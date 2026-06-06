Outsourced workers protest at Guru Amardas thermal plant in Tarn Taran

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The employees allege that during a meeting chaired by the Power Minister on May 24, outsourced workers were assured they would be merged into the department. However, no notification has yet been issued. Leaders of the Powercom Transco Thermal Outsource Employee Coordination Committee (Punjab) warned that if the government fails to act immediately, the struggle will be intensified.

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According to the programme announced by the committee, workers held today’s protest at the Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant, and continuous demonstrations with families are planned outside the state headquarters from June 9 to 15. The leaders further declared that if the government does not take action, outsourced employees will completely stop work across Punjab from June 16, which could disrupt electricity services.

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State president Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said the government continues to make promises to outsourced employees, who have been the backbone of the department for years, but these assurances are not being implemented. He warned that if the demands are ignored, the struggle will escalate, and the responsibility will rest with the government and management.