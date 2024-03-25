Open House: What steps should the government take to complete previous projects?

The Lok Sabha elections have been announced. Political parties will now approach people for votes. Many parties have made a poll manifesto with issues in sectors like health, education, housing, industry etc. But do these manifestos cover general issues of the public? In urban areas, people have civic issues like blocked sewerage, dumps of garbage, large potholes in roads, traffic, lack of availability of 24X7 electricity, problems getting NOCs and basic housing facilities. Similarly, farmers have issues like lack of proper marketing infrastructure, cold storage and minimum support price (MSP) for crops like vegetables, fruits or spices. The youth need education and jobs, and old people need pensions and medical facilities at their doorstep. Similarly, women need social security. Now the question that arises is: with limited budgetary constraints, how can the government appease every strata of society? Hence, what is required is that people should themselves strengthen their institutions at the grassroots level. In cities, urban welfare societies should arrange meetings with people, check their issues and list their demands before the contestants. Similarly, panchayats in villages list their demands before the candidates. Hence, what is required is a bottom-up approach, rather than top-to-bottom approach. Further, people have deep faith in religious deras, and these deras should also collect manifestos of political parties and give them to candidates who approach them. Once manifestos of parties or demands of the people are received, a debate should be arranged for a particular city or halqa. In debates, the candidates should answer the queries of people. Let people see as to who is the right candidate, who can serve them in a better way. People should then vote for him or her only.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Decide on which party to vote for

Before voters ask public representatives to address their current issues, they should show far-sightedness in choosing their MPs. Since 1999, voters of Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency have been voting for a candidate other than the one belonging to the ruling party at the Centre. No doubt it sometimes becomes difficult to predict which political party is going to form the government, but in case of a bypoll, it is clear which party is ruling at the Centre. Hence, if we vote for the same party, our city may benefit in many ways. Take the example of 2007 by-election from the holy city: Voters preferred an NDA candidate when the UPA government was in power at the Centre till 2009. Similarly in 2017, we voted for a Congress candidate when the BJP was in power at the Centre till 2019. So before we raise our issues, voters of this constituency must show their intelligence in the selection of party for which they are to going to vote.

Naresh Johar

Construct bypass on left side of GT Road

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, headed by Nitin Gadkari, is doing a commendable job for the last 10 years. His performance is the best of all the Union ministries. His infrastructure projects are sanctioned keeping in view the requirements of the concerned area irrespective of the fact which political party is representing that area in the Lok Sabha. But none of our representatives in the Lok Sabha have raised the question of constructing a bypass on the other side of the GT Road in the last 10 years. If we enter the city from Jalandhar side on GT Road, there is a bypass on the right side of the road which has resulted in tremendous development in and beyond the bypass in the form of establishing posh colonies, hospitals, schools and commercial establishments etc. If on a similar pattern, a bypass is constructed on the left side of the GT Road, a revolutionary change would come on this side. Moreover, a huge traffic problem on GT Road across the city would be resolved to a great extent.

Nityanshi Chopra

High Time to Focus on long-pending issues

Instead of raising new demands/issues before candidates during Lok Sabha elections, voters should ask them to address the pending issues like Makhu-Patti rail link, PG institute of Horticulture etc. The railway link of 25 km between Makhu and Patti, if completed, can reduce the distance between Amritsar and Mumbai by 250 km, thus benefiting trade and industry by reducing the freight between two major cities. Similarly, the PG Institute of Horticulture sanctioned by the Central government for Amritsar is pending for the last 10 years which can bring revolutionary changes in the farm sector. Both the projects are fully financed by the Centre but land is to be procured by the state government which they could not. During this period, the state has been headed by the Congress, BJP-SAD and AAP regimes, but all of them failed to procure land for the said projects. So, we should vote for a candidate who solves this long-pending problem and brings prosperity to the region.

Harsh Johar

Declare Amritsar district tax-free

Once Amritsar used to find a prominent place in the manufacturing of textiles, electric fans, paper printing, cutting and allied machinery, nut-bolts and screw, paint, rice, jewellery, pharmaceuticals, processed food, milk and milk products etc, but now it is confined only to papad-wadiyan. At the moment, the economy of the city is dependent on tourism only. To revive the dying industrial activities, the Central government must declare Amritsar district as tax-free zone for at least 20 years.

