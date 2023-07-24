Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

The civic body authorities need to be admonished for their negligence and indifferent attitude towards public issues. Even a two-hour spell of rain leaves areas of the city and villages inundated causing a great inconvenience to residents. Over the years, the lack of proper drainage system during the rainy season leads to waterlogging in areas, resulting in big potholes on roads and accidents. For the past few years, no proper attention has been given to civic issues of the city. In order to tackle the problem of waterlogging in the city, the municipal corporation should take the help of the Chandigarh Administration by asking them what steps they take to tackle waterlogging in their city. Besides, the sewerage system should be improved so that water doesn’t get accumulated during the rainy season. A management committee should be formed to tackle floods in the state. The committee must be tasked to identify flood-prone areas. Moreover, steps should be taken to deal with monsoon-triggered calamities.

Sanjay Chawla

A village flooded with water after heavy rain. File photos

Focus on fast drainage of rainwater

India is hugely dependent on the south-west monsoon and in the last few decades, it is getting more erratic and abrupt due to climate change. Owing to incessant rainfall, a number of rivers, including the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar, have swollen in Punjab. Villages experience floods when there is a breach in the embankments of these rivers and canals. The extent of destruction the flood waters can cause is difficult to measure. Moreover, the floods affect people in different ways. If a farmer loses crops, a dairy owner loses cattle. Similarly, some lose their family members, others their houses and other properties. A number of cities and towns in Punjab are submerged in the flood waters. The losses must be running into thousands of crores. Satellite cities, which are new property investment hotspots, get mostly affected during the floods. Rapid urbanisation has its own drawbacks with permeable soil surface being replaced by impermeable concrete floors. Moreover, greedy property developers are carrying out unnecessary constructions everywhere, affecting proper drainage and sewerage systems. Considering that there will be more unprecedented rainfall in the coming years owing to global warming, the government needs to be prepared for such calamities. In such a scenario, it’s important that the government must pay immediate attention to smart and safe urban planning that takes into account the ecological dimensions of our expanding cities before it’s too late. Also, regular maintenance of dams needs to be done. If dams are not strengthened every year, they will collapse leading to flooding everywhere. The government should spend huge funds on proper drainage of rainwater so that flooding could be avoided.

Ronak Bhargav

Why to blame nature for floods, losses?

For the last few days, the print and electronic media is blaming nature for the recent floods, which is far from truth. Monsoon is a regular feature and its intensity is declared beforehand. So, the lack of preparedness is the main cause behind the flooding in residential areas. Breaches in rivers and canals are the major causes of loss of lives and property. Lack of repairs to embankments of rivers like Badi Nadi in Patiala, Dussi Bandh in Jalandhar, Ghaggar canal in Sangrur, etc, has caused major damages. All state governments should get demarcation of flood-zone areas done so that damage can be minimised in case of floods. No planning is done in this regard. Being a state subject, flood management schemes are to be formulated and implemented by state governments with the technical and financial assistance of the Central Government. Simply they should implement 5-P formula to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Naresh Johar

MCs need to make effective strategies

The monsoon floods in Punjab and elsewhere are not a new phenomenon during this time of the year. The somewhat delayed monsoon has returned now with vigour as a result of confluence of monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal and western disturbance. This has exposed the lack of preparedness on the part of authorities concerned in Punjab and other states as a result of which death and damage have been reported from the region — Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Himachal Pradesh has suffered the most where maximum damage to properties and deaths have been reported. This has amply proved that climate change has played a major role in bringing the unprecedented rain. No doubt, the local MCs and other authorities’ cooperation and coordination with the NDRF has helped in rescuing most of the affected people. A sufficient amount of floodwaters can be managed if the drainage system is properly maintained. There are complaints from cities that the quality of infra work, especially maintenance of drainage, is deteriorating. The drains should be de-silted before the onset of the rains and need to be properly maintained round the year. Despite expert advice and several earlier disasters that should have been a wake-up call, development activities continue unchecked in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The current heavy rains that have wreaked havoc in cities of Punjab and other states across North India should now spur the policymakers in all municipal corporations to review their flood preparedness strategies, especially in the monsoon season.

