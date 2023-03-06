Open House: What steps can the Punjab Police take to avoid Ajnala-like incidents in future?

Police should be trained

Recently, the supporters of a radical preacher stormed the Ajnala police station and created a huge mess. The police can take various steps to control such incidents as the real test of the rule of law is not during the best times but in the worst times. We will have to train the police as the rule of law has to be followed in letter and spirit. If the police are trained and prepared for such incidents then it will be easy for them to tackle such situations. Secondly, the law should be implemented strictly so as to avoid such situations in the future. The government and police have to take the responsibility.

Jasleen Kaur