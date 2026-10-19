Open House: What steps should the police take to prevent recurring killings, restore order in city

Decisive crackdown on gang networks

The increasing trend of ransom calls and contract killings in Punjab is a serious concern. No doubt, the Amritsar Commissioner and the Punjab Police are doing a commendable job, but it is essential to reach the roots of the gangs operating abroad and dismantle their networks. The most concerning aspect is that these gangs are exploiting our own young boys to commit crimes for a small amount of money. A murder destroys one family and when the accused are killed in an encounter, another family also loses a son. Ultimately, our society suffers losses on both sides. The government must take strict action, decisively crack down on gang networks and launch strong awareness campaigns for the youth. Against those gangs that are spoiling the atmosphere of Punjab while sitting abroad, action should be taken at their roots through legal and international cooperation. There should be such a strong fear of the law in Punjab that no gang ever dares to target our peace, security, and youth.

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Vikas Narang

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Hold regular community meetings

Long-term safety depends on public cooperation and intelligence-sharing. I feel the following measures should be taken to curb such events in the future, including strengthening police-public relations by holding regular community meetings at village and panchayat levels to build trust. A cooperative public is more likely to share information about suspicious activities or potential threats. Reporting should also be encouraged, and an environment where both the public and police personnel feel safe reporting threats, suspicious surveillance, or attempts to gather information about police duties should be created. By implementing these integrated measures, administrators can build a robust defense-in-depth system that protects personnel, hardens vulnerabilities and addresses the root causes of violence against the police.

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Sandeep Kumar Sharma

Police patrolling should be increased

The killing of social media influencer Mad Sandhu and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has raised serious questions about safety and law and order in the city. To prevent such incidents, the police must take several critical steps. First, police patrolling should be increased, especially at night and in sensitive areas. CCTV cameras must be installed at key locations to help identify criminals. The police should take strict action against individuals carrying illegal weapons and special checking drives should be conducted for motorcycles without number plates. Additionally, the police need to improve their intelligence-gathering systems and closely monitor suspicious activities. Citizens should be encouraged to report any suspicious persons or activities without fear, and prompt action must be taken on complaints and threats. Online threats, in particular, should be taken seriously and investigated before they escalate into serious crimes. Furthermore, the police should collaborate with local residents to enhance community safety. Senior officers should regularly review whether complaints are handled properly and if police patrolling remains effective. Lastly, strict punishment must be meted out to criminals in accordance with the law. The police must operate with honesty and responsibility to ensure public safety remains the top priority.

Ayushi Puri

TRACK Illegal sources of finance

The recent murder of Mad Sandhu and, now, the killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) by motorcycle-borne assailants are deeply disturbing developments. They are a clear warning that the law-and-order situation in the state demands urgent attention. When criminals dare to commit heinous crimes openly and with apparent impunity, it sends a chilling message to society and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of law-enforcement agencies. Such incidents do much more than claim innocent lives. They create a climate of fear and insecurity among ordinary citizens, disturb their peace of mind, and gradually erode their faith in the state’s ability to protect them. The obvious question is: How do these gangsters become so powerful and audacious? History and experience suggest that organised criminal networks rarely flourish in isolation. Wherever the nexus between crime, drugs, money and political influence is allowed to grow, the authority of the state is inevitably weakened. The situation, therefore, calls for more than routine policing. The state must adopt a high-priority, coordinated and uncompromising strategy against organised crime and its support networks. Intelligence gathering must be strengthened, criminal networks must be dismantled at their roots, illegal sources of finance must be tracked and those who provide shelter or patronage to criminals must face the full force of the law. This is no longer merely a question of individual crimes; it is a challenge to the authority of the state and the security of society. The government and law-enforcement agencies must act decisively before the situation deteriorates beyond control.

Akashdeep Singh

Increase safety in crime-prone areas

The recent killings in the city indicate that more robust measures are needed to improve public safety. The police should formulate a comprehensive plan to control crime and protect innocent citizens. First, law enforcement agencies must identify crime-prone areas and enhance security in those zones. Additional police checkpoints should be set up to inspect suspicious vehicles and coordination between different police stations must be improved to ensure swift information-sharing regarding criminals. Secondly, strict action should be taken against individuals who issue threats or carry illegal weapons. Citizens must also be encouraged to report crimes rather than ignoring them. Schools and colleges can organise awareness programs to educate young people about the law and personal safety. Furthermore, the government should equip the police force with advanced tools and modern technology. Senior officers must regularly review serious cases to ensure that investigations are conducted thoroughly and properly. Finally, the police must act promptly, fairly and with utmost integrity. Public cooperation, combined with strong law enforcement, will help prevent such tragedies and make the city safer for everyone.

