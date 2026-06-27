Over 15,000 Akal Academy students unite for anti-drug campaign in Amritsar

To mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, more than 15,000 students from 121 Akal Academy schools run by the Kalgidhar Trust across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan participated in a unique anti-drug awareness initiative on Friday.

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At exactly 8 am, students assembled simultaneously on their respective campuses to form the human message, ‘WE ARE DRUG FREE’, demonstrating their collective pledge to stay away from substance abuse and promote a healthier society. The initiative is part of an attempt to secure recognition from the World Book of Records, London.

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In Amritsar, students from four Akal Academy branches participated in the campaign. Akal Academy, Basarke, recorded the participation of 60 students, while Chogawan had 120 participants, Sheron Bagga 85 and Vacchoa 112.

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Gurdeep Kaur, principal of Akal Academy, Basarke, said, “This initiative reflects the determination of our students to stand against drug abuse and promote healthy living. Through year-round awareness programmes, value-based education, counselling support and preventive interventions, our schools continue to maintain drug-free campuses.”

The Kalgidhar Trust, a non-profit Sikh organisation, has consistently championed drug prevention and social awareness campaigns through its network of educational institutions. Akal Academy students have previously helped secure two World Records and one Limca Book of Records recognition through similar large-scale public awareness initiatives.

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A student from Akal Academy, Basarke, who participated in the human formation, said that through awareness and determination, Punjab’s youth are sending a message of hope against drug abuse and helping break its vicious cycle.

Students take anti-drug pledge in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: As many as 881 students from five Akal Academy branches in the twin districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot marked International Day Against Drug Abuse by participating in awareness programmes at different locations on Friday.

The event was organised by Akal Academy branches at Mullianwal, Tibber and Rasulpur Bait in Gurdaspur district, and Bharyal Lehri and Sujanpur in Pathankot district.

The students formed a human chain spelling out the message, ‘We are free from drugs’. Standing together to create the words, they conveyed a strong visual pledge to reject substance abuse and reaffirmed their commitment to building a healthier, addiction-free society.

Gurvinder Kaur, principal of Akal Academy, Tibber, said, “This initiative reflects the determination of our students to stand against drug abuse while promoting healthy living. Our institution continues to maintain a drug-free campus by organising awareness programmes throughout the year.”

A school official said similar programmes were held at all 121 Akal Academy branches across North India. “The campaign is an attempt to secure recognition in the Book of World Records, London, this year. Earlier, Akal Academy earned recognition in two editions of the World Book of Records and the Limca Book of World Records. The initiative reinforces the Kalgidhar Trust’s commitment to nurturing responsible citizens and encouraging young people to become ambassadors of a drug-free India,” the official added.

All Akal Academy branches across the country are run under the aegis of the Kalgidhar Trust.