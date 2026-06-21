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Home / Amritsar / Over 1,000 join BSF Punjab’s International Yoga Day event at Attari joint check post

Over 1,000 join BSF Punjab’s International Yoga Day event at Attari joint check post

Addressing the gathering at Attari, BSF Punjab IG Dr Atul Fulzele, encourages participants to incorporate yoga into their daily routine

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:25 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Hundreds of BSF jawans, officials, family members participating in the International Yoga Day celebration at Attari check post in Amritsar on Sunday.
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The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier celebrated the 12th International Yoga Day 2026 with enthusiasm across its headquarters, battalions and border outposts, embracing this year’s global theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. The events were organised as part of the force’s Diamond Jubilee year celebrations.

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More than 1,000 participants, including BSF personnel, their family members, students, local dignitaries and residents of border villages, took part in a large-scale yoga session held at Attari joint check post here on Sunday.

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Similar programmes were also conducted at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Gurdaspur, JCP Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and JCP Sadqi on the Fazilka border, said BSF officials.

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Addressing the gathering at Attari, BSF Punjab IG Dr Atul Fulzele, encouraged participants to incorporate yoga into their daily routine. He said regular yoga practice helped keep the mind and body agile, resilient and healthy throughout life.

Yoga instructors conducted sessions in accordance with the Common Yoga Protocol, guiding participants through various asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises. Special emphasis was placed on breathing techniques, posture alignment, flexibility, joint mobility and stress management, reflecting the spirit of healthy ageing.

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Dr Fulzele said BSF Punjab’s wholehearted participation in International Yoga Day reaffirmed the force’s commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s borders but also to promote health, wellness and community engagement in border areas.

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