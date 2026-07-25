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Home / Amritsar / Opium smuggling along Pak border sees spurt

Opium smuggling along Pak border sees spurt

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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file photo...City police arrested three drug traffickers including a girl seized 8.27kg of heroin, 6kg opium,13.1kg of chemical and four pistols along with 17 live rounds in Amritsar on Friday
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Although opium smuggling from Pakistan is not a new phenomenon, a noticeable increase in seizures along the Punjab Frontier in recent months, suggest that cross-border trafficking networks are increasingly using the route to push raw opium into India alongside heroin, ICE and sophisticated weapons.

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The Border Security Force (BSF), which has been battling a surge in drone-based smuggling, has made a series of opium recoveries in the Gharinda and Lopoke areas along the International Border in Amritsar in recent weeks, highlighting what security agencies believe is an emerging trend in cross-border narcotics trafficking.

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On July 19, BSF troops recovered nearly 1 kg of opium from the Gharinda area during a search operation. Earlier, on July 7, the force seized 718 gram of opium along with three mobile phones from the Lopoke area, indicating the involvement of local handlers tasked with collecting consignments. On June 27, BSF personnel recovered 790 gram of opium and seized a drone in the Gharinda sector, underscoring the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles to ferry narcotics across the International Border.

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According to official figures, the BSF has recovered over 15 kg of opium along the Punjab Frontier so far this year.

Although heroin continues to account for the bulk of cross-border drug seizures, the recent spate of opium recoveries suggest that smugglers are increasingly attempting to send raw opium into Punjab as well.

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A BSF official wishing not to be named said Pakistan-based smugglers were increasingly relying on drones to deliver narcotics, weapons and other contraband into Indian territory. Once the consignments are dropped in agricultural fields or border villages, they are collected by local operatives and routed through drug trafficking networks.

Yadwinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Attari), confirmed that there had been a surge in opium smuggling.

The BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police and other security agencies, has intensified anti-drone surveillance, intelligence-based operations and border domination measures to counter Pakistan-backed smuggling networks operating along the International Border.

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