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Home / Amritsar / Over 1,000 bikers hit Amritsar roads against substance abuse

Over 1,000 bikers hit Amritsar roads against substance abuse

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Bikers take out an anti-drug rally in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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More than 1,000 youngsters took part in a bike rally organised in Amritsar on Friday as part of the Punjab Government’s “Yudh Nashean Virudh” campaign, aimed at intensifying public participation in the fight against drugs.

Flagged off from Dasehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, the rally passed through several prominent city locations, including Majitha Road, Bhandari Bridge, Alpha One, the bus stand, the railway station and Courts Chowk, before culminating.

Addressing participants, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the campaign would be expanded into a larger people’s movement to eradicate drugs. He called upon Punjabis to collectively safeguard the future of the state’s youth, stressing that the fight against drugs could not be won through government efforts alone.

Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar urged youngsters to stay away from drugs and channel their energy towards education and sports. He said the campaign was not merely about tackling drug

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smugglers, but also about protecting the lives and the future of Punjab’s younger generation.

Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas said the enthusiastic participation of youngsters had contributed to the campaign’s reach, adding that the rally aimed to spread awareness in villages and cities and encourage drug-affected individuals to seek treatment.

Dikshit Dhawan, Majha zone incharge of the Nasha Mukti Morcha, described the participating bikers as ambassadors of the anti-drug campaign, urging young people to actively contribute to the initiative.

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Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said anti-drone systems had been deployed in border areas to detect and intercept drones allegedly being used for cross-border drug smuggling.

The rally was organised to take the state government’s anti-drug campaign into a more intensive phase, with an emphasis on youth participation and community involvement.

Meanwhile, some locals took to social media to criticise the event.

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They said the city was dealing with a significantly high AQI and the bikes only added to vehicular emissions and traffic jams.

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