Oral Health Day observed

Amritsar, March 22

The district Health Department organised a workshop to create awareness regarding oral health and hygiene to mark World Oral Health Day at Hindu College here.

District Dental Officer Dr Jaganjot Kaur said health is important for overall health of the body.

She said the Health Department had recently observed dental fortnight during which free dental check-up camps were organised across the district. She said special programmes for checking the dental health of the school children are also being organised. She said it was important for the children to know the importance of dental health and proper way of brushing teeth.