SK SINGH

Prepare for future flood situations

North India, particularly Punjab, is a land of sloping (North-to-South water channels) and floods in the riparian areas are not an unexpected natural calamities. In order to protect downstream settlements from such annual inundations, engineers constructed high-rise concrete dams across the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi to store almost all incoming rainwater in summer and regulate a uniform supply thereof throughout the year. This year, it rained so heavily in Himachal Pradesh as well as downstream areas that the people of Ropar, Patiala, Sangrur and Mansa were caught unawares and found themselves surrounded by over 10 feet deep flood waters almost overnight. Fourteen districts and 1,390 villages were affected by the unprecedented floods, which are perhaps reminiscent of the floods of 1993, 1988 and 1955. A large number of cars and cattle were washed away. Although it was a natural calamity amidst false accusations that water was released from dams in spite of huge capacity for more intake, one cannot just leave it at that. But the images of young people rescuing the stranded villagers and supplying drinking water and food wherever required in boats and trolleys, brought out the best amongst us. Greed for money had made land mafia in the past think that floods were a thing of the past. They raised illegal structures on the path of the rivers and even cultivated crops like paddy and wheat. In fact, earlier governments did not take proper flood measures like regular de-silting and dredging of the dried-up rivers and maintaining the spur dams constructed to protect the villages. As a result of this neglect, wide and multiple breaches in the ‘dhussi’ dams in Ghaggar river played havoc with the crops on thousands of hectares that remained submerged in water for days. Amidst clear observations of climate change and frequent extreme events like floods, fires and droughts and global heatwaves, one wonders whether man has truly controlled nature or can now reverse the trend. In any case, the government, engineers and the general public must think of the next summer and prepare for tomorrow’s flood situations today.

PROF MOHAN SINGH

Cooperation between Centre, states needed

The floods in many parts of states in North India has crippled normal life, especially in low-lying areas. The large-scale destruction is more due to man-made actions than natural causes. Human interference with nature is the result of today’s situation that also affects humans. To mitigate the effects of the floods, a synergy between the Centre and the state is required to tackle this disaster. It’s really heart-wrenching that some people have lost everything. Villages of Punjab have been inundated owing to the breaches in embankments that caused flooding in nearby residential areas and fields. The release of funds by the Centre to overcome the problem of starvation and restoration of the battered infrastructure is the need of the hour. To avert such disasters, the government should start the evacuation process at the earliest so that precious human lives can be saved. At this juncture, many people have put in their appreciable efforts so that at least survival food can be reached to the victims. The government should lend a helping hand to such persons and humanitarian organisations to encourage solidarity among masses.

Sammy Cheema

Desilting of rivers demanded

Unprecedented floods inundated several habitations, roads, etc. with vengeance resulting in colossal loss of property. Take recent examples of Chennai, Delhi floods where greedy, insensitive builders, colonisers have ruthlessly devoured ponds, water bodies with connivance of corrupt authorities. These nature’s endowed bounties were meant for seamless discharge of rain water. The noble soul, Sant Secchewal, too vociferously complained about non-removal of sand, silt from rivulets. Who with help of committed youth, dedicated religious organisations, NGOs and state authorities did commendable work in plugging breaches, arranging food, shelter to devastated public? As usual politicians were busy in blame game, mudslinging, vacuous rhetoric, most of them were conspicuously absent from ground zero to ameliorate the plight of hapless lot. In this critical hour, our neighbouring state too behaved weirdly, while so called hostile neighbouring nation rendered commendable help. Now, rescue and relief work nearing completion, the emphasis should be on rehabilitation as many have lost means of livelihood.

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh

Build flood-control infrastructure

The recent floods in Punjab have resulted in an enormous amount of suffering for the local population. Unfortunately, the effectiveness of the state disaster management plan has come into question as a result of the devastation caused by the floods. The people of Punjab are in dire need of assistance and support during these trying times. In Punjab an amount of Rs 218.40 crore has been spent on disaster management since its formation, yet natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, drought and embankment erosion steal the lives of innocent public every time. In this flooding, there has been a loss of 18 precious lives and 10,000 have been evacuated. Although CM Bhagwant Mann has provided the DM plan with over 100 crores, the loss of any life is a priceless and irreversible bitter truth. The Punjab region is characterised by several geographical areas that are considered high-risk multi-hazard zones. These locations are susceptible to a variety of potential hazards, highlighting the need for proper planning and preparation to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike. Although disaster management plans in Punjab exist, they need to work in a more effective way to win back the belief of masses through some important steps. Firstly, we need to concentrate on the reason for the flooding which is due to the overflow of the five rivers of Punjab due to the over and above downpours. It is important to be cautious and prepared for such situations in the future. The government should build flood control infrastructure, including levees, dams, seawalls, and tide gates, which function as physical obstacles to prevent water from rising or running and causing flooding. Additional measures, such as pump stations and channels aid in mitigating flooding. Secondly, a proper weather check should be conducted regularly and rainwater harvesting pits should be installed to avoid any unfortunate circumstances. This way, we can ensure that there is no scarcity of water for various purposes and prevent any potential disasters in the long run. No doubt that the government has cured the natural calamity in an effective way but prevention is always better than cure.

