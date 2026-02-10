DT
Home / Amritsar / Operation Prahar-II: Special search conducted in Amritsar's Housing Board Colony

Operation Prahar-II: Special search conducted in Amritsar's Housing Board Colony

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only.
The Police Commissionerate has intensified its crackdown on gangsters and anti-social elements by launching Operation Prahar (Phase-II). The special drive is being carried out under the directions of Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar with the objective of maintaining law and order and instilling a sense of security among the public. As part of the operation, a special search exercise was conducted in the Housing Board Colony area of Ranjit Avenue. Police teams carried out verification of tenants residing in various flats, while simultaneous search operations and heightened vigilance were undertaken to thwart unlawful activities in the area. In addition, strict round-the-clock nakabandi has been enforced at key points within the city as well as on its outskirts.

The search operation was led by DCP (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh, under whose supervision ADCP City-2 Sireevnela, ACP North Gagandeep Singh, along with the SHO of Ranjit Avenue police station and the SWAT team, conducted area domination exercise and checking to ensure effective maintenance of law and order. Police officials said these security measures are aimed at creating a safe environment and preventing potential threats or untoward incidents.

Apart from this, special nakabandi has been intensified across inner and outer areas of the city, during which all incoming and outgoing vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Suspicious persons are being questioned, and special action is being taken against vehicles with black films or grills, vehicles fitted with hooters, cases of triple riding on two-wheelers, vehicles without number plates and those carrying illegal or deadly weapons. Challans are being issued as per law in such cases.

The police have appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and to immediately inform if any unattended object or suspicious activity is noticed in their locality. Officials reiterated that Punjab Police remains committed to safeguarding the life and property of citizens round the clock, maintaining a friendly approach towards law-abiding residents and taking strict legal action against anti-social and criminal elements through sustained and proactive efforts.

