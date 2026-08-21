Open manhole in Tarn Taran poses threat to motorists

An open manhole near the city’s Mohalla Bhag Shah has turned into a deathtrap.

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Fed up with the official apathy, locals say it seems that the authorities are waiting for some major road mishap to take place.

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Venting his ire, a resident said despite the stretch being close to the civic body office, nothing has been done to cover the manhole.

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A social activist from Naushehra Pannuan, Dalwinder Singh, said he had been requesting civic officials to carry out the repairs for long.

“My pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Dalwinder added. Another resident said he had stopped taking the road after witnessing an accident a few days ago.

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“A couple suffered injuries after the two-wheeler they were on fell into the open manhole,” he added.

The stretch witnesses heavy traffic, given the fact that it connects to the Tarn Taran main road. The failure of the MC to get the manhole covered has left the residents fuming.

Superintendent of the Municipal Council, Baljinder Singh, said the manhole would be covered at the earliest and that addressing such grievances was their foremost priority.