Harshvardhan Sharma

Need for Artificial Intelligence

Daily murders and killings in Punjab have exposed the lack of moral values in our education system. Along with this, another major factor behind this anarchist trend is that the present education system has rendered the youth jobless. First of all, moral education must be introduced as a subject in schools, alongside job-oriented subjects. Skill development must be made an integral part of the education system, and vacant teaching posts must be filled. These shortcomings have pushed numerous young people into the trap of drug abuse. To fund their habits, some have been drawn into the world of crime. According to media reports, some unemployed and jobless youngsters open fire at targets for as little as ten to twenty thousand rupees. While technically sound and professionally skilled police personnel are doing an efficient job of nabbing culprits and presenting them before the court of law, the police intelligence wing and law-enforcement agencies need to be further modernised. They must be equipped with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence to proactively alert forces about suspected crimes in advance.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi

Strengthen THE intelligence gathering

The recent killings highlight the urgent need for proactive policing and better coordination among law enforcement agencies. Police should intensify patrolling in crime-prone areas, particularly during late-night hours and establish checkpoints at strategic entry and exit points across the city. CCTV cameras at major intersections, markets and vulnerable locations should be functional, with real-time monitoring to identify suspicious vehicles and suspects. Regular verification of vehicles with missing or concealed number plates, along with action against reckless and suspicious motorcycle movements, can improve surveillance. Police should strengthen intelligence gathering, monitor known criminal networks and ensure swift investigation through forensic evidence and digital tracking. Beat officers must maintain regular contact with residents, shopkeepers and market associations to encourage timely reporting of suspicious activities. Above all, rapid emergency response, accountability and coordination between police stations are essential to deter criminals and restore public confidence. Prevention must be continuous, not merely a reaction to tragic incidents.

Sunil Kapoor

Dedicated extortion helpline need OF HOUR

Despite the high-profile Commissionerate of Police system in place, vested with vast legal powers, target killings, murders and dacoities have become the order of the day. Even police personnel in khaki are not safe; recent incidents are stark indicators of the worsening law-and-order situation in the holy city. Punjab—as a border state—and Amritsar in particular, due to its close proximity to the Pakistan border, has become a safe haven for organised criminals because of inefficient police administration. There appears to be no fear of the law among criminals. Despite the city being under a CCTV umbrella, suspicious elements freely conduct reconnaissance to target victims without being cornered by the police personnel supervising the CCTV network. Either the system is defunct, or untrained manpower is at the helm. The Amritsar Commissionerate urgently needs a dedicated extortion helpline, as threats and extortion share a similar modus operandi: it typically starts with calls on social networking sites, followed by reconnaissance and ends in the execution of the plan to strike their targets. The police must recruit more cyber experts and tech-savvy personnel to break the Pakistan handler-local gang-drug-user chain and curb this spree of target and extortion killings. Routine police bandobast has miserably failed to prevent foreign-based mafias from committing nefarious acts with impunity. It is time to withdraw police forces from VIP duties and depute more personnel for night patrolling. Protecting the lives of citizens remains the fundamental duty of the police force.

Anil Vinayak

Need to identify high-risk zones

To curb targeted attacks against police officials and citizens, the local administration and law enforcement must deploy a combination of active policing and advanced surveillance. First, high-risk zones must be identified to facilitate the deployment of additional forces, and strict checkpoints should be set up to monitor all city inlets and outlets. Technology must be leveraged to strengthen CCTV networks and implement data-driven tracking to monitor crime hotspots effectively. Additionally, stringent measures must be implemented to stop the illegal proliferation and flow of weapons. Finally, VIP security personnel should be designated as a specialised unit and new police recruitments must be conducted to ensure the safety and protection of

the civil society.

MK Sharma

What’s the Issue

There has been a spate of murders and shooting incidents in the city, including the killing of social media influencer Mad Sandhu, and targeted attacks on police personnel over the past several months. Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) have also lost their lives in these attacks. While the police have successfully nabbed several suspects and neutralised some of them in encounters, these incidents have raised serious questions about law and order and exposed glaring gaps in policing

Question for next week

The rising prices of essential commodities, including dry fruit, sugar and cooking oil, have jacked up the cost of sweets, cakes and other commodities widely used during the festive season. With the sudden surge dampening the festive spirit, what measures should the government take to contain the spiralling prices of essentials?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (October 22 )