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Home / Amritsar / Over 12 kg heroin seized in two operations, three held in Amritsar

Over 12 kg heroin seized in two operations, three held in Amritsar

Further investigation is under way to establish accused's alleged supply network, identify their customers, and ascertain source of contraband

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Police said they had received a tip-off that the duo had allegedly been supplying heroin on a large scale. Representative Image/iStock
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The Gharinda police arrested three alleged drug peddlers in two separate operations and recovered 12.24 kg of heroin on Tuesday.

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In the first case, registered under the NDPS Act, the police arrested Jasbir Singh alias Monu and Amritpal Singh alias Mota, both residents of Rangarh village near the border belt.

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Police said they had received a tip-off that the duo had allegedly been supplying heroin on a large scale. Acting on the information, a police team intercepted the suspects, who were travelling on a Hero Splendor motorcycle near Gharinda Chowk.

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The accused allegedly tried to flee by turning the motorcycle around but were overpowered and arrested.

During the search, police recovered three packets concealed in a plastic bag. Two packets contained heroin, while the third contained packing material indicating that the contraband had been dropped by a drone. The recovered substance was tested with a precursor chemicals detection kit and was found to be heroin.

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The two packets weighed 5 kg 20 grams and 5 kg 10 grams, respectively, taking the total recovery to 10 kg 30 grams.

In the second case, also registered at the Gharinda police station, the police arrested Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka, a resident of Attari Kacha Qila near Rambani Mandir.

Police said they received information that Bikramjit was on his way to deliver a heroin consignment from the Defence Drain area near Hardo Rattan village towards Attari. A police team laid a trap near the canal and intercepted him on a dirt track.

A search led to the recovery of 1.94 kg of heroin along with packing material, police said.

Further investigation is under way to establish the accused's alleged supply network, identify their customers, and ascertain the source of the contraband.

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