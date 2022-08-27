 Orientation programme on banking : The Tribune India

Orientation programme on banking

Khalsa College holds a workshop on banking and finance in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar, organised an overview of skills sets required for banking, finance and insurance sector in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Company. Kanwaljit Singh, lead trainer (Punjab Cluster), Bajaj Finserv, was the resource person for the programme. The primary objective of the programme was to provide guidance on various skills required for rendering banking, financial and insurance services. Kanwaljit Singh highlighted the ways of improving communication and workplace skills to the participants. He emphasised that the professional trainers of Bajaj Finserv Co. would train the students. More than 100 students from the commerce department participated in the programme and learnt about the skills required for the jobs and an interview in the banking, finance and insurance sectors.

Awareness camp on LSD held

A lumpy skin disease awareness camp was organised by the Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Baba Bhodewala Gaushala, Ram Tirath. The event was led by KCVAS Principal Dr Harish Verma with Associate Professor Dr Sankalp Sharma and Assistant Professor Dr Himalaya Bhardwaj. The seva samiti and caretakers of gaushala were made aware about the recent outbreak of lumpy skin disease and its management. During the visit, all animals affected with the disease and other diseased animals were treated by the KCVAS doctors. In the question-answer round, all queries of the participants were addressed. Stress was laid on the importance of mineral mixture feeding and balanced ration to maintain the health of the animals. The gaushala has been adopted by KCVAS, Amritsar, to help keep the cattle healthy and free of ailments.

GNDU declares results

The results of Bachelor of Vocation (Entertainment Technology), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Entertainment Technology), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Entertainment Technology), Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Contemporary Forms of Dance), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Contemporary Forms of Dance), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Contemporary Forms of Dance), Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Mental Health Counselling), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Mental Health Counselling), Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Product Design Management and Entrepreneurship), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Product Design Management and Entrepreneurship), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Product Design Management and Entrepreneurship), Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Data Science and Software Engineering), Semester VI, MSc Mathematics Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Data Science), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Data Science), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Retail Management), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation Web Designing and Development (IT), Semester IV, MA English, Semester- IV, MA Punjabi, Semester IV, MA Police Administration Semester II, BBA LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Web Technology and Multimedia), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Web Technology & Multimedia), Semester VI and several other courses were declared on Friday. The results will be available on university website www.gndu.ac.in.

Faculty development programme held

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and the Government of India organised a six-day Faculty Development Programme on “Mentoring Skills and Facilitation Skills for Rural Higher Education Institutions” in collaboration with UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, Guru Nanak Dev University. Prof Sudha Jitender, Director HRDC, discussed the initiatives taken by the centre for organising these programmes, meant to upgrade the knowledge of the faculty. In the inaugural address, Prof Hardeep Singh emphasised the need to educate women and to create a conducive eco-system of education through innovative methodologies for increasing the student strength in the schools and institutions of higher education. He said teachers need to be mentored to bring about innovative changes in their organisations through their leadership skills. Samrath Sharma, consultant, MGNCRE, Ministry of Education, discussed the schedule of the six-day faculty development programme with the participants.

DAV student secures 3rd rank in GNDU

DAV student Parshansa Gaind came third in the GNDU examinations in MSc Physics, Semester II, of the college. She secured the third position in Guru Nanak Dev University by scoring 481 marks out of 600. DAV Principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar, congratulated the physics staff for this achievement and wished the topper all the best for her future. Dr Rajesh said the physics department of the college provides special training and practical facilities to all students. He said the college had always been providing a learning environment to the students. Dedicated and hardworking students have always got all assistance they need from the college, and that they would continue to get it.

AGC wins Happiest Institution award

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) has won the Happiest Institution award. National Happiness Unicorn Awards along with the commemorative unveiling of the partnership of Heartfulness Education Trust and All India Council for Technical Education were held at Verdant Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, on August 20 and 21 in order to recognise the Happiest Institution in India. As many as 27 universities/institutes were selected for the award across the country representing all states and felicitated with awards. Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, New Delhi, was the chief guest and Principal of AGC Dr VK Banga received the award at Hyderabad. MD, AGC, Dr Rajneesh Arora said, “AGC believes that the happiness of the youth in institutions of education is directly linked to spirituality, health and holistic well being.”

