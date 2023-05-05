Over 2.42 lakh patients benefited from Aam Aadmi Clinics: Nijjer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Nijjer has stated that, as of April 30, around 2.42 lakh needy patients had benefited from health services through eight new Aam Aadmi Clinics set up in the district since August last year.

Nijjer noted that in all, 45,761 patients have undergone medical tests for free.

Nijjer said Aam Aadmi Clinics are proving to be a boon for the common man. He pointed out that 38 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened in the district to provide quality health facilities to the residents. “As many as 45,761 patients have been tested free of cost at Aam Aadmi Clinics and free medicines are being given to people,” he said.

He said that a complete record of patients undergoing treatment at Aam Aadmi clinics is being maintained. All of these are running 41 health service packages containing 100 types of clinical tests.