Out on bail, murder convict kills wife over ‘infidelity’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 19

A man of the local Master Colony brutally murdered his wife with a sharp-edged weapon after being suspicious of her fidelity at his residence here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Simran Kaur Simmu (40) and the accused as Baljinder Singh Binder. The accused, serving a sentence in a murder case, had come out of prison on parole.

Sources said that it was the rarest of rare case when a person serving sentence for murder committed the same nature crime while out on parole.

Notably, victim Simran Kaur and her elder sister Harmit Kaur were married in the same family as the accused Baljinder Singh is the real younger brother of Jaspreet Singh, husband of Harmit Kaur. Both brothers, Jaspreet Singh and Baljinder Singh, are service sentence in a murder case.

A few days ago, Baljinder Singh had come out of prison on parole. On Thursday night, Baljinder Singh and his wife Simran Kaur indulged in a verbal duel over her alleged illicit relations and the accused attacked her with a sharp-edged datar. When Simran raised the alarm to save her, her mother Ram Piari, a resident of Gugran (Pathankot) who had come to see her daughters, and her elder daughter rushed downstairs. They saw Baljinder Singh hitting Simran with the datar on the head, neck and other parts of the body. Soon there was blood all over the room.

The DSP (City), Tarn Taran, said a police team rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The DSP said a case under Sections 302 and 303 of the IPC had been registered in this regard.

After conducting the postmortem at the local Civil Hospital, the body was handed over to the parents. As Harmit Kaur, sister of the victim, with her mother at Gugran to cremate the body, the house had to be locked.