Open House: WHAT MEASURES SHOULD GOVT TAKE TO CHECK RISE IN PRICES OF ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES?

CURB HOARDING TO CONTROL ESSENTIAL COMMODITY PRICES

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The corporate-friendly economic policies of the Centre have led to inflation in essential commodities, black marketing and adulteration, making life extremely difficult for millions of ordinary residents. Despite India being the world’s second-largest producer of sugar, its price has increased by 40 per cent over the last two months. The government has allegedly given corporate houses a free hand to exploit the general public.

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At times, prices of everyday essentials rise due to increasing fuel prices. At other times, large corporate houses and traders are allowed to export sugar, flour and onions, resulting in soaring prices in the domestic market.

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Therefore, the government’s first priority should be to increase sugar production and impose a ban on its exports so that prices can be brought down during the festive season. To prevent black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities, raids should be conducted against large producers and traders, followed by strict legal action. Subsidies should also be provided to ordinary people to reduce the prices of essential commodities, including sugar.

SUMEET SINGH

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CURB BLACk MARKETING AHEAD OF FESTIVE SEASON

With the festive season approaching, prices of kitchen essentials such as sugar, mustard oil, flour and onions have started rising sharply, hitting the middle class and the poor hard. This yearly trend can be attributed to low production, hoarding by traders and a manifold increase in demand from sweet makers and households.

To check the steep rise in prices of essential commodities, the government should immediately release wheat, sugar and edible oil through the PDS. Hoarders and black marketers should be dealt with firmly. Heavy fines, cancellation of licences and FIRs should be initiated against those charging more than the MRP.

A price-monitoring cell should be formed at the district level, with the SDM as the nodal officer, along with officials from the Food Department and Mandi Board. It should monitor prices on a daily basis and ensure that prices

are displayed.

A strict anti-hoarding action plan should be launched immediately, enforcing stock limits on traders, wholesalers and mills under the Essential Commodities Act. A toll-free helpline should also be established for complaints.

Festivals are an important part of our culture and should not become a financial burden, especially for daily wagers and migrants. The government must ensure that no family goes hungry because of rising prices.

ANIL VINAYAK

GOVERNMENT MUST ACT AGAINST PRICE MANIPULATION

Officially and morally, the government should tighten its grip on hoarders and address price fluctuations by taking into account supply and demand. However, implementation at the ground level appears to be different. Some people consider the situation a failure of the government, while others attribute it to the greed of hoarders. Some also allege that the government itself is responsible, claiming that elections are approaching and funds are being collected

for them.Whatever the reasons, the situation in India, which claims to be the world’s largest democracy, reflects the weakness and ineffectiveness of the government machinery.

KULWINDER SINGH ARORA

PERMANENT PANEL NEEDED TO CHECK PRICE RISE

Governments have several well-established mechanisms at their disposal to manage such crises. These include releasing buffer stocks into the market, preventing hoarding, regulating prices where necessary, facilitating the timely import of scarce commodities through faster channels and strengthening the network of fair-price shops for low-income families.

Controlling prices is not merely an economic issue; it is also a matter of social justice. Effective regulation, timely intervention and sound long-term policies can go a long way towards protecting the poor from the devastating effects of rising prices.

The government should constitute a permanent committee to review the prices of essential commodities every month and examine the reasons behind price fluctuations so that timely action can be taken.

Strict action should be taken against those involved in black marketing.

The committee should comprise ministers, economists, a former Supreme Court judge, a former Planning Commission official and two eminent persons with no vested interests.

SURINDER DUGGAL

PROTECT CONSUMERS WHILE SUPPORTING FARMERS

Rising prices of essential commodities are putting considerable pressure on household budgets. The government should take some simple but effective steps to control prices.

First, strict action should be taken against hoarding, black marketing and unnecessary profiteering. Regular checks of wholesale markets and shops can help prevent unfair price increases. The government should also maintain adequate stocks of wheat, sugar, pulses and edible oils and release them into the market whenever

prices rise sharply.

Import duties and taxes on essential commodities may be reduced temporarily when international prices increase. Farmers should be supported with better storage, transport and direct-market facilities so that middlemen do not increase prices unnecessarily.

Most importantly, consumers should be provided essential commodities through fair-price shops at reasonable rates. A strong monitoring system at the district level can help keep prices under control. The aim should be to protect both farmers and consumers.

SANJEEV KUMAR SHARMA

COMBINE RELIEF MEASURES WITH LONG- TERM SOLUTIONS

The government should adopt both short-term relief measures and long-term solutions to control inflation. First, strict action must be taken against hoarding, black marketing and profiteering in essential commodities such as sugar, edible oil, wheat and pulses. Regular market monitoring should be strengthened in coordination with state governments.

Where domestic production is insufficient, the government can temporarily reduce import duties and other taxes to increase supplies and bring prices down. Buffer stocks should also be released judiciously through the open market whenever necessary.

At the same time, farmers should be given incentives to increase production while ensuring remunerative prices. The government should also reduce transportation, storage and intermediary costs by promoting modern warehousing and cold-chain infrastructure.

