Open house: What must dist admn do to provide winter shelter , aid to homeless?

Urgent shelter reforms needed

With the onset of severe winter and repeated cold wave conditions, the issue of shelter for the homeless demands urgent attention from the district administration. Unfortunately, no public notice or comprehensive plan has yet been released to inform citizens or stakeholders about night shelters, emergency arrangements, or helpline support. Each year, lives are lost on footpaths and in open areas due to exposure — an outcome unacceptable in a civilised society. Immediate steps must include adequate night shelters, blankets, heating arrangements, medical aid, and coordination with NGOs. However, temporary measures alone are insufficient. For a long-term and sustainable solution, the administration should introduce low-cost rental housing for the urban poor, daily wage workers, and homeless families. Affordable rental accommodation, supported by government subsidies and basic civic facilities, can significantly reduce homelessness and winter casualties. Proactive planning, transparency, and humane governance are the need of the hour.

Sameer Jain

Follow other states’ example

With severe cold wave gripping northern India in December, district administrations in affected regions are actively implementing relief measures for the homeless. In Uttar Pradesh, more than 1,200 night shelters are operational, with nearly 1.5 lakh blankets distributed, bonfires lit at public spots, and instructions issued for cleanliness, security, and hot water facilities. Districts such as Prayagraj (with 35 temporary shelters) and Gautam Budh Nagar have intensified outreach to shift people from open areas. In Delhi, the Winter Action Plan includes 197 permanent and 250 temporary shelters/pagoda tents, rescue operations (with over 4,400 people relocated by December 31), nutritious meals, and mobile apps for locating shelters. Similar efforts are underway in Punjab (e.g., Amritsar relocations) and other states, following NHRC and NDMA guidelines. Despite these steps, challenges persist: temporary shelters often lack adequate amenities, and reports highlight ongoing vulnerabilities, with hundreds of cold-related deaths nationally in recent winters. Enhanced monitoring, greater NGO involvement, and stronger public awareness could further reduce annual casualties among footpath dwellers.

Sunil Kapoor

Revive effective shelter policies

Providing warm shelter to homeless people is the immediate duty of the district administration. The deputy commissioner could consider implementing the successful policy once approved and used by his predecessor, Deputy Commissioner Kahan Singh Pannu. The main shelter established under his tenure was the abandoned Karam Singh Ward, whose building remains safe and suitable for reuse. On Pannu’s instructions, officials not only provided shelter, food, and bedding, but also soap and shampoo. Barbers were employed to shave the matted hair of non-Sikhs. Beggars were picked up from outside Gurudwara Shaheedan Sahib, Durgiana Temple, and other places such as the railway station and bus stand, and brought to the shelter home. Kar Sewa volunteers were requested to supply food twice a day along with breakfast. All homeless individuals gathered from bus stands, railway stations, gurdwaras, and footpaths were given amenities free of cost. Interestingly, more than ninety per cent of them requested permission to leave the shelter and returned to their homes. If the district administration finds this tested and successful formula suitable, it may be implemented again today.

Kulwant Singh

Night shelters poorly maintained

Despite tall claims of winter preparedness, the reality on the ground remains disturbing. Every year, severe cold claims the lives of several homeless people, exposing serious gaps in the administration’s response. Night shelters are insufficient or poorly maintained, and many homeless people continue sleeping on footpaths and in open areas. The administration wakes up only after casualties are reported. There are no regular late-night rescue drives. Without sustained outreach, adequate funding, and strict monitoring, the so-called winter action plan risks becoming yet another routine announcement rather than a genuine lifesaving intervention.

Harbhajan Singh

Accountability needed in admn response

The administration’s approach to cold wave management for homeless citizens appears largely cosmetic. There is little evidence of footpath-to-footpath identification of at-risk individuals. The district administration should publicise emergency helpline numbers, yet coordination among concerned departments remains weak. Each winter, avoidable deaths are explained away as “unfortunate incidents”. The administration must establish accountability. Preparedness should be measured by zero casualties, not by press releases.

Anil Sharma

Governance failure behind deaths

Cold wave deaths among the homeless are not acts of nature but failures of governance. If the administration were truly prepared, no one would be left exposed on pavements during freezing nights. Shelters remain inaccessible to many due to distance, lack of transport, safety concerns, or inhuman conditions. Vulnerable groups such as women, the elderly, and the mentally ill are the worst affected. The recurring loss of lives every winter clearly shows that lessons from previous years have not been translated into effective action.

Amit Rishi

Collaboration key to winter relief

Efforts by the administration to distribute blankets are welcome, but experience shows that outreach must be continuous and humane. Many homeless people are reluctant to move due to fear, addiction, or mental health issues, and simply ordering them into shelters does not work. NGOs can play a vital role in counselling and trust-building. A collaborative approach, rather than enforcement alone, will determine whether winter relief measures truly save lives.

Dr Karamjit Singh

Public vigilance matters a lot

Seeing homeless people shivering on footpaths during winter is deeply unsettling. While the administration sometimes appears alert and at other times lax, public vigilance and participation also matter. Residents can help by informing helplines, supporting relief efforts, and reporting people in distress. Preventing deaths during cold waves should be a collective responsibility. True preparedness will be reflected not in announcements, but in the absence of fatalities and in the visible protection of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Nitesh Singhal

What’s the Issue

With the onset of severe winter, along with cold wave, is the district administration geared up to provide shelter and aid to homeless people? Every year, several vulnerable people living on footpaths become unjustifiable casualties.

