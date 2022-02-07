Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

True leader should be like a common man

It is a well-known fact that during elections political parties leave no stone unturned for gaining publicity. Rallies by these parties are common to attract public support but in actual the brunt of this has to be bear by public only. While representing themselves before public, these political leaders make use of common phrase like “Aam aadmi” (common man). But in reality, these are the ones who stimulate VIP culture by blocking roads for smooth passage. A person, who is talking about welfare of public and at the same time becomes the culprit for miserable condition of public, is not the leader itself. These leaders are only vicious in disguised way. To solve this issue, withdrawal of VIP culture by these leaders is a need of an hour. For this, general public should not attend these rallies only then this VIP culture will end. The true leader should be like a common man who acts in public interest not by blocking roads.

Sukhmeet Kaur

Residents should be intimated beforehand

There’s no doubt at all that during VIP movement common man is the most sufferers. In order to end common man’s woes VIP movement should not be allowed without any prior information on routes of it. Secondly, traffic on roads should not be blocked for a number of hours earlier than the convoy of VIP had to pass. Most effective remedy would be to remain open alternative routes all times so as there is no hindrance for VIP movement as well as common man travelling at the same time.

SANJAY Chawla

Roads should not be allowed to be blocked

The incessant movements of VIPs during the Assembly elections play havoc as the preferential treatment accorded to the so-called important personalities results in many road blocks at many a busy junctions. Campaigning by the VIPs has become a bane for the common man who has to bear the brunt as every now and then roads are blocked for the hassle-free movement of the VIPs engaged in electioneering. Commuters are left in the limbo for hours and it takes hours for the chaos to clear. It is the duty of the police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during a VIP’s movement but the tragedy is that the police can register an FIR against ordinary people for blocking roads unnecessarily but it finds itself helpless against a VIP because of the different sets of rules for common people and the superiors prevailing here. The police claim that they get the orders from the higher-ups and have to obey although they are obliged to clear road blocks .The Election Commission should use its discretionary power to put an end to this sort of nuisance thrust upon the general public by the VIP movement. Roads should not be allowed to be blocked without the prior permission of the local authorities concerned. The law breakers should be punished suitably irrespective of their status, whether important or unimportant. If courts can declare blocking of roadways and causing enormous trouble, disturbance to travelling public illegal, why can’t they issue orders to the VIPs not to block roads with their movements in the times of elections? Blocking roads for VIPs except the President, PM, CM and Governor, is violation of Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Hence, roads should not be allowed to be blocked beyond 10 minutes. Road blocking during elections should be banned the way rallies, processions, roadshows, etc. have been banned by the EC. The VIPs should themselves ensure that their movements do not cause any inconvenience to the general public. While campaigning, it should be unequivocally clear that public ways and spaces are not blocked.

Tarsem S Bumrah

Make optimum use of digital platforms

With few days to go for the elections, the political hustle has been growing stronger day by day. It’s always a common man who suffers a lot during the roadshows and road blockage during the passage of VIP’s. It’s a common man only who has made the person VIP. The VIP culture must be abolished as every person has equal importance. With the ban on political rallies and roadshows till February 11, the candidates should make optimum use of digital platforms for their campaigning. After the relaxation of ban, separate grounds should be used to hold rallies. More media persons should be roped in to show the live coverage of their rallies on different platforms such as radio, television etc. The social distancing norms must be respected.

NIMISH SEHGAL

Avoid VIP visits during business hours

Whether during elections or otherwise, VIP movement hampers daily life of common man in many ways. All roads of the VIP route are to be cleared of all vehicles and two-wheelers parked in front of shops. The entire police can be seen standing at a point not knowing what to do. Officers go on French leave on the pretext of VIP duty. Urgencies or hospital emergencies go unattended. Many films have been made showing the nuisance caused by VIP visits. Whenever a politician acquires a new status or a new post, the whole city gets dotted with welcome hoardings. The person visits the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple to seek blessings. Actually, no one wants to miss a guaranteed publicity. Each of the holy spots is flooded with henchmen out to get themselves photographed. The whole rigmarole is avoidable if the VIP, if they are serious about the issue, decides to avoid the business hours. An early morning visit to Harmandir Sahib is certainly more soothing, more peaceful and less disturbing. Inside the holy premises, arrangements are usually inbuilt with no risk of any kind. Dr Manmohan Singh made his obeisance there at about 7 am and sat through the kirtan as well. Similar is the case at Durgiana. However, the boot is on the other foot. The VIP himself is the problem. Let him cooperate on this cumbersome issue.

MOHAN SINGH

Creates difficulties for commuters

It is an usual sight that whenever a politician has to visit a place, many policemen are deployed at locations to ensure his/her safety. This creates difficulties for regular travellers as they are diverted from one road to another many times. This type of VIP culture must end and politicians must travel on roads without any special treatment so that they experience the traffic system of the city and rectify it. In case that traffic diversion is required, prior information must be intimated to the public so that they can plan their routes in advance. It will help to save time and fuel for many commuters and result in the smooth flow of traffic.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

Inform public about alternate routes

The election time is fairly close and a lot of rallies are being conducted by the parties in fray. Prominent politicians are holding many rallies but they may not know what is happening behind the scenes. When the VIPs address the people after their rallies, many people cause blockage to the roads, which leads to a huge commotion which leads to traffic jams. The people are stuck in the traffic for hours and hours and then after a lot of time, the police are alerted about this and they come to the place and try to clear up the traffic which also eats up a lot of time. What is the need for hosting such rallies on a big scale if it causes discomfort to the people? Why cause discomfort to the people who are tired after working hard all day? The ways by which we could make this go on smoothly are that there should be a proper system of the flow of traffic. There should be proper barriers or routes made for the people and if in case the routes have to be diverted, they should be diverted through good roads and not the bad ones. In the end, I would like to say that there should be rallies but with a proper system that does not cause any disturbance or discomfort to the people.

Sanidhya Bhaskar

VIP movement: EC must issue guidelines

The public should not face any inconvenience due to the movement of so-called VIPs under any circumstances and elections are no exception to this rule. The Elections Commission should issue comprehensive guidelines regarding the movement of VIPs during elections to ensure that public inconvenience can be minimized if not abolished completely. The exercise of elections is consequential to ensure actual working of democratic institutions and putting any restriction against free public movement is not only undemocratic but is Illegal and against the very spirit of Constitution also. Moreover, it mounts to vulgar display of authority which needs to be curbed to ensure real democracy in government. Actually, any leader who thinks himself or herself above the general public and expects special treatment relating to personal security and movement can never be a true leader of the masses and cannot be trusted for public welfare and social progress.

Jagdish Chander

Use tech for security arrangements

As it is not the new precedent that during the visit of VIPs in the city the roads are blocked or the traffic is diverted through other route, keeping in view the security and safety of the VIPs for safe passage of the convoy is the responsibility of the district administration and the district administration on its behalf tries to defuse every error for smooth passing of VIPs. As this is not the new practice of blocking the roads during the visit of VIPs, it is old practice. As with the modernisation of technology the traffic should be halted just for minutes and long time blockage of traffic for long hours creates traffic hazards for long after the safe passage of VIP convoy. As in the present arena of digital communication the political leaders have lot of facilities to address the masses through internet facilities by fixing LED’s. It is up to the decision taken by the political leaders to interact with their cadre through virtual rallies or through virtual meetings with the masses through their mobiles or other devices.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

QUESTION

Rahul Gandhi has declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party’s chief ministerial face in the state. Is a CM face the answer to all woes of Dalits? Will the CM face ensure redressal of core Dalit issues and poverty, beyond populist measures?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.comby Thursday (February 10)