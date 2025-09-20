DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Over 1 kg of heroin seized, two arrested

Over 1 kg of heroin seized, two arrested

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:49 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A team of the Khalra police recovered a packet delivered from across the border through a drone on Thursday and recovered 995 grams of heroin with 77 grams of packing material. Inspector Ranjit Singh, who was leading the team, said that the police had received information about the drone activity and launched a search operation.

Advertisement

With the help of the anti-drone system, the police managed to locate the packet which contained 995 grams of heroin. The police have registered a case under section 21-C, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and section 10,1 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.

Meanwhile, the city police led by Assistant Sub-inspector Parduman Singh arrested a person on Thursday and recovered 150 grams of heroin on conducting a search. The ASI said that the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, a resident of the local Gali Dhiotian Wali (Mohalla Guru Ka Khooh).

Advertisement

In another report, a police team from Bhikhiwind led by ASI

Kulwinder Pal arrested a person and recovered

Advertisement

100 grams of heroin from near Sursing village. The accused have been identified as Harman Rai, a resident of Chack Arniwala under Vaireke police station in Fazilka district.

Cases under various sections of the NDPS Act have been registered by the police against the accused.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts