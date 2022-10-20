Over 1,000 players attend Amritsar district games

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, OCTOBER 19

With a view to catching them young, players will be selected and prepared by the Education Department out of primary level district games that kicked off here on Wednesday.

As many as 1,000 players are participating in different sports disciplines like football, athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, swimming, gymnastics, skating and wrestling competitions.

The 44th primary district-level games kicked off at Guru Nanak Stadium where children

from primary schools presented an impressive march past.

#Football