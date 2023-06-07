Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

The anniversary of Operation Bluestar concluded under heavy police presence here today. Around 4,000 personnel of the Punjab Police and four companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the city.

The police had installed barricades in and around the city and teams were patrolling in the walled city area. The areas around Golden Temple were barricaded and policemen had been stationed on the streets leading to the shrine. The vehicles entering the city were thoroughly checked at the entry points. The police had established nakas at various points in the walled city to keep a check on the movement of visitors. Senior police officials were supervising the security arrangements. The Dal Khalsa had given call for a bandh in Amritsar. It was completely shut down but no untoward incident was reported in the city. All shopping malls, shopping complexes and commercial establishments were closed. There were no restrictions on the movement of traffic in the city. No one has been taken into preventive police custody as the Ghallughara programme was almost peaceful.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh thanked the cops on duty for their assistance in concluding the Ghallughara Day programme in a peaceful manner. “On the instructions of Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh, the police personnel were providing adequate security arrangements in the city day and night for the last few days in the wake of Ghallughara Divas. The programme concluded in a peaceful manner and the Commissioner of Police thanked the cops for their cooperation,” said a police spokesperson.