Over 10 kg heroin seized near border, three booked

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered around 9 kg of heroin from the Lopoke area, the Amritsar Rural Police on Monday seized 10.4 kg of heroin from Sufian village under the Ramdass sector, close to the Indo-Pak border.

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The police have booked three alleged drug peddlers — Raja Singh, Gora Singh and Amrinder Singh alias Abu, all residents of Sufian village. They allegedly reached the designated location to retrieve a heroin consignment after receiving its coordinates from Pakistan-based smugglers through encrypted communication applications. However, the trio managed to escape by taking advantage of the tall jowar crop after spotting the police team.

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According to the police, the recovery was made following a specific intelligence input. Acting swiftly, a police team reached agricultural fields near a tubewell room on the Sultan Mahal road leading from Sufian village. A Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB-02-FE-5752), allegedly used by the accused, was found parked near the spot.

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During a search of the fields, the police recovered a black kit bag concealed near the fields. The bag contained 20 packets of heroin, each wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. On opening the packets, the police found heroin weighing between 505 grams and 549 grams, taking the total recovery to approximately 10.4 kg.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment had been smuggled into Indian territory from Pakistan using a drone. Investigators believe the Pakistan-based handlers had shared the exact drop location with the accused through encrypted messaging platforms, following which they reached the spot to collect the narcotics.

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A case has been registered under Sections 21(C), 29 and 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Ramdass police station. The police said raids were underway to arrest the absconding accused and identify other members of the cross-border smuggling network.

The latest seizure comes within a day of the NCB recovering around 9 kg of heroin from the Lopoke sector, highlighting the continued use of drones by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics across the International Border into Punjab.