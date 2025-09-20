Over 1 kg of heroin seized, two arrested

A team of the Khalra police recovered a packet delivered from across the border through a drone on Thursday and recovered 995 grams of heroin with 77 grams of packing material. Inspector Ranjit Singh, who was leading the team, said that the police had received information about the drone activity and launched a search operation.

With the help of the anti-drone system, the police managed to locate the packet which contained 995 grams of heroin. The police have registered a case under section 21-C, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and section 10,1 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.

Meanwhile, the city police led by Assistant Sub-inspector Parduman Singh arrested a person on Thursday and recovered 150 grams of heroin on conducting a search. The ASI said that the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, a resident of the local Gali Dhiotian Wali (Mohalla Guru Ka Khooh).

In another report, a police team from Bhikhiwind led by ASI

Kulwinder Pal arrested a person and recovered

100 grams of heroin from near Sursing village. The accused have been identified as Harman Rai, a resident of Chack Arniwala under Vaireke police station in Fazilka district.

Cases under various sections of the NDPS Act have been registered by the police against the accused.