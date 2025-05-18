DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Over 10kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Over 10kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Islamabad police station in this connection
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:21 PM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the Amritsar police Commissionerate claimed to have busted an international narco trafficking cartel by arresting three accused with 10.248 Kg heroin.

Advertisement

“Preliminary probe reveals that the accused Sandeep Singh remained in touch with Pakistan smugglers from across the border for the last six years. His arrest has led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

Other two arrested included Akasdeep Singh and Akash alias Mota — both residents of Cheema Khurd village.

Advertisement

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Islamabad police station in this connection.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused Sandeep had smuggled around 200 kg narcotics since 2018. He did not have any previous case against him.

Advertisement

Bhullar said further probe was on and more recoveries are likely to be made.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper