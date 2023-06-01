Operation clean: Police conduct raids across city to nail drug traffickers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

Under ‘Operation Clean’, the Punjab Police conducted search operations in different parts of the city today in an effort to crack down on drug traffickers. The search teams, led by officials with the ranks of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police and SHO, carried out operations based on zones.

In the Anngarh area, the teams, led by ACP Ashwani Kumar and SHO Gate Hakima Gurbinder Singh, targeted the residences of known drug peddlers who had been previously arrested with commercial quantities of drugs.

The police recorded details such as their current whereabouts, family members, mobile numbers, and activities. The police also checked the credentials of vehicles parked in the area. Search operations were also carried out in Verka and the Division B police station area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal said the primary objective of the search operation was to instill a sense of security among citizens and fear among anti-social elements, including drug traffickers. He urged the public to cooperate with the police in efforts to maintain law and order in the city by providing information on suspicious activities or individuals. He added that those who came forward with tips would remain anonymous and that immediate action would be taken against individuals implicated in drug trafficking.