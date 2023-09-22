Over 1-kg gold worth Rs 68 lakh seized at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

Customs staff intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai at Amritsar airport and recovered two packets containing gold in the paste form concealed in his turban.

The gross weight of the two packets was 1,632 grams. After extraction, 1,159 grams of gold of 24 carat purity was discovered, the custom authorities said. The accused had returned by a SpiceJet flight on September 19.

The packets were wrapped with grey adhesive tapes in his turban. The market value of the recovered gold was estimated to be around Rs 68.67 lakh. A case under Section 110 of the Customs Act was registered against him.