Most importantly, the government must continuously monitor the causes of inflation and take timely corrective action so that the rising cost of essential commodities does not put an undue burden on households.

KRISHAN KUMAR SHARMA

ACT FIRMLY AGAINST HOARDING, PRICE MANIPULATION

Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, placing an enormous burden on ordinary people. The poorest sections of society are the hardest hit by the spiralling rise in the prices of daily necessities. Already living on a shoestring budget, they find it increasingly difficult to afford even basic food items.

When essential commodities become unaffordable, their struggle for survival becomes even more difficult.

It is, therefore, the prime responsibility of the government in power to take immediate and effective measures to control unjustified price rises. At the same time, the underlying causes of inflation must be carefully analysed so that the problem can be addressed systematically and scientifically.

There can be several reasons for rising prices. Shortages of essential commodities, disruptions in supply chains, increased production costs and excessive demand can all contribute to the problem. Such situations also provide opportunities for unscrupulous hoarders and profiteers to manipulate the market and make quick profits.

The administration must act swiftly and firmly against such practices, imposing stringent penalties on those who deliberately create artificial shortages or indulge in black marketing.

DR AKASHDEEP SINGH

MONITOR PRICES FROM FARM TO RETAIL TO CHECK INFLATION

Government needs to tackle inflation not merely by announcing temporary price controls but by addressing the reasons behind rising prices. Essential commodities such as wheat, edible oils and sugar should be monitored from the producer to the retailer so that artificial shortages and hoarding can be detected early.

The government should strengthen its buffer stocks and release commodities into the market whenever prices cross a predetermined threshold. Import duties on essential food items could also be temporarily reduced when domestic supplies are inadequate.

At the same time, farmers must not be made to bear the burden of cheap food through low returns. A better balance between consumer protection and remunerative prices for producers is essential. Regular publication of wholesale and retail price data would also make traders more accountable and help consumers understand where prices are actually rising.

RAKESH GUPTA

BRIDGE THE GAP FROM FARM TO MARKET to PROTECT CONSUMERS

The government should focus on the gap between what farmers receive and what consumers pay. In many cases, the problem is not simply a shortage of commodities but a long chain of intermediaries, transportation costs, storage expenses and, at times, profiteering.

A transparent digital system tracking essential commodities from farms and mills to wholesale markets and retailers could help identify unusual price increases. The government should also conduct targeted inspections against hoarding rather than imposing blanket restrictions on traders.

Cooperative markets and direct farmer-to-consumer channels can reduce unnecessary intermediaries. At the same time, adequate buffer stocks of wheat, pulses, sugar and edible oils should be maintained to deal with sudden supply disruptions.

Import policies should be flexible enough to increase supplies quickly when domestic production falls. Controlling inflation requires better market management rather than blaming farmers.

NITESH SINGHAL

ACT BEFORE RISING PRICES HIT HOUSEHOLDS

For an ordinary household, inflation is not an economic statistic; it is the shrinking of the monthly budget. When prices of cooking oil, wheat, sugar and other essentials rise simultaneously, families are forced to cut spending on education, healthcare and other necessities.

The government should therefore create an early-warning mechanism for essential commodity prices and intervene before increases become severe. GST and other taxes on basic food items should be reviewed whenever prices rise sharply.

Government agencies should coordinate their procurement and release policies instead of reacting after prices have already surged. Strong action against hoarding and black marketing is equally important.

However, price control alone cannot be the answer. The government must invest in storage, irrigation, transportation and agricultural productivity so that supply remains stable. A predictable food policy, rather than crisis-by-crisis intervention, would provide much greater relief to consumers.

MUNISH KUMAR

BUILD PERMANENT SYSTEM TO MONITOR PRICES IN MARKET

India needs a permanent mechanism to monitor the prices of essential commodities rather than depending on emergency measures whenever inflation becomes politically inconvenient.

A national dashboard covering production, stocks, imports, wholesale prices and retail prices could help the government anticipate shortages and act before consumers feel the impact. Strategic reserves of commodities vulnerable to price shocks should be maintained and released at the right time.

Import duties and export restrictions should be used carefully to bridge temporary supply gaps without destabilising farmers. The government should also strengthen competition in agricultural markets and improve cold storage, warehousing and transportation infrastructure to reduce wastage andunnecessary costs.

Most importantly, enforcement agencies must act against hoarders and cartels. Keeping essentials affordable is not about suppressing market forces; it is about ensuring that supply-chain inefficiencies do not affect ordinary families.

AMARJIT SINGH

What’s the Issue

THE prices of daily essentials, including sugar, mustard oil and wheat, have seen a sharp spike. With this, the household budget has severely been affected, sparking a debate around the country's cost of living crisis. The governments in the state as well as at the Centre have failed to take appropriate steps to stem the rising inflation.

Question for next week

The sudden rise in heat and humidity during the retreating monsoon has made the weather increasingly uncomfortable, while usage of air conditioners is adding to the power demand. Do you think changing weather patterns and global warming are making monsoons hotter and more humid?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (August 27)