Lakshit Jindal

Grow plants along river banks

Climate change is engulfing the entire globe, unexpected torrential rains, floods are creating havoc and destruction where natural disasters are occurring. Throughout the globe excess rains, melting of glaciers are increasing the sea level, excess rains are flooding the low-lying areas in different countries creating financial and economic losses to the residents. Punjab had witnessed floods many times specially in Ravi, Beas, Sutlej and even sometimes Ghaggar wrought havoc in Punjab and Haryana. Regular cleaning of drains once a year is necessary because it cannot be predicted that when the cloud bursts or due to heavy rainfall the choked drains fail to carry gushing rain water and at that time the gushing rain water breaks the sides of the drain or the rain water spreads in the adjoining fields of the drain / river creating heavy loss to the crops and residents residing near the drain or river. Similarly, in the past the government kept vigil on the Dhussi Bandhs and regular repair was carried out at sensitive places. The Punjab government should frame a policy that minimum 100 meter on both sides of the rivers and drains be covered with heavy plantation of trees so that these trees can save the adjoining areas near the river / drain during heavy floods.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Restrict ruthless cutting of trees

Worldwide, ecological changes are happening due to global warming. It is also the basic cause of abrupt climatic imbalances all around the universe. In our country, with the advent of monsoon coupled with a recent western disturbance, there has been an unusual rainfall, which has led nearby rivers/ streams overflow, causing floods and landslides at many places. The fury has been so intense that it washed away many vehicles, destroyed bridges and roads, disrupted power and electricity, especially at locations near and down the mountains. In Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, apart from damages to several commercial and household establishments, crops like paddy, maize and vegetables are the worst affected, thereby adding to the misery of farmers in a big way. Not only this, Delhi and Haryana are under the spate of heavy floods, where evacuation of the affected people and instant relief measures are undergoing. In the wake of such a bitter situation, the basic question arises as to where are we lacking and what should be done as safeguards from the fury of floods in future? To be specific, mountains, rivers and trees are our logical natural resources, which need utmost attention to save environment and provide livelihood for humans and livestock. However, in the past few decades we are recklessly exploiting these treasures of nature under the race of urbanisation and infrastructural development. In rural areas, drains, ponds, embankment of streams, rivulets and catchment areas have either been levelled into fields for cropping purposes or illegally occupied, thus hindering the smooth discharge of extra water during inclement weather conditions. Nobody should be allowed to encroach the earmarked drainage channels and excessive silt wherever accumulated must be removed. There is ardent need to restrict ruthless cutting of trees and mountains to avert landslides and emerging environmental complications. Certainly, these gifts of nature require prompt attention not only for our safety but for the survival of the generations to come.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Clean sewers before onset of monsoon

Many states across the country including Punjab is facing the flood fury for the last so many days. Undoubtedly it is a natural calamity which has devastated the lives of many. Such situations can be averted by making climate change planning a part of governance. Starting from the bottom, first of all village-level committees should be formed with strong coordination with the district administration informing about the blocked drains and other sensitive points which need repair and cleaning. Waste segregation should be strictly implemented so that sewerage are not blocked by plastic and other heavy materials. Clean the sewerage system before the rainy season. Both the Central and state governments should organise some awareness programmes throughout year to control such natural disasters.

Anjali Kumar

Desilt rivers, rivulets

Recent unusual heavy rainfall that lasted for about three consecutive days from July 9 to 11 resulted in severe flooding in various parts of Punjab and the adjoining areas. Some experts attribute this to climate change and observe that this was triggered by a combination of monsoon surge and western disturbances, which brought moist air from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to the northern plains. However, numerous steps can be taken to avoid such a situation. Government should vacate illegal occupation of land around rivers, seasonal streams, canals, rural ponds, and shamlat property. The rivers or seasonal rivulet channels should be improved by desilting, widening, straightening, lining, and cleaning out vegetation and debris to increase their flood conveyance capacity. Strengthen river embankments by constructing ripraps, dykes or spurs besides planting deep-rooted trees. Timely info-alert about floods helps to evacuate the area in a stint.

(Dr) Kulwant Singh Phull

Maintain river embankments regularly

The devastating recent floods are mostly caused by the consistent failure of our macro infrastructural planning in taking into consideration the impact of climatic changes over the period and failure of taking coherent remedial measures for aintaining ecological balances with the material development. The average forest coverage is already lower than national average and even then thousands of trees are axed to pave the way for widening highways in the state without ensuring adequate compensation in its place. Illegal mining, massive encroachment, and unauthorised construction on the vast basins of our rivers, preventing free flow of extra rain water and causing thereby unprecedented floods in the area and even flash floods. No regular maintenance of rivers embankments is made and no canal network in the state even during normal times is kept adequately operational. We need to legislate and institutionalise an independent administrative machinery to plan in advance for taking all preventive as well as strategic measures in dealing exclusively with floods and also clearing all future infrastructural projects in the context of climatic and environmental considerations.