Namish Johar

Resolve traffic woes at the earliest

A major issue in the city that leaders should work upon and resolve at the earliest is to make sincere efforts for streamlining traffic hazards. Most roads in our city are in poor shape as there are a number of potholes on them. On the contrary, where there are good roads, people can be seen driving their vehicles rashly and often over-speeding, leading to accidents. So, the need of the hour is to streamline traffic whereby not only the quality of road improves, but also maximum speed limit for vehicles is set and implemented. On the lines of road systems in Chandigarh and Delhi, safety should be worked upon for our city too by issuing challans to over-speeding vehicles automatically through CCTV cameras across the city for recording the speed of vehicles moving on roads. Secondly, unemployment across all age-groups prevails, which our city leaders should try to resolve at the earliest. Last, but not the least, various types of scams are being committed by most of our placement agencies and marriage bureaus as they charge money in advance from their clients for rendering their services, but after receiving money, flatly refuse to suggest any jobs and matrimonial profiles to their clients, resulting in loot of money from them.

Sanjay Chawla

Country at crossroads, so vote judiciously

It is difficult to form an opinion on voting behaviour of the Indian electorate, because the persistent din created by numerous candidates in each constituency, leaves the voters a confused lot. They hardly ponder over the nature of the election, whether it is for the state assembly, national parliament or local self-government. In fact, they are not equipped with the mind that can help differentiate and guide them. The issues raised are usually the same — essentially of a local nature like potholed roads, heaps of garbage, contaminated water supply etc. Education is no one’s baby. The situation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is unique, because political parties cannot now find suitable faces to contest, and there are still at least two months for the nominations to be filed. At the moment, there is only the AAP candidate who seems to be an alien to the people and problems of Amritsar. Meanwhile, the BJP is considering projecting a resident and winnable Sikh face that has a vision and plan for the holy city. For people in Amritsar, however, the Model Code of Conduct has come as a godsend. After the overnight removal of thousands of flex hoardings, the city looks clean, but I am afraid, these will, after June 4, re-appear in the form of ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Thank you’ and remain there till the next election. The city has suffered a lot, lost a lot. It is time someone equipped to provide parameters for the potential of a border city emerges to take charge of Guru-Ki-Nagri. The country as also the city is at a crossroad.

Prof Mohan Singh

Make poll a point to push smart city dream

The Lok Sabha elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024, in the final seventh phase. These elections offer an opportunity for political leaders to address several critical issues related to the well-being of cities and their residents. These issues include infrastructural development, such as urban planning to tackle problems of congestion, traffic management and efficient land use, improving road networks, public transportation and last-mile connectivity to reduce pollution and boost mobility. Smart city projects can also enhance the quality of life through technology-driven solutions. It is vital to strengthen healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics and vaccination centres as well as proper management of waste disposal, regular clean water supply and sanitation for healthy living. Access to quality education, especially for underprivileged communities, vocational training and skill formation programmes for youth, employment opportunities, and support for traditional crafts and industries to preserve cultural heritage are also important. Measures need to be taken to address rising pollution levels by creating and maintaining parks, green belts and recreational areas. Policing, especially for women’s safety, security measures and energy-saving street lights are also essential. Expanding internet connectivity, promoting e-governance and educating citizens about digital tools and services can bridge the digital divide. Ensuring affordable housing options for all income groups, promoting citizen’s participation in local governance, decisions to foster transparency and accountability, tackling corruption and promoting ethical practices and harmony among diverse communities for a peaceful and cohesive society are critical. Since all these issues are interconnected, collaborative efforts by political leaders, citizens and civil society are essential for meaningful progress. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections provide an opportunity to resolve these challenges and shape the future of smart cities.

Kulwant Singh Phull

Ensuring quality of life must be parties’ aim

Lok Sabha elections are round the corner and political parties will commence campaigning during this period. The leaders must ensure some improvements and changes to be brought at the earliest. Our city is in dire need of such improvements as it has been quite frustrating to cope with this. The people have been tolerating these problems for a long time and no one has given importance to them. Broken roads, inefficient traffic management system and improper garbage treatment are only some of many. The bad condition of the city roads is a topic that has been on the radar for a long time. The awful roads in the city that have made transportation a pain in the neck for everyone are no longer news to us. The second problem is the inefficient traffic system, which we all know, causes a lot of difficulty, especially when we are late for work or are in a hurry. Traffic lights have been installed everywhere but no one seems to follow them. There is not much strictness and people do not seem to provide any weight to it. On many occasions, the lights suddenly stop working which leads to chaos. The solution to this problem is installation of high-tech security cameras that can detect the digits on the number plate clearly so as to punish the offenders. Finally, the garbage disposal problem is also a major one. Improper garbage disposal leads to compromising with the health of the people. It is the home of major air and water-borne diseases. Also, it is very unhygienic and smells bad. The solution to this problem is proper disposal methods like land filling, reuse of waste and compost pits. I would like to conclude by saying that the leaders must take up these problems and correct them to improve the quality of life for citizens, even if it is for the sake of elections.

