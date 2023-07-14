Over 200 register for e-autos on 2nd day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

Over 200 drivers of diesel auto-rickshaws registered for e-autos during the camp organized by the MC here on Thursday.

On the directions of the state government to replace diesel-run auto rickshaws with e-autos, the district administration, the municipal corporation and the city police intensified activities to implement the Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) in the city.

To prepare a data base of old diesel autos, a camp is being organised from July 12 to 21 at two prominent places of the city, Ranjit Avenue Office of the municipal corporation and Guru Nanak Bhavan near the bus stand. Today on the second day of the camp, the MC received a good response in which 216 diesel auto drivers registered themselves.

On the first, there were about 176 registrations. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the scheme of the government to buy e-autos under the Raahi project was very beneficial in which every diesel auto driver would get a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh and in case of bank loans there was also the facility of zero down payment.