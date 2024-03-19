Over 20 booked for manhandling cop

Amritsar, March 18
The police have booked over 20 persons for allegedly manhandling and obstructing a cop from discharging his duties. ASI Charanjit Singh was on duty near the panthic gathering at Heritage Street where family members of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh and nine others, who were charged with the NSA, were holding an agitation demanding shifting of the Dibrugarh jail detainees to Punjab. The gathering was attended by representatives of the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
Amritpal’s mother Balwinder has been sitting on hunger strike for indefinite period since February 22 for the acceptance of her demands. Several persons in Nihang attire at the gathering entered into a scuffle with ASI Charanjit Singh deputed with CID wing of the Punjab Police. The ASI said he was doing his duty when the suspects assaulted and injured him. One of the suspects snatched his camera. The ASI said his colleagues rescued him from the clutches of suspects.
The police have booked over 20 suspects under Sections 332, 353, 186 and 379-B of the IPC in this connection. The police said the suspects would be identified and arrested soon.
