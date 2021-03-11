Open House: What should be done to check rising air pollution and deteriorating air quality index?

Enhance green belts, plant more trees

TO improve air quality there is a need to plant more trees in the city and enhance green belts. This will not only help in reducing air pollution but also lower temperature and help in reducing the effect of global warming. The authorities concerned must focus on promoting e-rickshaws, which are eco-friendly. Adopting such practices will help reduce the extent of harmful gases. Locals must be motivated to ride cycle for commuting to short distances. The practice will be beneficial for their health and also the environment.

Vikramjit Singh

Authorities failed to curb pollution

Environmental and ecological degradation has been globally talked about at all forums, for decades, but more the talks steeper the ascendancy of deterioration, instead of any positive results. The governance has almost died down and the regimes aspire for good governance rather than outstanding governance. It is my guess that in the past 45 years, Amritsar has expanded 20 times giving exponential increase to concrete jungle. Simultaneously, orchids and big native trees have vanished without any replacement. Also, the change of land use policy has not only ruined Amritsar, but also destroyed cities across the nation, increasing the number of high rise buildings and resultant pollution. If one sees the condition of Upper Bari Doab canal and other canals, the old timers would weep. Crystal clear water flowed in them. These life lines are now choked with garbage and polluted water. Work done by eco-activists such as Baba Seechewal and Khadur Sahib wale baba ji is commendable. Each individual needs to pay similar attention to environment improvement. Governments have consistently failed and this streak would continue.

SS Sandhu

Action should be taken against violators

Local Municipal Corporation and media are equally responsible for deteriorating air quality index. Major role behind such disturbing situation is being played by builders by not handling building material and performing construction work properly. Directions of the National Green Tribunal are being violated openly. If the local municipal authorities are ignoring such violations, equally-responsible media is also not paying attention to it and not highlighting the issue. Such a crime is not done under cover, construction work is openly done in violation of rules and regulations and damage to a number of residential places of Guru Nanak Nagar opposite the Railway Station supports my arguments. The NGT guidelines are being flouted by builders for long.

Naresh Johar

Vision needed to clean environment

Protection of our environment is the need of the hour. Level of pollution is rising at an alarming rate in our city and the concerned authorities such as the Municipal Corporation have always failed to take control measures. There are no provision of automated/mechanical sweeping, cleaning, anti-smog guns and sprinkling system to control air pollution in Amritsar city, which has one of the highest numbers of motor vehicles. The MC must strictly take against the violators who fail to follow the norm set by the National Green Tribunal and the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Also, the concerned authorities must adopt latest technology to combat rising pollution in the city and its periphery. Dubious distinction of being one of the most polluted city in the state is quite worrisome. All stakeholders know who are the real culprits, but the authorities, which need to act responsibly and find a way out, are in deep slumber and have not taken a notice of public grievances. Concerned officials who have the responsibility to implement the policies related to tackling pollution should be held accountable in case the things are not happening as per the plans. The general public too, should be held responsible. The citizens/residents should be self-motivated and have a vision for clean and green environment, which is most essential for better health of masses. The level of air quality in the city is going down, and just a single factor can’t be blamed for it. There has been a manifold increase in the number of registered vehicles in the city. An effective public transport system is the need of the hour, which will not only decrease the presence of vehicles on roads, but also help in reducing pollution to quite an extent. It is high time that something concrete is done to curb air pollution. The MC must set up a separate department to supervise and solve all pollution-related problems arising out of any situation.

PS Kaur

Take steps now to improve air index

The Municipal Corporation authorities are wholly responsible for health hazards being faced by residents of the city. When they have got means and authority then why aren’t they taking requisite steps to check deteriorating Air Quality Index? They should have taken not only requisite steps but also made residents aware to take precautions against rising pollution levels. Still as the proverb goes “Better late than never”, they should start taking steps such as introducing mechanical sweeping, anti-smog guns and sprinklers at the earliest to check the deteriorating AQI.

Sanjay Chawla

Gas facility not availed at crematoriums

Building laws and regulations are violated by irresponsible elements but the authorities look the other way perhaps for a consideration. Shop grills made of steel, extending well into road space on each side are not only a traffic hazard but they make narrow streets narrower. Long five-foot ramps on road space are not only illegal but also dangerous to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Covered galleries used to be illegal, but the violations were so pervasive, it too has become an acceptable practice, never mind if the narrow streets got darker and choking. Amritsar lost its industry to nearby states long ago. Much of its air pollution is now on account of the slow traffic around the Inter State Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Lawrence Road Crossing, Putlighar, and at entry gates. Where the traffic is fast, dust kicked up by tyres remains in the air. Incidentally, the two crematoriums in the city still burn bodies using firewood, never availing the two gas facilities that were installed about 15 years ago. Mechanical sweepers operate on areas where there is no dust thus only wasting diesel. The long and short of it is that manual sweeping should be done at night and the collected sweepings should be disposed of. Traffic should be streamlined and wood burning be abandoned. The corporation should now wake up from deep slumber and show its presence.

