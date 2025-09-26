DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Out on parole, murder convict shot dead in Amritsar’s Chhehrata 

Out on parole, murder convict shot dead in Amritsar’s Chhehrata 

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was allegedly committed by henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria 

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:21 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Dharmjit, alias Dharma.
Advertisement

Dharmjit, alias Dharma, a murder convict who was out on parole, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants at Hukam Chand Colony in Chhehrata late Thursday night, officials said.

Advertisement

The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was allegedly committed on the instructions of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, though the police said a probe was still on.

Advertisement

Dharma and his associates had reportedly clashed with Jaggu during their imprisonment in Amritsar jail. The rivalry is believed to have led to the killing, allegedly executed by Bhagwanpuria’s henchmen.

In 2012, an ASI, Ravinder Singh, was shot dead in Chhehrata in front of his daughter. Then Akali leader Ranjit Singh Rana was the prime accused in the case, while Dharma was his accomplice. Both had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Advertisement

Dharma had been granted parole multiple times in the past. He was released on parole on September 12. On Thursday night, he was ambushed outside his house in his car. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants had been following Dharma on their motorcycle. When he stopped outside his house, they opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot.

Dharma’s wife Pallavi has demanded a probe into the death and action against the culprits.

Following the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivdarshan Singh and Chheharta SHO Vinod Sharma reached the spot.

The police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to find clues about the perpetrators of the crime.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts