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Home / Amritsar / OpenAI picks 2 GNDU students as campus leads

OpenAI picks 2 GNDU students as campus leads

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:56 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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OpenAi said no evidence that its user data was accessed. Image credit/ANI
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OpenAI has picked two students of the department of electronics technology in Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) — Pranit Kumar and Shailesh Sethi — as campus leads. Pranit Kumar is a second year MTech student, while Shailesh Sethi is pursuing BTech.

The selection recognises their technical capabilities, interest in AI, project development skills and achievements in AI-related innovation.

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According to Dr Hardeep Kaur, head of the department of electronics technology, as many as 60,000 students from universities and engineering institutions across India had applied for the programme.

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The selection process included two rounds of rigorous interviews conducted by OpenAI’s official technical teams.

“The OpenAI Student Collective is a student-led AI community programme through which selected campus leads help their universities build a culture of AI learning, experimentation and innovation by organising workshops, weekly project-building sessions and student showcases, with training and support from OpenAI,” she said.

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In their new roles,  Pranit and Shailesh will contribute to building a stronger AI ecosystem on the campus. They will organise AI workshops, hackathons and encourage fellow students to explore emerging AI technologies, facilitate peer learning and innovation.

As part of the programme, the students also attended an on-boarding session in Mumbai, with their travel and stay sponsored by OpenAI. During the visit, they interacted with senior OpenAI professionals and leaders.

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