Open House: Will the new govt office timings help save power without impacting the work?

Decision to cause inconvenience

The primary reason for altering the office hours of government departments is to decrease power consumption across the state. This is due to the upcoming paddy sowing season, which requires significant power to operate tube wells. However, the new office timings are expected to cause considerable inconvenience to employees and the general public. Furthermore, this move may be an attempt to mask the state government’s failures over the past 50 years. In 1970-71, approximately 43 per cent of the total agricultural land was irrigated using canal water. However, due to the shortcomings of various governments led by different political parties, this area has decreased to 27 per cent. As a result, canal water is not being properly utilised. Meanwhile, groundwater resources are being depleted as farmers increasingly rely on them, consuming substantial amounts of electricity in the process. This situation also imposes a financial burden on farmers, as one tube well connection can cost more than Rs. 2 lakh. Therefore, instead of implementing measures such as changing the office hours, the state government should focus on developing a plan to utilise canal water. Doing so would save both groundwater and electricity, promoting more sustainable agricultural practices and reducing the associated financial strain on farmers.

Naresh Johar

Not a long-term solution

There is no doubt that the government is making efforts to save electricity by adjusting the working hours of government employees from 7.30 am to 2 pm between May and July 15. This approach can be effective to some extent, as there is less heat in the early morning, leading to lower electricity consumption with little impact on employees’ productivity. However, this measure is limited for three months and might not be sufficient to combat rising electricity concerns, given that summer in the state lasts until October. Instead of focusing on temporary solutions, the government should work on a more permanent and sustainable strategy to save electricity. One such approach would be to revise electricity rates for the public. Rather than offering free units of electricity, the government could impose low charges on the service. This would not only provide the government with enough funds to acquire electricity from other sources, but also avoid potential electricity shortages in the future. Another effective method to save electricity could involve providing subsidies to encourage the installation of solar panels. By promoting and facilitating the use of renewable energy, this measure would contribute to a more energy-efficient future and alleviate the overall dependence on non-renewable sources. Ultimately, these long-term solutions would prove to be more beneficial in both power management and sustainability in comparison to short-term measures like adjusting work hours.

Harsimrat Kaur

Greenhouse emissions will be reduced

During the peak summer months, energy consumption tends to rise significantly due to a surge in demand for air conditioning. However, by adjusting work schedules to include morning hours, it is feasible to decrease the reliance on air conditioning and ultimately reduce energy consumption. This approach can contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and ease the strain on the electricity grid. Modifying work schedules can have implications for employees, such as changes to commuting times and public dealing hours. While this solution holds potential, it can be further optimised by the government introducing two working time slots for employees. The first slot would be from 7.30 am to 2 pm, as previously proposed, and the second slot from 1 pm to 7.30 pm, ensuring that at least 50 per cent of employees work in each slot. This would not only reduce energy loads by limiting the number of occupants in buildings during peak hours but also increase public contact hours and provide flexibility for government employees with morning obligations. This strategy can contribute to balancing the workload and ensuring essential services remain available to the public for an extended period. By implementing such a schedule, governments can effectively address energy consumption, meet the needs of employees, and enhance public service quality during the hot summer months.

Chetan Verma

Decision Will have multiple benefits

The decision of the government to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2.00 pm has been widely welcomed by the employees and general public alike. The decision, which is already in effect, is expected to significantly to significantly reduce electricity consumption during the summer, saving at least 350 megawatts per day. While the state is not facing an electricity shortage, this economic use of resources will prove beneficial for agriculture operations in the sowing season. Inspired by some western countries, which adjust their clocks twice a year to save daylight hours, the Punjab Government’s initiative could serve as a model for the other states, if successful. The government, reportedly, plans to review the situation after two weeks. Interestingly, before Independence, the British employed similar tactics during the summer. An unanticipated advantage of the new schedule may be reduction in traffic congestion during morning and evening commutes.

MOHAN SINGH

Decision ill-advised and poorly planned

The decision of the government to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm is not only ill-advised but also poorly planned. It is ill-advised because the authorities apparently not considered the plight of the women government employees. These employees are required to wake up early, complete their cooking tasks, and prepare their children for school. It seems unreasonable to expect them to reach at work by 7.30 am under these circumstances. The decision is also poorly planned, as the summer season’s peak load period typically starts after June 10 when the government announces the beginning of the paddy sowing. So, why make such a change in office timings from May 2? Furthermore, similar to the announcement of the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, the new office timings were not communicated well in advance. As a result people from rural areas within the district continue to arrive at the government offices after 10 am.

Nityanshi Chopra

Employee productivity will be enhanced

With the aim of reducing electricity consumption, the Punjab Government has taken a new decision that the government offices across the state will function from 7.30 am to 2 pm. The step will help conserve electricity and enhance the productivity of government employees, offering an ideal solution to issues like power shortage and increasing electricity costs. The initiative is focused more on demand-side management than the cost-saving measures. The proactive decision is welcomed as it will provide long-term benefits. In addition to promoting energy conservation, the revised timings are anticipated to improve productivity and work-life balance for government employees.

