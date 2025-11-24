Open house: What measures should be taken to check the menace of Chinese string?

Protect traditions but also public safety

The dangers associated with acrylic kite string demand a coordinated and sustained intervention rather than isolated prohibitions. As educational institutions, we must adopt a proactive role. Awareness drives, NSS activities and student-led campaigns can sensitise communities about the risks to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and wildlife. Government agencies should strictly regulate the sale and distribution of synthetic manjha by penalising manufacturers and retailers. Special kite- flying zones can be designated by the municipal authorities to reduce accidents near roads and residential areas. Collaboration with NGOs, bird rescue groups and local administrations can help create a culture of responsible recreation. By combining enforcement with education and community participation, we can protect both our traditions and public safety.

Dr Priyanka Bassi

Strict action needed to deter practice

In the beginning of the winter, kite flying starts; every year, several incidents happen. Some lose their limbs, some lose their lives, but the deadly China string does not stop. The guidelines against using China string are vain. Every year, it is prohibited to use China dor. The bloody play starts on Lohri and Maghi. People purchase the China string, cut limbs, and put the lives of others in danger. Every year, we meet the passersby who were injured, while some even lose their lives. They have no involvement in flying kites and using China string. It is a wonder from where the China string comes when the administration has banned the China string. The state government should frame a law against the culprits who help in the sale or the suppliers who play with the lives of innocent people for their greed. They should impose heavy fines and imprisonment. The intelligence agencies should break the connection between suppliers and buyers. The manufacturing companies should be shut down.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

To fly or not to fly kites is the question

I remember the joy of watching my brother fly kites using colourful strings in Delhi, especially around Independence Day. The colourful strings were specially brought from Amritsar by our dad. Also, I recall the story, 'The Kite Maker', by the eminent author Ruskin Bond, and the trigonometry problems where we had to find the height of the kite from the ground based on the given angle and base length. Well, kite flying, an outdoor game, requires focus and the art of keeping the string neither too loose nor too stretched to keep the kite soaring in the blue sky. It is said that this balance is what adolescents need to learn: to make independent decisions, but with discipline and care. Kite flying is good but, the problem is the string, called gattu that creates the problem. The social and print media, from time to time, cite instances where this string has injured people and birds. But, all in vain! The persons engaged in selling the strings or using it, should be mindful. Otherwise, the authorities should take action to prevent mishaps in future.

Vijay Laxmi

Demarcate kite-flying zones for safety

The growing use of synthetic manjha during winter kite-flying season has become a serious threat, where people and birds are being injured by it. Strict enforcement of the existing ban by conducting frequent raids in markets, imposing heavy fines and monitoring of online sales is the only way the authorities can check this menace. Public awareness regarding synthetic manjha should be created through awareness campaigns in schools, societies and social media, which also highlight safe cotton alternatives. The demarcation of kite-flying zones away from roads and near power lines may reduce accidents. Additionally, bird-rescue helpline and a system for reporting by the community can ensure quick action. Combined effort is essential for lasting results.

Liza Verma

Public safety and focus on enforcement

The onset of winter has once again brought back kite flying, bringing with it the dangerous comeback of acrylic string. Despite repeated enforcement drives and issuing of public advisories, the use of this hazardous 'Chinese Manjha' continues unchecked, leaving citizens-especially two-wheeler riders-vulnerable to life-threatening injuries. This is not merely a matter of tradition, it is a matter of public safety. The authorities must intensify inspections at manufacturing and sale points, impose heavier penalties on violators and launch coordinated awareness campaigns in schools and among local communities. Only strict regulation supported by sustained public participation can curb the menace. Every citizen must understand that a moment of thrill cannot come at the cost of someone's life.

Amit Arora

Celebration lies in protecting lives

With winter festivities comes the familiar sight of colourful kites dotting the sky-but the joy turns tragic when plastic string enters the picture. Earlier attempts to discourage its use have failed because enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. The community must step forward. Parents, teachers and market associations need to collectively discourage the purchase of dangerous string and promote safe alternatives. The local bodies should run consistent awareness drives, highlighting real incidents and the irreversible loss caused by banned string. When society views the use of acrylic manjha not as a harmless hobby but as a serious threat, behaviour will change. True celebration lies in protecting lives, not endangering them.

Dr Meenakshi

Use digital outreach, involve social media

The recurring injuries caused by banned Chinese string prove that sporadic crackdowns are not enough. What we need is a long-term, well-structured policy approach. The government should mandate licensing for kite-string vendors, introduce traceability of raw material, and empower civic agencies to immediately seal shops found selling illegal manjha. Equally important is the use of digital outreach-short videos, helpline numbers and social media alerts-to educate young kite flyers about the risks. Civil society groups can help by setting up volunteer patrols near high-risk zones like highways and busy markets. When enforcement, education and community participation work together, only then can we effectively curb this recurring menace and ensure safer skies for all.

Akshay Sharma

Refuse to buy manjha string

The rise in kite flying during winter should be a season of joy, yet the persistent use of killer acrylic string turns it into a period of danger. Every year, innocent people-often unaware pedestrians or two-wheeler riders-fall victim to this invisible killer. These tragedies are not accidents; they are preventable consequences of negligence. It is time we recognise that using banned string is not just a legal offence but a moral failure. Citizens must take responsibility by refusing to buy or fly kites with hazardous manjha. Meanwhile, the authorities should adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward manufacturers and vendors who continue this illegal trade. Protecting human life must outweigh momentary thrill.

Gurbhej Singh

Celebrate the sky, don’t harm creatures

Plastic string is not just a threat to humans; it is devastating for the environment and wildlife. Birds suffer deep cuts, lose their wings, and often die painfully after getting entangled in this synthetic thread. Previous awareness attempts may not have worked, but we cannot afford indifference. Municipal corporations, NGOs and wildlife groups must collaborate on large-scale awareness drives, highlighting the ecological cost of this dangerous material. Eco-friendly cotton string and modern biodegradable alternatives must be promoted aggressively. If we truly value our natural surroundings, we must reject acrylic manjha completely and encourage responsible kite-flying that celebrates the sky rather than harming the creatures that inhabit it.

Sikander Singh

Safety is a shared responsibility

The recurring surge in the use of acrylic string every winter is a clear indication that enforcement needs strengthening and public cooperation must be enhanced. The authorities must engage in proactive measures such as surprise market inspections, strict action against wholesalers and real-time reporting mechanisms for citizens. Local police, civic bodies and district administrations should coordinate more closely, ensuring that violators find no loopholes. Alongside enforcement, strategic awareness campaigns-especially in schools, colleges and market hubs-are crucial to shaping long-term behavioural change. To curb this menace effectively, we must combine vigilance with education, ensuring that safety becomes a shared responsibility across society.

Sarabjit Singh

Eliminate the deadly dangers from string

The goal is not to end the beautiful tradition of kite flying, but to evolve it into a safer, more sustainable practice. The measures should focus on eliminating the product. A strict ban on dangerous acrylic/glass-coated or Chinese string is needed. Widespread availability and promotion of safe cotton strings is required. Active and consistent enforcement against manufacturers and sellers should be ensured. Creating a cultural shift where using safe strings becomes a matter of pride and responsibility. By implementing these multi-level measures, it is entirely possible to preserve the joy of kite-flying while eliminating the deadly dangers associated with acrylic string.

Prof Sandeep Kumar Sharma

DAV College, Amritsar

What’s the issue?

The onset of winters has led to a surge in kite flying. Previous efforts to curb the use of acrylic string --- which often causes injuries --- did not elicit positive results. What measures should be taken to curb the menace?

