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Home / Amritsar / Over 2 kg heroin seized by police, BSF

Over 2 kg heroin seized by police, BSF

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:03 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar rural police and Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated over 2.7 kg of heroin in three separate incidents on Saturday. The police also arrested three persons in this connection. According to information, the Gharinda police seized 1.930 kg of heroin allegedly smuggled from Pakistan. The consignment was found near a drain in Attari. Similarly, in another operation, the Gharinda police arrested Rachhpal Singh of Munda village in Tarn Taran and Gurbir Singh of Daoke village here and seized 300 gm of heroin from their possession.

Meanwhile, the BSF seized a packet containing 560 gm of heroin near the Uttar Dhariwal border outpost area here yesterday.

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