Over 20 breaches reported along Ravi in Ajnala; plugging work on

With the help of members of the Kar Sewa sect of Sarhali, led by Baba Sukha Singh, the district administration has successfully plugged the first breach in the dhussi bundh (earthen embankment) near Machhiwal village.

There have been around 20 such breaches in the protective bundhs along the Ravi river in Ajnala border subdivision that led to the inundation of nearly 190 villages in Ajnala and Lopoke subdivision, including Ramdas area.

The district administration took the help of different Kar Sewa sects and the Army for plugging the breaches. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday visited the spot and supervised the work on plugging these breaches.

“Initially, we got information of around 10 breaches from which the gushing waters of the Ravi river entered Ajnala areas. But as the water continued to rise, more breaches occurred,” she said, while adding that breaches occurred at more than 20 places along the Ravi river.

As the water started receding, the district administration started working on plugging them. She said the administration approached Sant Baba Sukha Singh of Sarhali Kalan, Sant Baba Jagtar Singh, Tarn Taran, Kar Sewa Guru Ka Bagh and the Army and other NGOs for plugging these breaches.

Gurbir Singh, Executive Engineer, Department of Water Resources, said one of the breaches near Machhiwal village has been plugged by the Kar Sewa Sant Baba Sukha Singh, Sarhali Kalan, while work on the remaining breaches was in progress. He said it would take around 15 to 20 days to complete the work on the remaining breaches. He said several breaches were still inaccessible.

Baba Sukha Singh said they had started the work four days ago and with the help of the sangat it has now been completed and work has been started on plugging another breach.