Prof Mohan Singh

Erring MC officials must face action

There are some erring officials in the Amritsar Municipal Corporation who are not serious towards their duty, due to which the whole department is being given a bad name. Strict action must be taken against these corrupt office-bearers and they should be dismissed from their jobs to instil strictness among other employees. CCTV cameras must be installed in the whole city so that people littering the streets or water bodies can be punished accordingly. The Prime Minister inaugurated the ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav-2022’ — a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28 — which will showcase the advantages of using drones in various fields. Drones should be used by the authorities to continuously map the city so that any wrongdoing can be reported at the earliest and strict action is ensured.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

Authorities, public must work in tandem

As per the IMD data, heat wave has been the highest in the past 122 years and pollution is one of the reasons behind this. Factories, vehicles and rising population are also causes of air pollution. During the lockdown, in the initial stages of Covid pandemic outbreak, air was very clear and clean and so was the sky. So much so that one could see Himalayan ranges from the plains of Jalandhar and the adjoining areas. Now things are back to the square one. Pollution levels are rising and causing health problems such as asthma, hypertension and heart diseases. The Municipal Corporation needs to take good measures for cleaner and pollution free air. The MC should take strict measures and steps to reduce pollution levels in the city. Mechanical sweeping and sprinklers can check the deteriorating air quality index. Of course the civic authorities are responsible for such sorry state of affairs. But people should also take responsibility to prevent pollution by reducing use of vehicles and do car-pooling when visiting same destination. Stubble burning also causes air pollution Farmers should be made aware of health hazards because of stubble burning. All of us should take responsibility to make our cities pollution free.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Govt should mark separate budget

At present, life especially in metropolitan cities is too fast then expectations. The reason behind this can be said to be concrete jungles being developed, decreasing forest land and green cover, industrial revolution, infrastructure development and emission of vehicles. All these also contribute to increasing air pollution. Ecological imbalance is also due to revolutionary manufacturing of vehicles. The problem exists in developing and developed countries and humans need to pay attention to it. The Municipal Corporations can use various tactics such as artificial rain and sprinkling of water to deal with the menace. Increasing population and congested streets in cities are also responsible for air pollution. We require oxygen for our survival but are doing nothing to save our major source of the gas — trees. If mohalla societies decide to plant just one Peepal tree in their area in a year and nurture it, this will certainly bring down the air pollution level. The Union, state and civic body authorities should mark a separate budget for the procurement of water sprinkling mechanism to deal with the problem.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Take long-term steps to improve situation

It is a matter for concern to bring down the pollution level caused due to petrol and diesel cars, factories, homes and power plants that burn oil, coal and gas. Climate change is a globally issue and needs to be taken seriously. The Municipal Corporation and other concerned bodies have failed to take any steps to lower the pollution level. There is heavy smog that affects human lives badly and impacts the environment, the ozone layer in particular. Smog also affects our respiratory system and increases the chances of cardiac and lung diseases. Burning eyes and sore throat results in cough and wheeze. It reduces visibility and is common in industrial areas. Solution can’t be made in a day or two. The government and local bodies must take long term measures to stop it, such as promoting e-rickshaws over automobiles. Diesal autos should be strictly banned. Action should be taken for using generators; instead they should use invertors and install solar panels. All school buses and vans should be electric vehicles. Use of sprinklers as it can reduce air pollution by binding dust particles. In some highly-polluted areas, smoke guns have been used but they didn’t prove to be effective in bringing down the pollution level. Climate is a threat to human health. We as a responsible citizen must join hands for a better tomorrow as innocent lives are in danger. We must take a stand not to cut trees and burn garbage disposal.

Shashi Kiran

Plant saplings on empty lands

Rising pollution, calls for joint cooperation and opting eco-friendly ways to check the menace. Regular and stringent checks on vehicular and industrial emissions should be made. The civic bodies must promote e-rickshaws, use of solar energy and other greener substitutes. Afforestation drives must be initiated across the city and trees should be planted at barren and empty pieces of land. Reinforcing waste segregation, thus, stepping up efforts for organic and biodegradable waste utilisation is must. There should be a complete ban on use of plastic bags and effective implementation of the ban should be ensured. Reliable officers (a task force) should be appointed in each ward for the implementation of the ban so that the menace could be checked. Also, violators must be penalized so that it acts as deterrence to others.

Kashish Kohli

