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Home / Amritsar / Open sewage channels, waterlogging plague interstate bus terminus

Open sewage channels, waterlogging plague interstate bus terminus

Little done to prevent water-borne diseases, say locals

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:34 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A broken manhole cover inside the bus stand premises in Amritsr on Wednesday photo vishal kumar
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Poor sanitation, waterlogging and open sewage channels have turned the city’s interstate bus terminal into a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. One of the busiest public transport hubs in the region witnesses thousands of commuters every day, still the authorities have failed to do the needful.

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With a little done to drain out rainwater from various spots at the bus stand, water stagnation poses a risk of dengue and malaria outbreaks.

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Stench emanating from open drains aggravates the commuters’ woes. In several areas, manhole covers are either broken or completely missing, posing a danger to pedestrians, especially elderly passengers and children. Commuters say they have to navigate carefully while carrying luggage to avoid accidents.

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The quality and hygiene of food sold by several eateries and roadside vendors inside the terminal have also come under scrutiny. Passengers alleged that there appeared to be little monitoring of food preparation or storage conditions. With flies hovering around uncovered food items and poor waste disposal practices, the possibility of food-borne illnesses can’t be written off.

“Overflowing dustbins and litter scattered around waiting areas and platforms further reflect the lack of regular sanitation,” said Balram Singh, a passenger. Plastic waste, disposable cups and food leftovers can be seen at several places, while stray dogs and cattle often roam freely around the premises. Passengers and shopkeepers said their repeated complaints had gone unheard. They urged the authorities to undertake regular cleaning drives, ensure proper drainage and repair damaged infrastructure without delay.

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Periodic inspection of food stalls by the Health Department to ensure compliance with hygiene standards was also sought. Public health experts pointed out that transport hubs with a huge footfall required continuous sanitation measures, particularly during the monsoon, when stagnant water and poor waste management significantly increased the risk of infectious diseases.

Locals have appealed to the authorities concerned to treat the issue as a public health priority. They stated that maintaining cleanliness at the bus terminal was essential not only for the convenience of travellers, but also for preventing disease outbreaks and ensuring a safe environment for commuters and employees alike. “When was the last time, the Health Department took samples of food being served to passengers at these eateries,” questioned another resident Sevak Kumar, adding that checks should be frequent and regular.

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