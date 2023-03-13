Open House: What should the government do to make Punjab the most attractive investment destination?

Deal with security concerns first

Before taking any steps to improve the economy of the state, the security concerns must be dealt with in a stern and decisive manner. The Khalistan sentiment, which has recently received a fresh lease of life with the Ajnala incident, must be handled strongly. The security concerns of the existing industries must be addressed to attract more investment in the state. There must be a proper implementation of Central and state policies in the banking sector. The processes for approvals of loans, renewals and project clearances must be simplified to save time and energy of any interested player. The existing industries must be extended full support for revival. The policy for diversification in agricultural produce of the state must be enforced immediately.

Inder Sekhri