Jagdish Chander

Raise climate change Awareness

The people of Punjab have undergone inhuman suffering brought about by incessant heavy rains and floods due to faulty construction of buildings, roads, bridges and rivers in violation of all norms, unplanned release of dam waters and choked drains, sewerage system and water bodies. Unfortunately, the state government has once again failed to manage the situation properly despite tall claims. The fury of nature unleashes searing heat, erratic rainfall, raging storms, ferocious fires and severe droughts. Humanity and biodiversity everywhere are confronted with multi-pronged devastation wrought by slowly warming planet and changing climate patterns. The government and the public should make concerted efforts to tackle the looming problem. Together with civil society organisations, the government should spread awareness about the ill-effects of global warming. It should permit the manufacturing of only fuel-efficient or e-vehicles and invest in renewable sources of energy. At the local level, it should encourage forestation, enforce strict implementation of building laws and ensure that water bodies are properly cleaned before the monsoon season. People can also make enormous contribution in this regard by improving their behaviours and living and eating styles, cutting down on energy consumption, powering their homes with solar energy, using energy-efficient appliances and reducing water wastage.

Parvaan Singh Kang

Use renewable energy

This year’s floods in Punjab have caused untold destruction and taken away many precious lives, thanks to official apathy, lack of preparedness to deal with the untoward situation and global warming. Warmer temperatures over time are changing weather patterns and disrupting the usual balance of nature. All countries across the globe are witnessing hot days and heat waves with each passing year. Climate change affects human health and work activities to grow food, ignite severe wildfires, cause droughts and water scarcity. We have to act urgently at the international, national and individual levels to reduce the ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. We need scientific, economic and political solutions to tackle the complex problem. The governments need develop new technologies, employ new business and investment strategies, enact new laws and improve governance. Citizens should adopt climate-friendly ways in life and do right actions to reduce global warming. We should save energy at home and take to sustainable transportation for commuting. We should choose the right leadership to take and support constructive decisions about the environment, green spaces, roads, cycling infrastructure, waste and recycling, air quality and energy efficient homes and deforestation to preserve carbon store and investment in renewable energy. This is the only way to save our earth, health, economy, security and children’s future.

D S Kang

Adopt eco-friendly approach

Nature has wreaked havoc by inundating the state of Punjab with incessant and torrential rains. The situation has become so grim that there has been a severe shortage of drinking water and other basic amenities. Who is responsible for such state of affairs? Of course, we all. And if we don’t go for course correction, we will have to face even more dire circumstances. The most viable solution is to understand our ecosystem and adopt an eco-friendly approach. The need of the hour is to rebuild our lost connection with nature and work day and night to strengthen our bonding. Why not take a pledge to return to nature and enjoy its bounties instead of devouring its radiant fabric for the welfare of one and all. So the ball is in our court to take a final call harmony or disharmony?

Simranjeet Singh Saini

Plan Insurance policy

Make strong embankment along water bodies, lakes and rivers to prevent the entry of excessive water into surrounding areas. There should be a regular, beforehand examination of the entire drainage system, and the shortcomings must be overcome, to avert cave-ins, waterlogging, flooding of homes, due to drain blockage, decayed sewerage system, etc. Another flood-proofing move on the checklist should be probing encroachments, on the construction-free or green zones, which could hinder the seepage of rainwater into the earth and foster accumulation of water. Insurance policy must be designed for the flood victims, especially poor farmers

Anshika Kohli

Construct check dams in hilly areas

Earth’s temperature is increasing day by day and glaciers are melting. Small islands will merge into sea in the time to come. The cause is simply large carbon emissions by transport traffic, air conditioners, and industrial units and the elimination of trees. This is resulting in climate change and hence bringing floods. Hence, planners of the country need to make plans according to the present circumstances. No doubt we have regulatory authorities like water commissions which always advocate judicial use of water but simultaneously all states of India need proper coordination among themselves for proper disposal of flooded water. For example, recent floods in Himachal have created havoc for Punjab and Delhi. The question is why proper check dams are not built in hilly regions and de-silting is not done in these check dams on a regular basis. Similarly, in plains if more water is to be released from large-size dams, why precautionary notes have not been given to farmers in time? In plains, all water channels including rivers, and canals need to have proper de-silting in time. The need of the hour is to have a proper IT solution to this problem which can check the water level at all times in all dams and issue cautionary notes to all stakeholders in case the water level rises above the dangerous mark so that losses due to floods can be avoided. Similarly, the town planning department in large cities needs to prepare master plans as per changed climate conditions and these must include proper and highly efficient drainage systems which should be regularly audited by municipal corporations and urban development authorities.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

