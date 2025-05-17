DT
Operation Sindoor: Beopar mandal seeks Rs 25K-crore package



After Pakistan targeted areas of most districts of the state during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM), a representative body of a host of trades and industries, has sought Rs 25,000 crore package for Punjab from...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:39 AM May 17, 2025 IST
After Pakistan targeted areas of most districts of the state during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM), a representative body of a host of trades and industries, has sought Rs 25,000 crore package for Punjab from the Union Government for being a sensitive border state and keeping in mind the current economic condition.

Piara Lal Jain, president of the PPBM, said capital subsidy pending with the state government should be released soon. Punjab’s economy has been based on agriculture for a long time, but due to lack of industrial development, unemployment, decline in investment and tension in border areas, trade and industry have been affected. The state suffered heavy losses due to the Partition, the 1965 and 1971 wars, and insurgency in 1980-90s. Traders and citizens settled in the border districts are still struggling with insecurity and disruptions.

A special package will prove to be helpful in sectors like business reconstruction in border areas, support to small industries, skill development of youth, and infrastructure improvement. This will not only ensure economic progress of Punjab but will also strengthen border stability.

Loan facility at cheaper rates, interest rate concessions and special schemes for working capital should be implemented for the MSMEs.

