves a structured, modern approach to vehicle management.

Sarabjit Singh

Two-wheeler zones should be promoted

The growing parking chaos in Amritsar calls for a blend of innovation, strict regulation and long-term vision. Developing underground parking beneath parks, markets and busy chowks can free up enormous surface space. Integrating mobile apps showing real-time availability of parking spots will save fuel, time and public frustration. The administration should also promote two-wheeler zones, bicycle stands and dedicated drop-off points for e-rickshaws and cabs. When a heritage city modernises its mobility systems, it not only solves traffic problems but also enhances the visitor experience and boosts local business.

Nitin Sharma

Proactive urban planning required

Easing Amritsar’s parking issues requires a shift from reactive measures to proactive urban planning. Multi-storey parking structures should be developed through public-private partnerships to ensure efficiency and maintenance. Streets must be redesigned to include clearly marked parking bays and strictly enforced no-parking stretches. Automated ticketing and sensor-based monitoring can prevent misuse of space. Tourist zones especially require peripheral parking hubs with battery-operated shuttle services. When planners prioritise pedestrians, shopkeepers and commuters, parking management becomes far smoother and more sustainable.

Poonam Bhardwaj

Develop smart mobility systems

Parking management is the backbone of any functional city, and Amritsar’s expanding population makes it urgent to rethink existing structures. The city should invest in compact, vertical parking towers near transport hubs and marketplaces. Incentivising the use of public transport or shared mobility for short distances can significantly reduce pressure on roads. Establishing clearly marked loading and unloading zones will prevent commercial vehicles from occupying roadside parking. With a balanced combination of infrastructure, technology and enforcement, Amritsar can transform its chaotic parking culture into a model of smart urban mobility.

Vishavajit Singh

Take responsibility for shared parking

Addressing Amritsar’s long-standing parking challenges begins with recognising mobility as a shared responsibility. The city must map high-density areas and redesign them with integrated parking, pedestrian lanes and cycling tracks. Introducing prepaid parking passes for residents and shopkeepers can streamline usage in busy markets. Tourist circuits need well-signposted peripheral parking connected to hop-on, hop-off services. Most importantly, illegal encroachments and roadside parking must be consistently regulated. When infrastructure development meets civic discipline, Amritsar can evolve into a cleaner, safer and far more organised urban space.

Ashok Sharma