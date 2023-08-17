Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

The custom authorities at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here have seized gold worth over

Rs 1.40 crore in two separate seizures from three passengers returning from Sharjah on Monday and Tuesday.

According to information, the passengers had returned from Sharjah in two Indigo 6E1428 flights that arrived at the airport on Monday and Tuesday evening.

In first case, the custom officials arrested a Ludhiana resident with gold worth Rs 45.22 lakh. He had returned from Sharjah on Monday evening. During personal checking, the custom officials got suspicious over the movement of the suspect. Later, they recovered three capsules weighing around 1 kg from his rectum. When opened, they found 750 gm of pure gold filled in the capsules.

In the second case, the custom officials nabbed two passengers coming from Sharjah on the Indigo 6E1428 flight on Tuesday evening and recovered 490 gm of gold besides 57 expensive mobile phones from their possession.

One passenger was found carrying 245 gm of raw gold chain and ring along with 18 iPhones 14 Pro and 11 iPhones 13 Pro while the other was caught with 245 gm of raw gold chain, a ring and 17 iPhones 14 pro and 11 iPhones 13 Pro.

A spokesman of the Customs Department said, “A total of 490 gm of gold and 57 iPhones having a market value of around Rs 94.83 lakh have been recovered from the duo.”

Two separate cases under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, were registered against the trio and further investigations were under progress.