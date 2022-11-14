Open House: Why are all the efforts to improve the deteriorating air quality failing?

Take strict action against farmers

Obviously the efforts to keep air clean are failing due to non-serious efforts and inaction of the state government. Our farmers are openly burning stubble on large scale. This is causing a rise in the air pollution in the region and a spurt in respiratory diseases.

Until and unless the state government is serious to implement, what it professes to residents, nothing concrete can be done in this regard. The state government needs to take urgent, swift and the strictest possible action against the farmers burning paddy stubble.

SANJAY CHAWLA

Serious policy implementation a must

Every winter the national capital’s air pollution level rises. The problem of pollution disrupts not only the NCR area but many other prominent urban areas like Allahabad and Ludhiana that figure above Delhi in pollution rankings in various indices .

The three major states—Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab— are primarily responsible for increase in air pollution levels. The Centre urges these states to stop burning stubble. The Central Government thinks stubble burning is the main factor for rising air pollution. However, this is not the truth, as there are numerous other factors that contribute to the rising levels of air pollution. Without a doubt, stubble burning contributes to air pollution, so do vehicular pollution, combustion and burning, mining operations, a high reliance on coal for power, resource exploitation, and haphazard construction.

If the government is really serious regarding reducing air pollution, it should formulate serious policies on stubble burning as well as other factors that contribute to pollution. The state governments cannot do anything alone. If the central government, along with the state governments, makes a suitable policy and shows seriousness in implementing that policy in the entire country, serious diseases can be avoided in the future.

Sucha Sagar

Corporation too should play its role

Air pollution has not been an overnight problem nor will it go away automatically. A concerted and collective strategy is required which is totally lacking. There are no physical barriers to contain it. If one district succeeds in controlling stubble burning but an adjoining district fails to do so that makes little effort of the former goes down in the drain because pollution spreads in all directions, even from across the international border. Now, in the third week of November stubble burning will disappear because there won’t be any stubble left to burn. Most farmers have brought their fields under some new crop. However, smog will still stay because of winters. Actually, a major part of air pollution is because of burning of diesel, petrol, coal, biomass and waste. For example, vehicular emissions from within Delhi account for more than half the Particulate Matter PM 2.5. In cities like Amritsar, almost all cremations are still done by burning wood despite two gas fired crematoriums being available. There is zero effort from the Municipal Corporation to change the attitude of the people. Awareness is not lacking but there are no serious efforts to contain air pollution. At the individual level, everyone should try to conserve energy, use public transport or bicycle. Leaves and waste should not be burnt. It is an international issue deserving top priority of the United Nations and in the words of Secretary General Antonio Guterres, “we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

PROF MOHAN SINGH

Political will is needed

With the quality of air in the region moving from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category, the issue of stubble burning in Punjab has again come under the spotlight. A political blame game has started. Stubble burning starts when the harvest of paddy comes to an end. This becomes a cause of severe air pollution in the region. But this year stubble burning issue may be even more strong because of the unattractive central subsidies on machinery for straw burning, being offered to small farmers. The farmers are unlikely to switch over to any alternative. A permanent solution to a problem that leads to the air quality dipping to the lowest has to be found. The Centre must look into the Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s ( IARI) suggestion of converting stubble to manure using a chemical. The challenge of disposing of agricultural waste in India is significant. According to IARI, crop residents are in million of tons, its generation is highest in UP, followed by Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. Last year Punjab and Haryana provided cash incentives to farmers for managing the residue in alternative ways, bur since it was announced very late and after much of the waste had been cleared by burning. For any multi-pronged approach to work, there needs to be a coordination among the farmers, states, Centre and scientists. But at present there seems to be a disconnect among all these groups and a lack of political will to find a solution. The farmers’ protest has complicated the situation further this year. Any stricter actions against offenders will be seen as anti-farmers which is unlikely to find a way forward. In view of the Covid infection getting aggravated with air pollution, harsher means may have to be adopted to solve the stubble’s burning issue.

LJ SINGH

Stop politicking, fix the problem

The deteriorating air quality in the state has broken all records. Despite efforts by the government efforts to check the menace, the situation continues to worsen every year in the months of October and November. Due to lack of political will, official indifference or inefficiency, staff crunch and a tardy implementation of corrective measures, the authorities have miserably failed to keep a tab on farmers. The Punjab and Haryana governments have taken responsibility for being unable to address the issue. This is mainly due to a lack of political will and a tardy implementation of corrective measures. It is unfair to blame the issue on farmers alone. Authorities have failed to provide adequate machinery for stubble management. Whatever resources are available are primarily used up by big-scale farmers. Marginalised farmers are left with no choice but to burn the stubble. They are not satisfied with the meagre financial incentives as the cost of preparing their fields for the next crop is pretty high. The Centre and the State should quit politicking and try to resolve this issue on priority.

Tajpreet S Kang

No check on industries, old vehicles

In the wheat-rice belt, which comprises Punjab, Haryana, and Western UP regions, air quality deteriorates in November every year. It has a spillover effect in Delhi and surrounding areas. The Central and state governments put the onus on farmers for stubble-burning only. No doubt stubble-burning is a big issue as it creates huge pollution and needs to be curbed, but poor and unaware farmers need financial help as well as education to end the practice. What about the old pollution-emitting vehicles on roads and smoke-emitting industrial units which deteriorate the air throughout the year? Do all industrial units comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines before they start production? What about pollution due to traffic jams on the roads? Are farmers responsible alone? No, not at all. It is the system failure as well as the lack of awareness about the ill-effects of air pollution. Therefore, to curb this menace more awareness at the public level is required. The fine imposed by the Municipal corporation and the NGT cannot do anything, unless the general public becomes aware of the ill-effects of air pollution. After all, health is the real wealth.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Preventive measures only on paper

Various government bodies in particular and people at large are responsible for the present deteriorating air quality everywhere. The steps to control air pollution are only on paper. The rampant burning of stubble and reckless bursting of crackers by people are the proof.

Anshika Kohli

QUESTION

In a major reshuffle in the Punjab Police, several senior officers have been transferred across the state. Do you think the move would help improve the law and order in the state?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (November 17)