Jasleen Kaur

Govt needs to step up power generation

In our everyday lives, we depend on electricity in many ways. Right from minor irrigation projects and industrial establishments, and various equipment at offices and households appliances, are all electrically operated these days. Even a short cut in the power supply disturbs our domestic routine and affects our office work adversely. The demand for electricity, especially for the agrarian sector, sharply increases during the summer due to the frequent watering of crops to protect them from scorching heat. In offices, air conditioners are extensively used to minimise the effects of hot climatic conditions so that it does not harm the efficiency of workers. Typically, the consumption of power peaks in the afternoon. The change in the office timings is a conscious decision of the government under the prevailing shortage of power in the state. The move will save both money and power to meet the agrarian demand, so that the production output is not hampered. However, the measure is likely to upset the routine curriculum as both the officials and the public are used to follow a set schedule at government offices. Besides, essential services like health and education are also to be impacted on account of this restructuring. In the wake of inordinate delays, the adoption of staggered working hours has been suggested by many for the timely delivery of services. Nevertheless, reducing electricity consumption during the ongoing hot weather by redefining office hours is a prudent exercise to meet the instant requirements of farm sector. The government has to accelerate electricity generation to match the rising demand. As the existing sources of thermal and hydropower are limited, the thrust should be on harnessing alternate means of energy like solar power and bio-fuels, which can provide an impeccable solution to the recurring problem. While agriculture and industrial growth are our priority, providing other utility services to the public is also vital.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Govt decision is toothless

The change in the working hours will not be helpful in reducing the electricity consumption in the state as the number of state government employees is very small anyway (just one percent when compared to the total population of Punjab). What if the government employees use air conditioners on returning home? Secondly, the difference in the working time of the offices of private companies as well as the Central Government, routine working schedule will harass the public as well as employees in the scorching heat as all the departments are interdependent. Thirdly, this will also adversely affect the daily routine of the employees.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Move will impact employee productivity

The step is aimed at easing the load on the electricity demand. It will save 350 MW of power a day. The reduction in power demand is estimated to save Rs 40-45 crore during this summer season. But it has not gone well with many stakeholders. The employees who come from distant places find it difficult to reach the workplace in time. Female employees complain that it has badly disrupted their daily morning routine. Instead of waiting for the school bus, they have to drive their children to school and reach the office in time. Experts opine that the move to conserve electricity will certainly impact the productivity of government employees. They will find it difficult to oblige a huge rush of people in offices during reduced working hours. With the ongoing shortage of coal, the state will face a shortage of electricity in the coming days. It will deny the residents the much-wanted respite from the searing heat.

Parvaan Singh Kang

Step will benefit farming community

Taken in the larger public interest after due consultations with all stakeholders, the decision to revise the time table of Punjab Government offices from 7.30 am to 2 pm and doing away with the half-an-hour lunch break from May 2 to July is laudable. But it has received a mixed response from various quarters. According to the official claims, it will save 300-350 MW of electricity every day, which, if monetarily calculated, is worth Rs 16 crore per month. This initiative will enhance the productivity and the power thus saved will be supplied to the agriculture sector. It will help the farming community in the timely and smooth sowing of paddy. Also, it will enable the common man to get his work done early morning without taking a leave from his workplace. It would also help reduce traffic congestion in cities across the state. People will get enough time to attend social functions and spend more time with their children. But habitual critics, including political parties, believe that the government has tweaked office timings due to power paucity confronting the state at present. On the contrary, the government asserts that some state-run and many private thermal plants are running at half load. This situation will become clear only when the current wet spell is over. For the time being, the employees should cooperate with the government and follow the orders.

D S Kang

Charge reasonably to conserve energy

Changing the office timings will not significantly help in saving electricity. The move is just another political stunt ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll but the public is not going to fall for it. All government offices and official residents require a prepaid meter. But the best solution to conserve energy is to charge a reasonable amount from the consumers instead of supplying free electricity.

GS Bhullar

Timings will coincide with daily chores

The changed timings (7.30 am to 2 pm) of the government offices in Punjab to reduce the consumption of electricity will not yield effective results. Reason: the timings of the Union Government offices and the banks remain unchanged. State government employees will find it difficult to strike a balance as household chores, such as purchase of grocery items and getting children ready for schools, would coincide with the new timings. Also, shops, business establishments open between 9 am and 10 am. With all sectors working at variance, the initiative will not prove to be effective. In various government departments, the clerical staff is less than the sanctioned posts. It will be difficult for residents to reschedule their timings of daily routine; the Punjab Government should review its orders of timings. Old timings are suitable to all as people have to come from villages to get their work in the Civil Secretariat in their respective districts. It will be quite difficult for the rural people to get their work done as the number of buses in the rural areas run after 6 am.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Step will help reduce power consumption

Changing of timings for the office staff is a welcome decision. This will reduce the electricity consumption during the peak hours. The saved electricity can be used for farming. As the government officials will be free after 1:30 pm, they can better take care of their families. Moreover, waking up early helps one stay fit and healthy. It, however, would take some time for the officials to get used to the new timings. Another side benefit is a decline in traffic congestion in the morning hours. The decision does more good than harm.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

QUESTION

During every procurement season, grain markets often experience a glut, leading to inconvenience for the farmers. What steps should be taken by the government to tackle the issue?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (May 11).