Outsourced staff stage dharna

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 1

The ongoing ‘indefinite’ protest of employees working on an outsourced basis in the Health Department at the Civil Hospital entered its third day on Wednesday.

The employees are agitating over the non-payment of their remunerations which have been pending for the last seven months.

Under the banner of ‘Sanjha Front Out-source (SFO), Punjab’, the protesters have been staging a dharna in the complex of the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital.

Malkiat Singh, the district president of the SFO, said they had been approaching the SMO of the Hospital and the Civil Surgeon with their legitimate demands but they had failed to address their grievances.

The SFO also presented a memorandum to the Civil Surgeon. It was told that there are at least 60 such employees who have not been paid their remunerations.

These include some Class IV staff, sweepers, computer operators, ministerial staff, etc. As a result of the protest, the hospital complex has been wearing a dirty look as sanitation activities are lacking and the toilets have become a potential health hazard with their constant stink.