Open Mic at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An open mic was organised by the Department of Mass Communication and Video Production, DAV College, Amritsar. The programme was held in collaboration with Red FM. Principal Amardeep Gupta said such events were providing a platform to youth for showcasing their artistic expression. “Due to the hectic life style, the youth do not get time to enhance their hobby or creative ability. Despite their busy routine, even if they ever feel , they are not able to express their feelings. This open mic organised by the college has tried to give wings to the talent of the youth, which has also proved to be very effective,” said Gupta. Radio Jockey Sameer from Red FM participated in the programme and mesmerised everyone with his poetry. Department head Sandeep Kumar said open mic was a platform, which was giving an opportunity to budding poets, storytellers and comedians to showcase their talent.

Global group performs well at Fest

Students of Global Group of Institutes bagged positions in ‘Utkansh Fest 2023’ hosted by NIT Jalandhar from March 24 to 26 on its campus. A number of technical institutes and colleges from the region took part in the festival. The students of Global Institutes carried on the tradition of excelling in extracurricular activities. Apart from this Prof Raghu Kanojia, coordinator, ECA, was adjudged the best choreographer. Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, Global Group of Institutes, congratulated the students on securing various positions at the fest. Campus director MS Saini, Prof BD Sharma, director admissions, and dean students welfare PK Sharma congratulated the students.