Sanidhya Bhaskar

Identify issues for parliamentary polls

The festival of democracy has come. The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for polling in various states to elect representatives for Parliament (Lok Sabha). It is time for the voters to decide the fate of candidates of various political parties. In a democracy, the government is termed as being “of the people, by the people, for the people”. There are a number of problems faced by the residents regarding roads, choking of sewer lines, street lights, public transport within the city, parking etc. As the elections are for parliament, the political leaders will be highlighting their achievements on issues of national importance, rather than going for local issues because they are mostly taken into consideration during elections of the state assembly, Municipal Corporation or Municipal Committees. To my opinion, a major issue at present is of traffic hazards and parking in cities. As in parliamentary elections, issues of national level and those related to civic amenities do not have much relevance.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Address basic issues on priority basis

The Lok Sabha election is going to be held soon and the candidates will start their campaigning to seek votes from the people. At this juncture, all the candidates irrespective of their political affiliation will make promises for fulfilling the demands to be raised by the voters, yet some basic issues have to be urgently determined for their implementation on priority basis. The city is going to be a smart one but in spite of the administration’s claims of having spent most of the allocated funds, there are no visible signs of smartness in any segment. The most pressing issue is general cleanliness and sanitation which presently are the worst for lack of any sustainable and efficient garbage disposal system. Garbage burning and waste dumping are also serious problems which need to be tackled. Second is modern construction and quality maintenance of city roads which presently are in a dilapidated condition. Third is traffic chaos all over the city which is the result of rampant encroachments and parking violations. Fourth is protecting environment to check air pollution through plantations and protecting trees for which time- bound strategy and public awareness needs to promoted. Finally, the problem of stray cattle and street dogs has to be solved permanently.

Jagdish Chander

Exercise franchise responsibly

The nation goes to polls to elect a new Lok Sabha soon. Meanwhile, all political parties are gearing up to release their manifesto and initiate vigorous poll campaign with tall promises to gain electoral favour. While the country is struggling to overcome poverty, hunger and homelessness, the ruling party is claiming to have given a big push to infrastructure and rapid economic growth. However, the Opposition is likely to raise concerns like increasing employment, rising prices and misuse of money/muscle power by the ruling party to suppress dissent against it. Primarily, integrated development will remain a key agenda during the poll rallies, yet local problems relating to civic amenities like clean drinking water, sanitation, sewerage problems, broken roads etc may be a matter of big concern for the common man. Some other aspects like farmers’ stir, traffic hazards in cities, soaring pollution level and dwindling forest cover leading to a drastic climatic imbalance are also to draw vital attention. Moreover, the menace of illegal encroachments and unplanned urbanisation will also give the residents affected by unhygienic conditions and foul smelling mounds of garbage in cities a chance to ask questions regarding its resolution. Notwithstanding zero-tolerance resolve of the government against lawlessness and corruption, the problem is still the most worrying. To allure voters, one will hear of several ‘poll guarantees’ from the party leaders proposing transformation in the basic needs of the citizens, which ought to be cautiously perused instead of being swayed merely by their ‘election jumlas’. Amazingly these days, democratic values and homogeneity of the nation is at stake due the political morality of our leaders which is at an unprecedented low. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every voter to exercise franchise fairly by distinguishing the befitting candidates, capable of serving the nation in right earnest.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Hire youth to push policies, plans

Jalandhar is currently facing a plethora of problems that require immediate attention. With the Lok Sabha elections coming up, the government has started to campaign, and these issues have taken centre-stage. From infrastructure development to education and healthcare, multiple areas need to be addressed to improve the overall quality of life for the residents of Jalandhar. Some of these include poor drainage system, unemployment and rising crime rates. It is important to recognise that the various issues at hand should be dealt with separately. First, at many places in the city, drainage pipes and sewerage get clogged and take almost double the time to get the area back, up and running. It has been suggested that the government should establish centres or booths in every locality and colony to provide rapid services to all the citizens. By doing so, not only would the issue of unemployment be addressed as many young people could be employed or volunteer for government positions with wages, but would also help reduce crime rate in the area. A certain number of police forces could be stationed at each centre to assist the volunteers and respond to any nearby crime more efficiently. This initiative would not only benefit the citizens but also provide a safer and more secure environment for everyone in the locality. To sum up, the parties should create an online application form for all the unemployed personnel to help and make Jalandhar a better place to live in.

Lakshit Jindal

QUESTION FOR NEXT WEEK

