Over 10kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the Amritsar police Commissionerate claimed to have busted an international narco trafficking cartel by arresting three accused with 10.248 Kg heroin.

“Preliminary probe reveals that the accused Sandeep Singh remained in touch with Pakistan smugglers from across the border for the last six years. His arrest has led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

Other two arrested included Akasdeep Singh and Akash alias Mota — both residents of Cheema Khurd village.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Islamabad police station in this connection.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused Sandeep had smuggled around 200 kg narcotics since 2018. He did not have any previous case against him.

Bhullar said further probe was on and more recoveries are likely to be made.